Miller Lite Oasis

Blame the heat, perhaps, but Tegan and Sara played to one of the tiniest crowds a Summerfest headliner has seen this year. more

Jul 7, 2017 10:14 AM Concert Reviews

Summerfest's constricted side stage wasn't the ideal location for the R&B star. "Do not go in there," fans warned. more

Jul 6, 2017 9:43 AM Concert Reviews

Ludacris may have mellowed with age, but his hits spoke for themselves Sunday night. more

Jul 3, 2017 12:51 AM Concert Reviews

This week on the Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of critical thought with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're talking about Corey Feldman—or more specifically, the former child star's widely mocked performance o.. more

Sep 22, 2016 2:00 PM On Music

Death Cab For Cutie made a solid case that their best years aren't behind them with a razor-sharp rock show at Summerfest. more

Jul 11, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

Summerfest kicks into high gear with numerous musical acts this week, while Burnhearts’ annual street party features one of its strongest lineups yet and the Dave Matthews Band performs at Alpine Valley in East Troy. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:10 PM This Week in Milwaukee

An indifferent July 3 crowd stymied an otherwise solid Summerfest performance from rapper Lupe Fiasco. more

Jul 6, 2015 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

Public Enemy played old hits, teased new material and introduced Flavor Flav as "the Black Dave Grohl" at Thursday's lively performance. more

Jun 26, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

If you combed Summerfest’s schedule with anything lessthan an eagle eye, you likely missed a familiar name hidden in Tuesday’slineup: former Live frontman Ed Kowalczyk. You could be forgiven for overlookinghim. Kowalczyk’s set at the Miller Lit.. more

Jul 2, 2014 4:57 AM On Music 4 Comments

Burnhearts/Pabst Street Party, Summerfest, King Buzzo and more! more

Jun 26, 2014 12:58 AM This Week in Milwaukee

May 1, 2013 1:00 PM On Music

Ben Folds has kept busy since he disbanded his piano-rock trio Ben Folds Five shortly after the release of its bold final album, 1999's The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner. He's recorded plenty of solo albums... more

Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Lucille's Rockin' Pianos is hosting a New Year's Eve Party with a few different packages. The Gold Package is $60/person and includes: a premium open bar (7-10pm), guaranteed seating, hors d'oeuvres & a heavy appetizer buffet, a midnight ch... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

The Hood Internet’s M.O. reads like a cheap formula for big Internet traffic: Take a popular rap or R&B single and pair it with a cult indie-rock song. This Chicago duo seldom plays mash-ups for cheap novelty, though, and instead creates more

Apr 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

“We definitely needed to slow down,take some time away from the band and focus on o World Travels Fast ,Local Music more

Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music

