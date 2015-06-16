Miller Brewing Company
The Safe House Now Under New Ownership
The Safe House, theiconic spy-themed Milwaukee bar and restaurant, has been sold to the Marcus Restaurant Group as oftoday. The previous owners, Dave and Shuana Baldwin, have retired. They ownedthe restaurant for 49 years. The restaurant open.. more
Jun 16, 2015 9:24 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Just Announced: John C. Reilly Will Play Bluegrass in a Cave
The Pabst Theater Organization has a history of working with unexpected venues, but its latest is the most unorthodox yet. Prolific actor John C. Reilly will perform an evening of bluegrass (he's recorded albums for Jack White's Third Man Records).. more
May 15, 2013 2:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
In the near future, the rich extend their lives using robotic spare parts sold by a corporation calling itself the Union. Organs cost upwards of $600,000 and are financed at 19% interest. Pitchman Frank (Liev Schreiber) persuades the reluct... more
Aug 2, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Drugs Dragons w/ Bzybodies, Death Dream and Cry Coyote
Luke Chappelle should be a familiar face, if not necessarily name, toanybody who's regularly attended rock 'n' roll concerts over the pastfive years. He's one half of The Get Drunk DJs, the duo that spins dirtygarage-rock records between ro... more
Dec 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee