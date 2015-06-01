RSS

Miller Coors

3698259819_14449e44c8_z.jpg.jpe

Sonnet, Flickr CC

Looking for a great way to spend a hot summer afternoon?  Look no further than the Miller Brewery Tour.The Tour offers a guided walk-through of the historic Miller Valley, which has been home to the brewery for over 155 years.  The tour lasts for .. more

Jun 1, 2015 3:43 PM Sponsored Content

blogimage11854.jpe

The sound of Chicago’s “rock and soul stew” mainstays Lubriphonic suggests a sophisticated cross between the perky theme music of “The Price Is Right” and the sweaty funk of blaxploitation films. As sidemen, members of the gr more

Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Veteran British actor Albert Finney is magnificent in “A Rather English Marriage” (1999). For the award-winning UK television drama (out now on DVD), Finney plays Squadron Leader Reggie Conyngham-Jervis, an upper-class Englishman of ponderous and.. more

Apr 8, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.expressmilwaukee.com.   ,News Features more

Aug 12, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

blogimage1031.jpe

Photos by Kate Engbring Forbes Magazine’s ,Cover Story more

Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES