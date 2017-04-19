Miller Time Pub & Grill
A Bootfull of Beer at Miller Time Pub
Miller Time Pub & Grill (Hilton Milwaukee City Center, 509 W. Wisconsin Ave.) partnered with Miller Brewing to bring you a brand that not only has the Miller name, but also memorabilia, the old commercials and, of course, great beer. more
Apr 19, 2017 3:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Stein & Dine
Miller Time Pub and Grill Overhauls Its Menu, Throws a Burger-Themed Block Party Thursday
Miller Time Pub is re-branding itself. The bar, which has sat on 509 W. Wisconsin Avenue since 2001, will now be called the Miller Time Pub and Grill, and will feature an expanded menu that emphasizes craft burgers (17 of them) and beer pairings. .. more
May 14, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Buying a Sexy Gift for Someone? Proceed with Caution
If you have your heartset on this type of gift, stick with items that you and your partne WantLaura to answer your questions in SEXpress? Send them to ,SEXPress more
Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress