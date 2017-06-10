Miller
Miller's Secret Chevy Metal Concert Featured Lots of Covers, No Dave Grohl
A crowd packed the Riverside Theater hoping to see Dave Grohl. They got a cover of "My Sharona." more
Jun 10, 2017 5:37 PM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 4 Comments
Miller Time Pub & Grill Adds New Live Music for 2016
The Miller Time Pub and Grill has added new artists to theirlive music offerings for Jan. and Feb.Myles Wagnerin, Brent Brown and Element 13 are among theartists who will be performing live at the pub. Live music schedul.. more
Jan 21, 2016 4:39 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Dear Shirley, Part 2
A while back, I introduced you to an autograph book ofShirley, a young Milwaukee girl who grew up in the 1930s. By an odd stroke of luck, I have anotherautograph book in my collection – also from the 1930s and also belonging to ayoung woman na.. more
Sep 1, 2015 3:05 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
What Made Milwaukee Famous is ON THE AIR
Since the beginning of the summer, I’ve been working withWMSE 91.7 radio on a series of What Made Milwaukee Famous radio shows. You cancatch the current series at 7:40 am and 5:40 pm every week day on WMSE, with anew program airing every week. .. more
Aug 11, 2015 2:57 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments
Firkin Fest Hits Cathedral Square This Saturday
Firkin Beer Fest, named after the small wooden barrel ofbeer, equal to about a quarter barrel, will be held at Cathedral Square thisSaturday. The festival aims to celebrate all things Milwaukee beer. The craft beer celebration begins at 3 p.m... more
Jul 17, 2015 5:33 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Cool Off This Summer With the Miller Brewery Tour
Looking for a great way to spend a hot summer afternoon? Look no further than the Miller Brewery Tour.The Tour offers a guided walk-through of the historic Miller Valley, which has been home to the brewery for over 155 years. The tour lasts for .. more
Jun 1, 2015 3:43 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
This Week’s Featured Beer: MobCraft Petrichor
Keeping warm in winter is old hat in Wisconsin. It’s something the vast majority of us has either mastered or learned to deal with, often with aid. Scarf? Sure. Balaclava? Why not. But I had something else in mind: beer.Over the last few years, .. more
Feb 26, 2015 8:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink 2 Comments
This Week’s Featured Beer: O’so Golden RAY of Sourshine
Milwaukee’s growler landscape was mostly dormant in January 2014. Few locations other than breweries were filling 64-oz. vessels with fresh beer for patrons to carry off-premise. And while it seems that little grows in the dead of winter around he.. more
Feb 15, 2015 10:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
Three Stack Shack Serves Savory Southern Comfort
Celebrated as Wauwatosa’s pioneer food truck, Three Stack Shack has reintroduced “real BBQ” to an area in serious need of some savory Southern comfort. Serving up Carolina pulled-pork sandwiches, generously cut St. Louis smoked ribs and ... more
Apr 21, 2014 3:45 PM Emily Patti Dining Preview
Hank the Dog is Coming to Milwaukee, with Much Fanfare
Mar 14, 2014 5:40 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
We Tried Miller Fortune, Miller's Spirit-Inspired Beer, And It Wasn't Great
When Bloomberg News Service reportedthat MillerCoors was courting spirits drinkers with a new“bourbon-like lager” called Miller Fortune, the beer communitybegrudgingly awarded Miller points for innovation. Whilebourbon-flavored beers are fa.. more
Feb 12, 2014 2:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 4 Comments
The New Throwback Miller Lite Can Will Make You Want To Drink Miller Lite From a Can
Miller has never met a container it couldn't fiddle with—the brewery's recent experiments have included such unloved innovations as the vortex bottle and the can you stab with a key and nothing happens—but this winter the company finally stumbled .. more
Jan 5, 2014 11:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: Hanging With the "Studio A" Team
This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly talk show with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Ted Perry, Katrina Cravy and Brian Kramp from Fox 6's new afternoon show "Studio A,".. more
Sep 25, 2013 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
American Euros Brings Street Food Indoors
For years Milwaukee’s most distinctive gyro was also the hardest to track down. Topped not only with the customary lettuce, tomato, onions and cucumber sauce, but also with a squirt of red chili sauce and three crispy more
Jan 9, 2013 12:37 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Harriet Callier Leaves the Race—And Ratchets Up the Tension in Assembly District 10
The race for the open 10th Assembly District seat has gotten so ugly I hate to even write about it. The accusations of race-baiting and directions to vote for people “who look like you” have gotten out of hand.<br /><br />It\'s gotten even worse t.. more
Aug 10, 2012 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Fresh Food Manifesto
Addicted to convenience and consumption, Americans gorged themselves on the prepackaged, shrink-wrapped products of the supermarket for several generations without giving much thought to the increasingly strange process by which food is produced. .. more
Mar 23, 2012 11:58 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
‘Rio de Sangre’ Brings New Blood to Milwaukee Opera
When William Florescu joined the Florentine Opera as its general director five years ago, he helped to usher in a new era for the opera company. “The company had, I think, a reputation as financially successful but somewhat insular,” he say... more
Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Tapes ‘N Tapes
For some, Minneapolis indie-rockers Tapes ‘N Tapes are a stereotypical embodiment of the “blogger band,” a term as honest as its attempt to be insulting. The group’s debut EP, 2004’s Tapes ‘N Tapes, was recorded in sec more
Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Birthday Massacre w/ The Light Asylum
Although The Birthday Massacre sometimes falls back on the chainsaw guitars and exaggerated loud/soft dynamic of modern goth bands like Evanescence, this Toronto band has a self-awareness and a sense of goth history that the Evanescences more
Aug 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jazz in the Park: Lubriphonic
The sound of Chicago’s “rock and soul stew” mainstays Lubriphonic suggests a sophisticated cross between the perky theme music of “The Price Is Right” and the sweaty funk of blaxploitation films. As sidemen, members of the gr more
Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee