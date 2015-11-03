RSS

Miltown Beat Down

Wilco’s Nels Cline brings his latest project to town, while the Miltown Beat Down goes out with one last battle royale. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:30 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Since dominating the Miltown Beat Down last year, Mike Regal has emerged as one of the city’s most prominent rap producers. more

Oct 6, 2015 8:04 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

The Miltown Beat Down

After 10 years, one of Milwaukee's longest-lived hip-hop traditions is coming to an end. The Miltown Beat Down, a novel producer battle series started by DJ Jordan Lee, will end with one last Battle Royale featuring each of the event's past champi.. more

Sep 29, 2015 3:00 PM On Music

Photo courtesy Uni.Fi Records

So far most of Mike Regal's notoriety has come from behind the boards. The 25-year-old producer won last year's Miltown Beat Down battle and provided the beat for last year's great Reggie Bonds single with Mick Jenkins "Ol' Dirty Bastard," but he'.. more

Jul 29, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

DRE DAY MKE / via Facebook

Few figures loom larger in hip-hop than Dr. Dre, the producer who laid the template for gangsta rap, recorded one of the more replayable rap albums of all time with The Chronic , and sired stars from Eminem to Snoop Dogg. Don't let his headphone-h.. more

Jan 19, 2015 7:00 PM On Music 5 Comments

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crossfire with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Jordan Lee (AKA DJ Madhatter), who previews what he explains on paper should be the most boring event you've ever attended: the Miltown Bea.. more

Oct 30, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

For nearly a decade, Milwaukee’s Miltown BeatDown has been bringing producers from the local hip-hop scene together—thenpitting them against each other in beat battles judged before a live crowd.When the battles started in 2005, Milwaukee hip-h.. more

Oct 27, 2014 5:15 PM On Music

Like clockwork, the University of Wisconsin is ranked one of the country’s top party schools year after year, much to the chagrin of administrators and to the pride of students. Party culture is so deeply embedded into more

Sep 18, 2013 1:25 AM Local Music

Feb 12, 2013 9:00 PM On Music

Six years ago, one local producer fed up with Milwaukee's segregated rap scene decided to try to unify the community through a beat-battle competition. And the Miltown Beat Down has done just that. Founder and emcee Jordan Lee, aka DJ Madh... more

Jun 8, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage5386.jpe

The 2010 Miltown Beat Down producer battle hosts its final round at the Wherehouse Friday night, an event that will conclude a season that saw the beat-making competition grow greatly and expand its scope. “In the past, the Beat Down was a.. more

May 27, 2010 5:07 PM On Music

