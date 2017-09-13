Miller Park
The Milwaukee Brewers Prepare for a Short-Notice Home Series This Weekend
Though Miami has had bigger things to worry about in the wake of Hurricane Irma, for the past few days the talk around baseball has been whether the Miami Marlins would be able to host this weekend's scheduled series against the Milwaukee Brewers... more
Sep 13, 2017 8:32 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Brewers Within Half a Game of Postseason
If the Milwaukee Brewers are going to reach the postseason this year, they have some work to do against their own division: NL Central opponents make up 22 of their final 25 games. more
Sep 5, 2017 9:40 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
The Brewers Have Already Drawn 2 Million Fans This Year, Have 10th Best Attendance in Baseball
Despite the low expectations of a rebuild, a brutal post-All Star Break slump, a shrugged-off trade deadline and what felt like 300 utterly excruciating Nick Franklin plate appearances, fan excitement for the Milwaukee Brewers has been high this y.. more
Aug 16, 2017 10:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee's "People's Flag" Campaign Spawns Imitators
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schliecher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention, once again, to Milwaukee's "People's Flag" campaign. It's been indisputably successful—the new Milwaukee .. more
Jun 8, 2017 3:21 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Cream City Goes Green
Milwaukee has become a destination for ecologically concerned tourists with many sustainable buildings and sites. more
May 30, 2017 4:46 PM Michael Popke News Features
New Foods and Renovations Come to Miller Park
Today the Brewers unveiled the extensive renovations to Miller Park's food and beverage offerings. The upgrade is the largest project undertaken in the stadium since opening in 2001 and was funded entirely by the Brewers ownership and Delaw... more
Mar 29, 2017 5:01 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 4 Comments
Local Beers at Miller Park, Restaurant Renovations and More
There's been a buildup of miscellaneous restaurant and bar news lately, so here's the latest mishmash to keep you updated. more
Mar 10, 2017 1:27 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Will This Weekend Be Ryan Braun's Final Bow at Miller Park?
How do you even begin to replace a player like Ryan Braun? more
Sep 19, 2016 12:06 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
The Day it Rained Baseballs: The Infamous 'Ball Day'
Opening Day inMilwaukee was once quite a bit different than it is today. If current openersare a night out on Water Street, opening day at County Stadium was a post-shiftknock-around at a corner bar in West Allis. The hulking old freighter o.. more
Mar 15, 2016 3:15 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
The 25 Coolest Brewers Baseball Cards of All Time
Like a lot of men (and a few women) my age, I had greatfaith in baseball cards as a young person. We were a generation that cared lessfor war or peace than a sharp-cornered Mike Greenwell, or a Bobby Bonilla WhiteSox card, or *sh.. more
Feb 2, 2016 4:15 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 2 Comments
One Direction @ Miller Park
One Direction, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Miller Park, pop, Green Bay Packers, Go Pack Go, Aaron Rodgers, Jordy Nelson more
Aug 26, 2015 8:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: Music Videos and the Bud Selig Experience
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we examine the role music videos play in 2015. Do they still matter? Given that almost every serious artist releases them, the answer t.. more
Aug 13, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Art off the Beaten Track
On Aug. 15, the Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail will be leading a leisurely two-mile stroll along the trail to highlight public art found along the way. Similar events continue into September. more
Aug 11, 2015 6:23 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Italian Vacation with Wendy Olsen’s ‘Loving Lardo’
Wendy R. Olsen will speak and sign copies of her new memoir, Loving Lardo, at Boswell Book Co., 7 p.m., Thursday, July 16. more
Jul 14, 2015 8:21 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Wait ’Til Next… When?
Milwaukee Brewers fans, rewarded with only four playoff years since the team arrived in 1970, know all about disappointment. But the latest two doses have been especially bitter. Last year the Brewers led their division for five months but ... more
Jul 14, 2015 7:53 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature 1 Comments
The Safe House Now Under New Ownership
The Safe House, theiconic spy-themed Milwaukee bar and restaurant, has been sold to the Marcus Restaurant Group as oftoday. The previous owners, Dave and Shuana Baldwin, have retired. They ownedthe restaurant for 49 years. The restaurant open.. more
Jun 16, 2015 9:24 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Cool Off This Summer With the Miller Brewery Tour
Looking for a great way to spend a hot summer afternoon? Look no further than the Miller Brewery Tour.The Tour offers a guided walk-through of the historic Miller Valley, which has been home to the brewery for over 155 years. The tour lasts for .. more
Jun 1, 2015 3:43 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Miller Park Invaded by Chicago Baseball Fans
The Brewers hosted both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox inback-to-back series this past week. Forsix straight days it was a double dose of fans streaming into Miller Park fromNorthern Illinois. The dominatingpresence of Cubs fans had somewhat d.. more
May 18, 2015 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Milwaukee Brewers
Brewers Opening Day 2015
"Optimistic" was the word to describe the fans, players and front office of the Brewers on Opening Day...until the gamestarted. How quickly the enthusiasmfaded. After Charlie Blackmon of theRockies flied out to Kris Davis in leftfield to lead .. more
Apr 7, 2015 5:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments