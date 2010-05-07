Miltown Beat Down Hip-Hop Olympics
Miltown Beat Down Hip-Hop Olympics
Hip-hop lends itself particularly to competitions, but historically most of these battles have been for rappers and DJs, leaving the producer—so-often the genre’s unsung hero—out of the spotlight. DJ Madhatter’s Miltown Beat Down H more
May 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Miltown Beat Down Hip-Hop Olympics
Hip-hop lends itself particularly to competitions, but historically most of these battles have been for rappers and DJs, leaving the producer—so-often the genre’s unsung hero—out of the spotlight. DJ Madhatter’s Miltown Beat Down H more
Apr 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Miltown Beat Down Hip-Hop Olympics
Hip-hop lends itself particularly to competitions, but historically most of these battles have been for rappers and DJs, leaving the producer—so-often the genre’s unsung hero—out of the spotlight. DJ Madhatter’s Miltown Beat Down H more
Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Miltown Beat Down Hip-Hop Olympics
Hip-hop lends itself particularly to competitions, but historically most of these battles have been for rappers and DJs, leaving the producer—so-often the genre’s unsung hero—out of the spotlight. DJ Madhatter’s Miltown Beat Down H more
Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee