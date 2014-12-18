RSS

Miley Cyrus

lorde.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly chat with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we share some of our favorite Milwaukee concerts of 2014, fondly recalling for performances from Lorde, Rural Alberta Advantage, Maxwell, Miley Cyrus and Alvern.. more

Dec 18, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

miley cyrus tongue 2014 bangerz tour concert review bradley center milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Rachel Buth

From Britney Spears’ wink-nudge Catholic schoolgirl uniform to Christina Aguilera’s dirty makeover all the way back to Nancy Sinatra’s sexy boots, the good girl gone bad has been one of pop m,Concert Reviews more

Mar 10, 2014 11:04 AM Concert Reviews

miley cyrus john kricfalusi bangerz cartoon tour use.jpg.jpe

This week on the Disclaimer, winter has Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I feeling beat down, so we cheer ourselves up by looking forward to upcoming concerts this winter and spring. Among our many picks: St. Vincent, Wye Oak, The Men, Burnhearts' M.. more

Jan 29, 2014 10:00 PM On Music

miley cyrus.jpg.jpe

It's been a long time since Miley Cryus swung through Milwaukee—more than four years, and a lot has changed since the former Disney starlet last performed here in Oct. 2009. Back then she was a fresh-scrubbed tween icon who had little idea who Jay.. more

Nov 6, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

On this week's Disclaimer three-fer, WMSE's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I take on a trio of topics. We start the show on a serious note, discussing the fatal shooting at Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall and examining owner.. more

Aug 29, 2013 3:10 PM On Music

blogimage5061.jpe

Miley Cyrus is the Joe Biden of teen-pop singers, prone to remarkably candid, off-the-script interviews that must drive her publicists absolutely nuts. Last November she cut down her own hit single "Party in The U.S.A.," saying that despite its ch.. more

Mar 18, 2010 4:19 PM On Music

blogimage9921.jpe

Paving the way as Milwaukee’s only all-female sketch comedy ensemble, Broadminded divulges the clandestine tales that women keep tucked away and tells stories of common lies and confessions in its latest program, Confessions more

Feb 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9677.jpe

Brad Sherwood says he keeps that skepticism in mind for his two-man version of “Whose Line” with fellow cast member Colin Mochrie. The pair has now been touring behind the show for six years—longer than the American version of the progra more

Jan 29, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage9522.jpe

Nils Edenloff's searing vocals burnedthroughout the packed crowd like whiskey caught on f Hometowns ,Concert Reviews more

Jan 15, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage3821.jpe

Striking while the Hannah Montana iron is still hot, Miley Cyrus will return to Milwaukee this fall as part of a 45-stop tour. The 16-year-old Disney pop singer will play the Bradley Center on October 10, with openers Metro Station, a pop band wit.. more

Jun 3, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

The Drive-By Truckers are coming to the Turner Hall Ballroom on Wednesday, February 25 at 8pm. This is their first appearance at Turner Hall, make sure you are a part of the history and the future of the ,Promotions more

Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions 1 Comments

  From their inception, the Detroit Cobras were better than the average soul and R&B cover band. In addition to playing other artists' music, they've performed a public service by digging deep i,Concert Reviews more

Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage490.jpe

Disney struck gold with a very simple concept: A regular teen girl leads a secret double l Read your assessment results below. 15-22 ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES