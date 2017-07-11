Milwaukee Air And Water Show
This Week in Milwaukee: July 13-19, 2017
Summerfest may be over, but there’s no shortage of outdoor music events this weekend. more
Jul 11, 2017 1:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: July 23-29
German Fest, Rhythm Lab MicroFest and the Riverwest 24 are among Milwaukee’s big gatherings this week. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Hollywood Aristocrat
If Hollywood had an aristocracy, Tom Mankiewicz was one of its progeny. His father was the illustrious writer and director Joseph L. Mankiewicz ( All About Eve , Guys and Dolls ) and uncle Herman co-wrote the most acclaimed Hollywood film ever mad.. more
Feb 9, 2015 5:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Bacon, Beer, and Valentine's Day
Motor Bar and Restaurant in the Harley-Davidson Museum is teaming up withBrenner Brewing Company for a Valentine's Day dinner centered around bacon andbeer. It will feature four courses plus passed appetizers, all paired withbeer. Menu items in.. more
Feb 5, 2015 5:54 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
Shepherd Express brings you a behind the scenes look at the process of local artist Daniel Fleming. Tune in every Monday for new insight and updates in the world of this burgeoning young artist. Acrylic on Canvas. from Leo Fleming on Vimeo.T.. more
Feb 3, 2015 9:25 PM Eric Engelbart Visual Arts 1 Comments
Milwaukee Air and Water Show
The annual Milwaukee Air and Water Show ensures that the city will be especially loud this weekend. As always, the free event is topped by the deafening Navy Blue Angels, and features a slew of daredevil aircrafts and helicopters. more
Jun 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Air and Water Show
The annual Milwaukee Air and Water Show ensures that the city will be especially loud this weekend. As always, the free event is topped by the deafening Navy Blue Angels, and features a slew of daredevil aircrafts and helicopters. Two parac... more
Jun 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Air and Water Show
The annual Milwaukee Air and Water Show ensures that the city will be especially loud this weekend. As always, the free event is topped by the deafening Navy Blue Angels, and features a slew of daredevil aircrafts and helicopters. Two parac... more
Jun 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee