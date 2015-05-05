Miles
Exclusive: Another State Whistleblower Alleges Retaliation for Speaking Out
An award-winning human resources director working for a state agency found evidence of fraud and tried to get her bosses to fix the problem. But instead of being rewarded for blowing the whistle on what she calls three years of mismanagemen... more
May 5, 2015 9:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 9 Comments
Walker’s Act 10 Is Wreaking Havoc in the Workplace
Most Wisconsinites know that Gov. Scott Walker’s controversial Act 10 increased the amount of wages that public employees must contribute to their health insurance and pensions. But Act 10 also radically altered protections for public emplo... more
Apr 21, 2015 9:09 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 48 Comments
Charges of Nepotism and Favoritism at Milwaukee DHS Office
State employees are speaking out about promotions and bonuses given to relatives of managers within the State Department of Health Services (DHS) Milwaukee more
Jun 11, 2013 10:31 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 16 Comments