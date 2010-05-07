RSS

Miltown Beat Down Hip-Hop Olympics

blogimage10832.jpe

Hip-hop lends itself particularly to competitions, but historically most of these battles have been for rappers and DJs, leaving the producer—so-often the genre’s unsung hero—out of the spotlight. DJ Madhatter’s Miltown Beat Down H more

May 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10582.jpe

Hip-hop lends itself particularly to competitions, but historically most of these battles have been for rappers and DJs, leaving the producer—so-often the genre’s unsung hero—out of the spotlight. DJ Madhatter’s Miltown Beat Down H more

Apr 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage10286.jpe

Hip-hop lends itself particularly to competitions, but historically most of these battles have been for rappers and DJs, leaving the producer—so-often the genre’s unsung hero—out of the spotlight. DJ Madhatter’s Miltown Beat Down H more

Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10058.jpe

Hip-hop lends itself particularly to competitions, but historically most of these battles have been for rappers and DJs, leaving the producer—so-often the genre’s unsung hero—out of the spotlight. DJ Madhatter’s Miltown Beat Down H more

Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES