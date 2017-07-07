Miller Lite Oasis
Tegan and Sara Drew a Sparse, Stationary Crowd to the Miller Lite Oasis Thursday Night
Blame the heat, perhaps, but Tegan and Sara played to one of the tiniest crowds a Summerfest headliner has seen this year. more
Jul 7, 2017 10:14 AM Lauren Keene Concert Reviews
T-Pain Drew an Alarmingly Packed Crowd at Summerfest's Uline Warehouse
Summerfest's constricted side stage wasn't the ideal location for the R&B star. "Do not go in there," fans warned. more
Jul 6, 2017 9:43 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Ludacris @ Miller Lite Oasis, Summerfest
Ludacris may have mellowed with age, but his hits spoke for themselves Sunday night. more
Jul 3, 2017 12:51 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: Corey Feldman, a Miller Lite Oasis Makeover and Petfest
This week on the Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of critical thought with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're talking about Corey Feldman—or more specifically, the former child star's widely mocked performance o.. more
Sep 22, 2016 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Death Cab For Cutie w/ Julien Baker @ Miller Lite Oasis, Summerfest
Death Cab For Cutie made a solid case that their best years aren't behind them with a razor-sharp rock show at Summerfest. more
Jul 11, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Lupe Fiasco @ Miller Lite Oasis, Summerfest
An indifferent July 3 crowd stymied an otherwise solid Summerfest performance from rapper Lupe Fiasco. more
Jul 6, 2015 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Public Enemy @ Miller Lite Oasis, Summerfest
Public Enemy played old hits, teased new material and introduced Flavor Flav as "the Black Dave Grohl" at Thursday's lively performance. more
Jun 26, 2015 9:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Live's Ed Kowalczyk Seemed Grateful to Be Playing Summerfest at 3 p.m. on a Tuesday
If you combed Summerfest’s schedule with anything lessthan an eagle eye, you likely missed a familiar name hidden in Tuesday’slineup: former Live frontman Ed Kowalczyk. You could be forgiven for overlookinghim. Kowalczyk’s set at the Miller Lit.. more
Jul 2, 2014 4:57 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music 4 Comments
And These are the Miller Lite Oasis Headliners
May 1, 2013 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
