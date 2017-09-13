RSS

Miller Park

Though Miami has had bigger things to worry about in the wake of Hurricane Irma, for the past few days the talk around baseball has been whether the Miami Marlins would be able to host this weekend's scheduled series against the Milwaukee Brewers... more

Sep 13, 2017 8:32 PM Around MKE

If the Milwaukee Brewers are going to reach the postseason this year, they have some work to do against their own division: NL Central opponents make up 22 of their final 25 games. more

Sep 5, 2017 9:40 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

Despite the low expectations of a rebuild, a brutal post-All Star Break slump, a shrugged-off trade deadline and what felt like 300 utterly excruciating Nick Franklin plate appearances, fan excitement for the Milwaukee Brewers has been high this y.. more

Aug 16, 2017 10:44 PM Around MKE

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schliecher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention, once again, to Milwaukee's "People's Flag" campaign. It's been indisputably successful—the new Milwaukee .. more

Jun 8, 2017 3:21 PM On Music

Milwaukee has become a destination for ecologically concerned tourists with many sustainable buildings and sites. more

May 30, 2017 4:46 PM News Features

Today the Brewers unveiled the extensive renovations to Miller Park's food and beverage offerings. The upgrade is the largest project undertaken in the stadium since opening in 2001 and was funded entirely by the Brewers ownership and Delaw... more

Mar 29, 2017 5:01 PM Brew City Booze 4 Comments

There's been a buildup of miscellaneous restaurant and bar news lately, so here's the latest mishmash to keep you updated. more

Mar 10, 2017 1:27 PM Brew City Booze

Photo courtesy Milwaukee Brewers

How do you even begin to replace a player like Ryan Braun? more

Sep 19, 2016 12:06 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

Opening Day inMilwaukee was once quite a bit different than it is today. If current openersare a night out on Water Street, opening day at County Stadium was a post-shiftknock-around at a corner bar in West Allis. The hulking old freighter o.. more

Mar 15, 2016 3:15 PM Brew Crew Confidential

Like a lot of men (and a few women) my age, I had greatfaith in baseball cards as a young person. We were a generation that cared lessfor war or peace than a sharp-cornered Mike Greenwell, or a Bobby Bonilla WhiteSox card, or *sh.. more

Feb 2, 2016 4:15 PM Brew Crew Confidential 2 Comments

One Direction, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Miller Park, pop, Green Bay Packers, Go Pack Go, Aaron Rodgers, Jordy Nelson more

Aug 26, 2015 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we examine the role music videos play in 2015. Do they still matter? Given that almost every serious artist releases them, the answer t.. more

Aug 13, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

On Aug. 15, the Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail will be leading a leisurely two-mile stroll along the trail to highlight public art found along the way. Similar events continue into September. more

Aug 11, 2015 6:23 PM Visual Arts

Wendy R. Olsen will speak and sign copies of her new memoir, Loving Lardo, at Boswell Book Co., 7 p.m., Thursday, July 16. more

Jul 14, 2015 8:21 PM Books

Milwaukee Brewers fans, rewarded with only four playoff years since the team arrived in 1970, know all about disappointment. But the latest two doses have been especially bitter. Last year the Brewers led their division for five months but ... more

Jul 14, 2015 7:53 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

Thomas Hawk, Flickr CC

The Safe House, theiconic spy-themed Milwaukee bar and restaurant, has been sold to the Marcus Restaurant Group as oftoday. The previous owners, Dave and Shuana Baldwin, have retired. They ownedthe restaurant for 49 years. The restaurant open.. more

Jun 16, 2015 9:24 PM Around MKE

Sonnet, Flickr CC

Looking for a great way to spend a hot summer afternoon?  Look no further than the Miller Brewery Tour.The Tour offers a guided walk-through of the historic Miller Valley, which has been home to the brewery for over 155 years.  The tour lasts for .. more

Jun 1, 2015 3:43 PM Sponsored Content

The Brewers hosted both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox inback-to-back series this past week. Forsix straight days it was a double dose of fans streaming into Miller Park fromNorthern Illinois. The dominatingpresence of Cubs fans had somewhat d.. more

May 18, 2015 9:00 PM Milwaukee Brewers

"Miller Park" by User Grassferry49 on Wikicommons.

"Optimistic" was the word to describe the fans, players and front office of the Brewers on Opening Day...until the gamestarted. How quickly the enthusiasmfaded. After Charlie Blackmon of theRockies flied out to Kris Davis in leftfield to lead .. more

Apr 7, 2015 5:25 PM Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments

Apr 6, 2015 11:00 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments

