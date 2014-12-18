Miley Cyrus
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our Favorite Concerts of 2014
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly chat with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we share some of our favorite Milwaukee concerts of 2014, fondly recalling for performances from Lorde, Rural Alberta Advantage, Maxwell, Miley Cyrus and Alvern.. more
Dec 18, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Miley Cyrus @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
From Britney Spears’ wink-nudge Catholic schoolgirl uniform to Christina Aguilera’s dirty makeover all the way back to Nancy Sinatra’s sexy boots, the good girl gone bad has been one of pop m,Concert Reviews more
Mar 10, 2014 11:04 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2014 Winter/Spring Milwaukee Concert Preview
This week on the Disclaimer, winter has Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I feeling beat down, so we cheer ourselves up by looking forward to upcoming concerts this winter and spring. Among our many picks: St. Vincent, Wye Oak, The Men, Burnhearts' M.. more
Jan 29, 2014 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Just Announced: Miley Cyrus Will Stick Her Tongue Out at the Bradley Center This Spring
It's been a long time since Miley Cryus swung through Milwaukee—more than four years, and a lot has changed since the former Disney starlet last performed here in Oct. 2009. Back then she was a fresh-scrubbed tween icon who had little idea who Jay.. more
Nov 6, 2013 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Reinventing Kochanski's, Defending Eyesores and Twerking to Click Bait
On this week's Disclaimer three-fer, WMSE's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I take on a trio of topics. We start the show on a serious note, discussing the fatal shooting at Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall and examining owner.. more
Aug 29, 2013 3:10 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Miley Cyrus, Disgruntled Pop Star
Miley Cyrus is the Joe Biden of teen-pop singers, prone to remarkably candid, off-the-script interviews that must drive her publicists absolutely nuts. Last November she cut down her own hit single "Party in The U.S.A.," saying that despite its ch.. more
Mar 18, 2010 4:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Broadminded: Confessions
Paving the way as Milwaukee’s only all-female sketch comedy ensemble, Broadminded divulges the clandestine tales that women keep tucked away and tells stories of common lies and confessions in its latest program, Confessions more
Feb 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brad Sherwood on Keeping “Whose Line” Dangerous
Brad Sherwood says he keeps that skepticism in mind for his two-man version of “Whose Line” with fellow cast member Colin Mochrie. The pair has now been touring behind the show for six years—longer than the American version of the progra more
Jan 29, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature
The Rural Alberta Advantage @ Mad Planet
Nils Edenloff's searing vocals burnedthroughout the packed crowd like whiskey caught on f Hometowns ,Concert Reviews more
Jan 15, 2010 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Miley Cyrus @ The Bradley Center, Oct. 10
Striking while the Hannah Montana iron is still hot, Miley Cyrus will return to Milwaukee this fall as part of a 45-stop tour. The 16-year-old Disney pop singer will play the Bradley Center on October 10, with openers Metro Station, a pop band wit.. more
Jun 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Drive-By Truckers (2/25)
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions 1 Comments
The Detroit Cobras @ Mad Planet
From their inception, the Detroit Cobras were better than the average soul and R&B cover band. In addition to playing other artists' music, they've performed a public service by digging deep i,Concert Reviews more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Concert Reviews
Hannah Montana
