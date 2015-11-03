Miltown Beat Down
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 5-11
Wilco’s Nels Cline brings his latest project to town, while the Miltown Beat Down goes out with one last battle royale. more
Nov 3, 2015 8:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Mike Regal Keeps the Beats Flowing
Since dominating the Miltown Beat Down last year, Mike Regal has emerged as one of the city’s most prominent rap producers. more
Oct 6, 2015 8:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
The Miltown Beat Down is Going Out with One Last Battle Royale
After 10 years, one of Milwaukee's longest-lived hip-hop traditions is coming to an end. The Miltown Beat Down, a novel producer battle series started by DJ Jordan Lee, will end with one last Battle Royale featuring each of the event's past champi.. more
Sep 29, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Mike Regal's Mischievous Vonny Del Fresco Collab, "Gold"
So far most of Mike Regal's notoriety has come from behind the boards. The 25-year-old producer won last year's Miltown Beat Down battle and provided the beat for last year's great Reggie Bonds single with Mick Jenkins "Ol' Dirty Bastard," but he'.. more
Jul 29, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Hotel Foster Will Celebrate All Things Dr. Dre Next Month
Few figures loom larger in hip-hop than Dr. Dre, the producer who laid the template for gangsta rap, recorded one of the more replayable rap albums of all time with The Chronic , and sired stars from Eminem to Snoop Dogg. Don't let his headphone-h.. more
Jan 19, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 5 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Miltown Beat Down
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crossfire with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Jordan Lee (AKA DJ Madhatter), who previews what he explains on paper should be the most boring event you've ever attended: the Miltown Bea.. more
Oct 30, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Salva and DJ Kid Cut Up Return to Milwaukee for the Miltown Beat Down Finals
For nearly a decade, Milwaukee’s Miltown BeatDown has been bringing producers from the local hip-hop scene together—thenpitting them against each other in beat battles judged before a live crowd.When the battles started in 2005, Milwaukee hip-h.. more
Oct 27, 2014 5:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Ragelife Spin Conscious Hip-Hop from the Party Lifestyle
Like clockwork, the University of Wisconsin is ranked one of the country’s top party schools year after year, much to the chagrin of administrators and to the pride of students. Party culture is so deeply embedded into more
Sep 18, 2013 1:25 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Miltown Beat Down Wants To Hear Your Beats
Feb 12, 2013 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Producers Take the Spotlight at the Miltown Beat Down
Six years ago, one local producer fed up with Milwaukee's segregated rap scene decided to try to unify the community through a beat-battle competition. And the Miltown Beat Down has done just that. Founder and emcee Jordan Lee, aka DJ Madh... more
Jun 8, 2011 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Music Feature
Asobi Seksu w/ Brief Candles and Gospel Gossip
On the New York group’s first two albums, Asobi Seksu crafted deft shoegaze, distinguished by the ethereal soprano of singer Yuki Chikudate, whose voice synced beautifully with the genre’s trademark synth washes and guitar roars more
Sep 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Boswell Hosts Du Vernay, ‘The Simpsons in the Classroom’
When “The Simpsons” hit the TV scene 20-plus years ago—with Homer’s satirical ignorance years away from international renown—who would have conceived that today’s professors would be designing lectures built around this more
Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
The Peninsula Players Celebrate 75 Years
It’s kind of weird to try to put The Peninsula Players’ 75 years into perspective. When the venerable outdoor theatre in Door County started, it was some 38 years prior to Milwaukee theatre legend James Pickering’s first job as a professional ac.. more
Jun 22, 2010 9:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Maxfield's Pancake House: Breakfast in Fox Point
Heinemann’s has closed all of its Milwaukee locations, but in Fox Point a similar spirit of the old chain's unique spin on breakfast continues at Maxfield's Pancake House (333 W. Brown Deer Road), housed in one of Heinemann’s old locations.... more
Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
Growing Miltown Beat Down Concludes Its Fifth Year This Weekend
The 2010 Miltown Beat Down producer battle hosts its final round at the Wherehouse Friday night, an event that will conclude a season that saw the beat-making competition grow greatly and expand its scope. “In the past, the Beat Down was a.. more
May 27, 2010 5:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A Passing Mark in Blathering 101
In the statistic-saturated world of sports, milestones of longevity are among the most revered numbers. Leave it to the Observers to notice one of theirs only in hindsight. more
May 11, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
The Nature of ‘NurtureShock’
The aptly titled book NurtureShock is a riveting look into the mysterious minds of children and the teachings of myth-guided parents.Po Bronson, best-selling author and proud parent of two, and who co-wrote NurtureShock with Ashley Merryman... more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Kenya C. Evans Books
Jacob Fred Jazz Odyssey
Twooriginals, Lennon/McCartney’s “Julia,” and one apiece from Monk, Kirk, andIbrahim rub alongside each other amid a meditative, bottom-heavy groove and theconstant ivory plinking of leader Brian Haas. Essentially a piano trio with,CD Re more
Nov 30, 2009 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
The Miltown Beat Down
,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tender Comedy
The Skylight's sleek, effective new production of I DO! I DO! does just about everything r I DO! I DO! ,Theater more
Feb 3, 2009 12:00 AM Steve Spice Theater