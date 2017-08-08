Milo
Milo is Rapping About Survival
With sacrificing his inherent whimsy, Milo wrestles with ugly truths on his incensed new album, “Who Told You To Think??!!?!?!?" more
Aug 8, 2017 3:24 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Ruby Yacht Gets a Night of Its Own
With its monthly Touch and Agree night at Landmark Lanes, Milwaukee’s Ruby Yacht collective has found a place to workshop new material. more
Jan 3, 2017 3:37 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Soul Low, GGOOLLDD and Lex Allen Take Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
Last night's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards nearly doubled as a showcase for the Milwaukee label Gloss Records, with performances from four of its acts—NO/NO, Soul Low, D'Amato and GGOOLLDD—in addition to a fiery, confrontational set from Milwaukee.. more
Dec 2, 2016 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Producer Randal Bravery Headlines the First Audible Electricity Show of 2016
One of the co-founders of Milwaukee's Ruby Yacht label, Randal Bravery has so far kept a mostly low profile as a solo performer, but with Milo attracting new attention to the label after a breakout 2015, that could change this year. A few days bef.. more
Jan 4, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Music of 2015
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're running down our favorite Milwaukee albums of 2015. Matt shares some of his favorites from Milwaukee Record's.. more
Dec 10, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2015
From politically charged experimental hip-hop to free-spirited rock ’n’ roll, here are the 2015 Milwaukee albums you need to hear. more
Dec 8, 2015 8:17 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 4 Comments
Milo Discusses Race and White Fans Saying the N-Word
This week Milo released one of the best Milwaukee hip-hopalbums of the year, So The Flies Don’tCome, which takes the rapper’s philosophical poetry into the realm of thepolitical. In a profile in this week’s issue of the Shepherd , Milo explai.. more
Sep 25, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 4 Comments
Milo Channels Rage into Poetry on ‘So The Flies Don’t Come’
For his race-minded latest album, Milwaukee rapper Milo set out to make “an album sourced in rage." more
Sep 22, 2015 11:13 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The New Face of Milwaukee Rap
Meet 11 rappers leading Milwaukee’s hip-hop renaissance, anchoring a rap scene that’s never been stronger. more
May 19, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 19 Comments
Video Villains Celebrate Three Years of Visual Accompaniments
Video Villains VJs Adam Kuhnen and Michael Britton have brought an eye-popping aesthetic to Milwaukee’s music scene. more
Apr 21, 2015 8:12 PM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
Stream Milo's Head Trip of a Debut, "a toothpaste suburb"
Between Milwaukee native Nick Sanborn doing big things with his North Carolina duo Sylvan Esso and Milwaukee rapper Wave Chapelle landing a record deal after moving to Memphis for school, there's been a good deal of discussion in the local music s.. more
Sep 24, 2014 2:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rapper Milo Finds Kindred Spirits in the Hellfyre Club
Tuesday will mark the inaugural Milwaukee stop for Los Angeles headquartered hip-hop collective Hellfyre Club. For one member of the budding rap collective, though, the Mad Planet showcase will serve as something of a homecoming show more
Feb 18, 2014 8:27 PM Tyler Maas Local Music
Milwaukee Music Video Roundup: Sat. Nite Duets, Like Like The The Death Death, Milo
It was only a decade ago that music videos were an unthinkable luxury for most bands. There was an air of exclusivity to them: Unless you were on a label with a decent promotional budget or had a film major in your band, you probably weren't going.. more
Nov 12, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
