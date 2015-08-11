Miller Lite
What Made Milwaukee Famous is ON THE AIR
Since the beginning of the summer, I’ve been working withWMSE 91.7 radio on a series of What Made Milwaukee Famous radio shows. You cancatch the current series at 7:40 am and 5:40 pm every week day on WMSE, with anew program airing every week. .. more
Aug 11, 2015 2:57 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments
Cool Off This Summer With the Miller Brewery Tour
Looking for a great way to spend a hot summer afternoon? Look no further than the Miller Brewery Tour.The Tour offers a guided walk-through of the historic Miller Valley, which has been home to the brewery for over 155 years. The tour lasts for .. more
Jun 1, 2015 3:43 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Meet Miller Fortune, MillerCoors' Bourbon-Flavored Beer
Jan 27, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
The New Throwback Miller Lite Can Will Make You Want To Drink Miller Lite From a Can
Miller has never met a container it couldn't fiddle with—the brewery's recent experiments have included such unloved innovations as the vortex bottle and the can you stab with a key and nothing happens—but this winter the company finally stumbled .. more
Jan 5, 2014 11:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Fun. Will Headline the Miller Lite Oasis
<p>Though it\'s maybe not quite <a href=\"http://www.jsonline.com/entertainment/summerfest-scores-booking-coup-with-indie-band-fun-ee5f46p-151881025.html\">a major coup</a>booking big acts on its main stage is kind of what the festival is supposed.. more
May 17, 2012 5:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Birthday Massacre w/ The Light Asylum
Although The Birthday Massacre sometimes falls back on the chainsaw guitars and exaggerated loud/soft dynamic of modern goth bands like Evanescence, this Toronto band has a self-awareness and a sense of goth history that the Evanescences more
Aug 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jazz in the Park: Lubriphonic
The sound of Chicago’s “rock and soul stew” mainstays Lubriphonic suggests a sophisticated cross between the perky theme music of “The Price Is Right” and the sweaty funk of blaxploitation films. As sidemen, members of the gr more
Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Shutter Island
The island rises like a prehistoric behemoth from the fog of Boston harbor, a rocky Alcatraz set in cold, swirling tides and accessible only by a choppy ferry ride. Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island is confined to that rock, a steeply pitche... more
Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Cory Chisel w/ Dawes and Jason Boesel
Appleton singer-songwriter Cory Chisel teamed up with Brendan Benson and other members of The Raconteurs to record his latest album, Death Won’t Send a Letter, with Benson co-writing the album’s first single, “Born Again.” The adde more
Feb 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Please Remain in Line
I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I&rsq Awhite woman, wife of a member of the U.S. Senate, was driving towardhome in southern Ne ,Art for Art's Sake more
Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Wish List for the State Budget, Part 2
In advance of Gov. Jim Doyle’s budget announcement next Tuesday, we’re asking local leaders what they want to see in it. The Coalition for Safe Roads says: allow residents to earn a driving certificate if they don’t qualify for a state drive.. more
Feb 13, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Tonight's Summerfest 10 p.m. Shows
In a bid for post-rap-rock relevance, LinkinParkdownplayed the role of rapper Mike Shinoda on their most recent album. A yearlater, however, Denverupstarts Flobots stormed modern-rock radio playlists by doing just theopposite, delivering “Handleb... more
Jun 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee