RSS

Miller Time Pub

millertimepubsuperbowl.jpg.jpe

If you don't have plans to skip the Super Bowl this year—and without the Packers, you'd have good reason—you can head to any number of bars and restaurants in the Milwaukee area. more

Feb 2, 2017 9:18 AM Brew City Booze

prohibitionironhorsebcb.jpg.jpe

December 5 marks the 83rd anniversary of the repeal of the 18th amendment, aka the end of Prohibition. If you're in the mood to celebrate, here are some spots you can find like-minded friends. more

Dec 1, 2016 12:27 AM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

14563501_10103779088413528_8230435026283603603_n.jpg.jpe

Valerie Lighthart

J.J .Gatesman's steampunk wild western revenge story Jack of Hearts makes its debut this month in the cozy space of the Brumder Mansion. The atmosphere is firmly established on entrance into the historic mansion's basement. Actors lounge about.. more

Oct 7, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

millertimepub.jpg.jpe

The Miller Time Pub and Grill has added new artists to theirlive music offerings for Jan. and Feb.Myles Wagnerin, Brent Brown and Element 13 are among theartists who will be performing live at the pub. Live music schedul.. more

Jan 21, 2016 4:39 PM Sponsored Content

miller time.jpg.jpe

Miller Time Pub is re-branding itself. The bar, which has sat on 509 W. Wisconsin Avenue since 2001, will now be called the Miller Time Pub and Grill, and will feature an expanded menu that emphasizes craft burgers (17 of them) and beer pairings. .. more

May 14, 2013 3:00 PM Around MKE

$11 specials on food,$11 mug with $2 tap refills or $4 rail drink refills, $11 Nacho,New Year's Guide more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage12427.jpe

When William Florescu joined the Florentine Opera as its general director five years ago, he helped to usher in a new era for the opera company. “The company had, I think, a reputation as financially successful but somewhat insular,” he say... more

Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

If you have your heartset on this type of gift, stick with items that you and your partne WantLaura to answer your questions in SEXpress? Send them to ,SEXPress more

Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM Sexpress

SOCIAL UPDATES