RSS

Miller

chevy.jpg.jpe

A crowd packed the Riverside Theater hoping to see Dave Grohl. They got a cover of "My Sharona." more

Jun 10, 2017 5:37 PM Concert Reviews 4 Comments

millertimepub.jpg.jpe

The Miller Time Pub and Grill has added new artists to theirlive music offerings for Jan. and Feb.Myles Wagnerin, Brent Brown and Element 13 are among theartists who will be performing live at the pub. Live music schedul.. more

Jan 21, 2016 4:39 PM Sponsored Content

shirley weise.jpg.jpe

A while back, I introduced you to an autograph book ofShirley, a young Milwaukee girl who grew up in the 1930s. By an odd stroke of luck, I have anotherautograph book in my collection – also from the 1930s and also belonging to ayoung woman na.. more

Sep 1, 2015 3:05 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

whatmademkefamous.widea.jpg.jpe

Since the beginning of the summer, I’ve been working withWMSE 91.7 radio on a series of What Made Milwaukee Famous radio shows. You cancatch the current series at 7:40 am and 5:40 pm every week day on WMSE, with anew program airing every week. .. more

Aug 11, 2015 2:57 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments

Firkin Beer Fest, named after the small wooden barrel ofbeer, equal to about a quarter barrel, will be held at Cathedral Square thisSaturday. The festival aims to celebrate all things Milwaukee beer. The craft beer celebration begins at 3 p.m... more

Jul 17, 2015 5:33 PM Around MKE

3698259819_14449e44c8_z.jpg.jpe

Sonnet, Flickr CC

Looking for a great way to spend a hot summer afternoon?  Look no further than the Miller Brewery Tour.The Tour offers a guided walk-through of the historic Miller Valley, which has been home to the brewery for over 155 years.  The tour lasts for .. more

Jun 1, 2015 3:43 PM Sponsored Content

petrichor.jpg.jpe

Keeping warm in winter is old hat in Wisconsin. It’s something the vast majority of us has either mastered or learned to deal with, often with aid. Scarf? Sure. Balaclava? Why not. But I had something else in mind: beer.Over the last few years, .. more

Feb 26, 2015 8:38 PM Eat/Drink 2 Comments

craftbeercompass_osogoldenrayofsourshine.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s growler landscape was mostly dormant in January 2014. Few locations other than breweries were filling 64-oz. vessels with fresh beer for patrons to carry off-premise. And while it seems that little grows in the dead of winter around he.. more

Feb 15, 2015 10:51 PM Eat/Drink

short_orders.jpg.jpe

Celebrated as Wauwatosa’s pioneer food truck, Three Stack Shack has reintroduced “real BBQ” to an area in serious need of some savory Southern comfort. Serving up Carolina pulled-pork sandwiches, generously cut St. Louis smoked ribs and ... more

Apr 21, 2014 3:45 PM Dining Preview

hank the dog.jpg.jpe

Mar 14, 2014 5:40 PM Around MKE

miller fortune beer bourbon rocks glass.jpg.jpe

When Bloomberg News Service reportedthat MillerCoors was courting spirits drinkers with a new“bourbon-like lager” called Miller Fortune, the beer communitybegrudgingly awarded Miller points for innovation. Whilebourbon-flavored beers are fa.. more

Feb 12, 2014 2:00 AM Around MKE 4 Comments

miller-lite-1975-can-shot.jpg.jpe

Miller has never met a container it couldn't fiddle with—the brewery's recent experiments have included such unloved innovations as the vortex bottle and the can you stab with a key and nothing happens—but this winter the company finally stumbled .. more

Jan 5, 2014 11:00 PM Around MKE

studio a fox 6 the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly talk show with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Ted Perry, Katrina Cravy and Brian Kramp from Fox 6's new afternoon show "Studio A,".. more

Sep 25, 2013 8:00 PM On Music

dining_ed.jpg.jpe

For years Milwaukee’s most distinctive gyro was also the hardest to track down. Topped not only with the customary lettuce, tomato, onions and cucumber sauce, but also with a squirt of red chili sauce and three crispy more

Jan 9, 2013 12:37 AM Dining Preview

blogimage8515.jpe

The race for the open 10th Assembly District seat has gotten so ugly I hate to even write about it. The accusations of race-baiting and directions to vote for people “who look like you” have gotten out of hand.<br /><br />It\'s gotten even worse t.. more

Aug 10, 2012 5:03 PM Daily Dose

Addicted to convenience and consumption, Americans gorged themselves on the prepackaged, shrink-wrapped products of the supermarket for several generations without giving much thought to the increasingly strange process by which food is produced. .. more

Mar 23, 2012 11:58 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage12427.jpe

When William Florescu joined the Florentine Opera as its general director five years ago, he helped to usher in a new era for the opera company. “The company had, I think, a reputation as financially successful but somewhat insular,” he say... more

Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage12007.jpe

For some, Minneapolis indie-rockers Tapes ‘N Tapes are a stereotypical embodiment of the “blogger band,” a term as honest as its attempt to be insulting. The group’s debut EP, 2004’s Tapes ‘N Tapes, was recorded in sec more

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11951.jpe

Although The Birthday Massacre sometimes falls back on the chainsaw guitars and exaggerated loud/soft dynamic of modern goth bands like Evanescence, this Toronto band has a self-awareness and a sense of goth history that the Evanescences more

Aug 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11854.jpe

The sound of Chicago’s “rock and soul stew” mainstays Lubriphonic suggests a sophisticated cross between the perky theme music of “The Price Is Right” and the sweaty funk of blaxploitation films. As sidemen, members of the gr more

Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES