Because there’s no better way to celebrate the unique character of your city than with a contest directly Xeroxed from another city’s, two Wisconsin municipalities have launched campaigns that might look mighty familiar to Milwaukeeans. “Artist su.. more

Jun 6, 2017 11:39 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

According to the documentary It’s a Rockabilly World! by director Brent Huff (Chasing Beauty), another rockabilly revival has swept the world, fueled mainly by Millennials bored with the shoddy aesthetic of now and the pathetic state of con... more

Oct 25, 2016 2:53 PM Home Movies

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot (and sometimes lukewarm) takes from Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're digging into a new Public Policy Forum survey of Milwaukee millennials. The survey .. more

Dec 18, 2015 12:00 PM On Music

Ian Abston is the young president of NEWaukee. Off The Cuff asked him about the organization and its Young Professional Week, April 15-21. more

Apr 12, 2013 2:59 PM Off the Cuff

Hard-edged satire mixes with lighter humor in Rich Orloff’s Big Boys. Next Act Theatre stages this comedic take on big business in the small, cozy space of the Tenth Street Theatre. Rick Rasmussen’s set makes the executive’s office seem more

Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

Timothy White’s Catch a Fire will probably remain the classic Bob Marley biography, but that hasn’t prevented everyone who ever met the reggae artist from writing his or her own account. British music journalist Chris Salewicz interviewed M... more

Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Books

