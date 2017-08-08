RSS

With sacrificing his inherent whimsy, Milo wrestles with ugly truths on his incensed new album, “Who Told You To Think??!!?!?!?" more

Aug 8, 2017 3:24 PM Music Feature

twim_ecbb.jpg.jpe

Summer festival season is finally here. more

May 30, 2017 1:54 PM This Week in Milwaukee

musicgateway_rubyyacht.jpg.jpe

With its monthly Touch and Agree night at Landmark Lanes, Milwaukee’s Ruby Yacht collective has found a place to workshop new material. more

Jan 3, 2017 3:37 PM Music Feature

soul low.jpg.jpe

Soul Low

Last night's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards nearly doubled as a showcase for the Milwaukee label Gloss Records, with performances from four of its acts—NO/NO, Soul Low, D'Amato and GGOOLLDD—in addition to a fiery, confrontational set from Milwaukee.. more

Dec 2, 2016 2:00 PM On Music

twim_teaganandsarabypamelalittky.jpg.jpe

Photo by PamelaLittky

A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

randal.jpg.jpe

One of the co-founders of Milwaukee's Ruby Yacht label, Randal Bravery has so far kept a mostly low profile as a solo performer, but with Milo attracting new attention to the label after a breakout 2015, that could change this year. A few days bef.. more

Jan 4, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're running down our favorite Milwaukee albums of 2015. Matt shares some of his favorites from Milwaukee Record's.. more

Dec 10, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

musicgate.jpg.jpe

From politically charged experimental hip-hop to free-spirited rock ’n’ roll, here are the 2015 Milwaukee albums you need to hear. more

Dec 8, 2015 8:17 PM Music Feature 4 Comments

milo_cover.jpg.jpe

This week Milo released one of the best Milwaukee hip-hopalbums of the year, So The Flies Don’tCome, which takes the rapper’s philosophical poetry into the realm of thepolitical. In a profile in this week’s issue of the Shepherd , Milo explai.. more

Sep 25, 2015 3:00 PM On Music 4 Comments

localmusic.jpg.jpe

For his race-minded latest album, Milwaukee rapper Milo set out to make “an album sourced in rage." more

Sep 22, 2015 11:13 PM Local Music

musicgateway_milwaukeerappers.jpg.jpe

Photos: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

Meet 11 rappers leading Milwaukee’s hip-hop renaissance, anchoring a rap scene that’s never been stronger. more

May 19, 2015 9:00 PM Music Feature 19 Comments

musicgateway_videovillains.jpg.jpe

Video Villains VJs Adam Kuhnen and Michael Britton have brought an eye-popping aesthetic to Milwaukee’s music scene. more

Apr 21, 2015 8:12 PM Music Feature

milo_toothpaste_suburb.jpg.jpe

Between Milwaukee native Nick Sanborn doing big things with his North Carolina duo Sylvan Esso and Milwaukee rapper Wave Chapelle landing a record deal after moving to Memphis for school, there's been a good deal of discussion in the local music s.. more

Sep 24, 2014 2:30 PM On Music

localmusic.jpg.jpe

Tuesday will mark the inaugural Milwaukee stop for Los Angeles headquartered hip-hop collective Hellfyre Club. For one member of the budding rap collective, though, the Mad Planet showcase will serve as something of a homecoming show more

Feb 18, 2014 8:27 PM Local Music

like like the the death death here comes the irregular video jack packard.jpg.jpe

It was only a decade ago that music videos were an unthinkable luxury for most bands. There was an air of exclusivity to them: Unless you were on a label with a decent promotional budget or had a film major in your band, you probably weren't going.. more

Nov 12, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

After an eight-year saga, the disposition of the last case in the state legislative “caucus scandal” was finalized when former Republican Assembly Speaker Scott Jensen agreed to a plea deal. Jensen had been convicted of three felonies and a... more

Dec 23, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

blogimage12366.jpe

Next Act Theatre opens its season with a stellar cast of Flora Coker, Laura Gray, Mary MacDonald Kerr and Mark Ulrich in Joel Drake Johnson’s Four Places , directed by David Cecsarini. In this darkly comic family drama, which runs more

Sep 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Here's a fact that even drug policy reform advocates can acknowledge: California's 2010 ballot initiative to legalize marijuana does, indeed, pose a real threat, as conservative culture warriors insist. But not to public health, as those co... more

Sep 24, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage12079.jpe

Tonight’s originally schedule Jazz in the Park openers, On the One, have canceled, but they’ve been replaced by a similarly eclectic Indianapolis group, the Twin Cats. Drawing from funk rythms and prog-rock dynamics, the group... more

Sep 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10726.jpe

Talented storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about pottery can be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave the audience a bit teary-eyed. At least that’s the case when McGivern appears in a solo show, American ... more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

