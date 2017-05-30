Millercoors
Cream City Goes Green
Milwaukee has become a destination for ecologically concerned tourists with many sustainable buildings and sites. more
May 30, 2017 4:46 PM Michael Popke News Features
The Slippery Slope of Selling Naming Rights: A Historian’s Perspective
A few weeks ago, it was announced that downtown’s MilwaukeeTheatre would now be known as the Miller High Life Theatre. The new name is theresult of a five-year naming rights deal between MillerCoors and the WisconsinCenter District, owne.. more
Apr 3, 2017 4:13 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments
Great Lakes Restoration Could Survive Trump Era
Although President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican Congress are threatening to slash funding for vital programs—or terminate some altogether—there’s one initiative that may survive thanks to its broad bipartisan support. more
Dec 27, 2016 3:48 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Cool Off This Summer With the Miller Brewery Tour
Looking for a great way to spend a hot summer afternoon? Look no further than the Miller Brewery Tour.The Tour offers a guided walk-through of the historic Miller Valley, which has been home to the brewery for over 155 years. The tour lasts for .. more
Jun 1, 2015 3:43 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
We Tried Miller Fortune, Miller's Spirit-Inspired Beer, And It Wasn't Great
When Bloomberg News Service reportedthat MillerCoors was courting spirits drinkers with a new“bourbon-like lager” called Miller Fortune, the beer communitybegrudgingly awarded Miller points for innovation. Whilebourbon-flavored beers are fa.. more
Feb 12, 2014 2:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 4 Comments
Meet Miller Fortune, MillerCoors' Bourbon-Flavored Beer
Jan 27, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Skyline Music: The Tuesday night concert series at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Milwaukee's Kadish Park featured a fab performance by RAS Movement. Often called more
Aug 22, 2013 1:18 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Miller Time Pub and Grill Overhauls Its Menu, Throws a Burger-Themed Block Party Thursday
Miller Time Pub is re-branding itself. The bar, which has sat on 509 W. Wisconsin Avenue since 2001, will now be called the Miller Time Pub and Grill, and will feature an expanded menu that emphasizes craft burgers (17 of them) and beer pairings. .. more
May 14, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Bow Wow Wow Party
Have a Heart Dog Homes is an Oxford, Wis. no-kill animal shelter that dedicates itself to saving the lives of some of the most difficult animals to save, including dogs with history of aggression. Supporters of the organization are more
Jan 15, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jazz in the Park: Lubriphonic
The sound of Chicago’s “rock and soul stew” mainstays Lubriphonic suggests a sophisticated cross between the perky theme music of “The Price Is Right” and the sweaty funk of blaxploitation films. As sidemen, members of the gr more
Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
MillerCoors Is Staying
May 21, 2010 6:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Tripoli Shrine Circus
The Tripoli Shriners of Milwaukee have made a name for themselves through their community service and support of the Shriners’ Hospital for Children, but to many they’re best known for their local circus, which does nine performances more
Feb 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Shutter Island
The island rises like a prehistoric behemoth from the fog of Boston harbor, a rocky Alcatraz set in cold, swirling tides and accessible only by a choppy ferry ride. Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island is confined to that rock, a steeply pitche... more
Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Buying a Sexy Gift for Someone? Proceed with Caution
If you have your heartset on this type of gift, stick with items that you and your partne WantLaura to answer your questions in SEXpress? Send them to ,SEXPress more
Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Foreplay Mondays
Foreplay Mondays, a new weekly event at the Miramar Theatre that began last month, promises to offer a hub for those insatiable individuals who find the “casual encounters” section of Craigslist,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee