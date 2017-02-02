Miller Time Pub
Where to Watch the Super Bowl in Milwaukee
If you don't have plans to skip the Super Bowl this year—and without the Packers, you'd have good reason—you can head to any number of bars and restaurants in the Milwaukee area. more
Feb 2, 2017 9:18 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Party Like it's 1933
December 5 marks the 83rd anniversary of the repeal of the 18th amendment, aka the end of Prohibition. If you're in the mood to celebrate, here are some spots you can find like-minded friends. more
Dec 1, 2016 12:27 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Wild West in Action Drama at the Brumder
J.J .Gatesman's steampunk wild western revenge story Jack of Hearts makes its debut this month in the cozy space of the Brumder Mansion. The atmosphere is firmly established on entrance into the historic mansion's basement. Actors lounge about.. more
Oct 7, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Miller Time Pub & Grill Adds New Live Music for 2016
The Miller Time Pub and Grill has added new artists to theirlive music offerings for Jan. and Feb.Myles Wagnerin, Brent Brown and Element 13 are among theartists who will be performing live at the pub. Live music schedul.. more
Jan 21, 2016 4:39 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Miller Time Pub and Grill Overhauls Its Menu, Throws a Burger-Themed Block Party Thursday
Miller Time Pub is re-branding itself. The bar, which has sat on 509 W. Wisconsin Avenue since 2001, will now be called the Miller Time Pub and Grill, and will feature an expanded menu that emphasizes craft burgers (17 of them) and beer pairings. .. more
May 14, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Eleven Party
$11 specials on food,$11 mug with $2 tap refills or $4 rail drink refills, $11 Nacho,New Year's Guide more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
‘Rio de Sangre’ Brings New Blood to Milwaukee Opera
When William Florescu joined the Florentine Opera as its general director five years ago, he helped to usher in a new era for the opera company. “The company had, I think, a reputation as financially successful but somewhat insular,” he say... more
Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Buying a Sexy Gift for Someone? Proceed with Caution
If you have your heartset on this type of gift, stick with items that you and your partne WantLaura to answer your questions in SEXpress? Send them to ,SEXPress more
Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress