Millennials
Creativity in Action: Eau Claire and La Crosse Have Their Own People's Flags Campaigns Now
Because there’s no better way to celebrate the unique character of your city than with a contest directly Xeroxed from another city’s, two Wisconsin municipalities have launched campaigns that might look mighty familiar to Milwaukeeans. “Artist su.. more
Jun 6, 2017 11:39 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 1 Comments
Home Movies/Out on Digital 10.27
According to the documentary It’s a Rockabilly World! by director Brent Huff (Chasing Beauty), another rockabilly revival has swept the world, fueled mainly by Millennials bored with the shoddy aesthetic of now and the pathetic state of con... more
Oct 25, 2016 2:53 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Week on The Disclaimer: Surveying Milwaukee Millennials
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot (and sometimes lukewarm) takes from Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're digging into a new Public Policy Forum survey of Milwaukee millennials. The survey .. more
Dec 18, 2015 12:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
NEWaukee and Young Professional Week
Ian Abston is the young president of NEWaukee. Off The Cuff asked him about the organization and its Young Professional Week, April 15-21. more
Apr 12, 2013 2:59 PM Louis Fortis Off the Cuff
Humorous ‘Big Boys’ Takes Aim at Big Business
Hard-edged satire mixes with lighter humor in Rich Orloff’s Big Boys. Next Act Theatre stages this comedic take on big business in the small, cozy space of the Tenth Street Theatre. Rick Rasmussen’s set makes the executive’s office seem more
Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Life of Bob Marley Continues to Inspire Books
Timothy White’s Catch a Fire will probably remain the classic Bob Marley biography, but that hasn’t prevented everyone who ever met the reggae artist from writing his or her own account. British music journalist Chris Salewicz interviewed M... more
Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books