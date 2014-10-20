Miltown Beat Down Hip-Hop Olympi
Audition to Spread the Nudes With a Giant Spider
Giant Spider ProductionsLLC is the indieproduction company responsible for the upcoming local staging of EvilDead: The Musical. Founded here in Milwaukee earlier this year, theylook to be a collaboration between theater and motion picture prof.. more
Oct 20, 2014 8:10 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
March for Justice in Ferguson and Milwaukee on Friday
Aug 21, 2014 8:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Burnhearts' Annual Pabst Street Party Returns this June
One of Bay View's great summer traditions, the Burnhearts/Pabst Street Party will return for a seventh year on Saturday, June 28 from noon to 8 p.m. The block party on Potter Avenue has a history of pulling together big lineups of unique local sig.. more
May 15, 2014 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Cinderella Project Finds Prom Dresses for Young Women in Milwaukee
High school prom is an important event for many teenagers, but it can also be an expensive one. Created by the Gadzuric Foundation, the Cinderella Project MKE is doing its part to help offset that cost for some teens by helping young women in need.. more
Mar 7, 2014 6:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Miltown Beat Down Hip-Hop Olympics
Hip-hop lends itself particularly to competitions, but historically most of these battles have been for rappers and DJs, leaving the producer—so-often the genre’s unsung hero—out of the spotlight. DJ Madhatter’s Miltown Beat Down H more
May 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Miltown Beat Down Hip-Hop Olympics
Hip-hop lends itself particularly to competitions, but historically most of these battles have been for rappers and DJs, leaving the producer—so-often the genre’s unsung hero—out of the spotlight. DJ Madhatter’s Miltown Beat Down H more
Apr 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Miltown Beat Down Hip-Hop Olympics
Hip-hop lends itself particularly to competitions, but historically most of these battles have been for rappers and DJs, leaving the producer—so-often the genre’s unsung hero—out of the spotlight. DJ Madhatter’s Miltown Beat Down H more
Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Miltown Beat Down Hip-Hop Olympics
Hip-hop lends itself particularly to competitions, but historically most of these battles have been for rappers and DJs, leaving the producer—so-often the genre’s unsung hero—out of the spotlight. DJ Madhatter’s Miltown Beat Down H more
Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee