Summerfest may be over, but there’s no shortage of outdoor music events this weekend. more

Jul 11, 2017 1:31 PM This Week in Milwaukee

German Fest, Rhythm Lab MicroFest and the Riverwest 24 are among Milwaukee’s big gatherings this week. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:15 PM This Week in Milwaukee

If Hollywood had an aristocracy, Tom Mankiewicz was one of its progeny. His father was the illustrious writer and director Joseph L. Mankiewicz ( All About Eve , Guys and Dolls ) and uncle Herman co-wrote the most acclaimed Hollywood film ever mad.. more

Feb 9, 2015 5:02 PM I Hate Hollywood

Motor Bar and Restaurant in the Harley-Davidson Museum is teaming up withBrenner Brewing Company for a Valentine's Day dinner centered around bacon andbeer. It will feature four courses plus passed appetizers, all paired withbeer. Menu items in.. more

Feb 5, 2015 5:54 PM Around MKE

Shepherd Express brings you a behind the scenes look at the process of local artist Daniel Fleming.  Tune in every Monday for new insight and updates in the world of this burgeoning young artist. Acrylic on Canvas. from Leo Fleming on Vimeo.T.. more

Feb 3, 2015 9:25 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

The annual Milwaukee Air and Water Show ensures that the city will be especially loud this weekend. As always, the free event is topped by the deafening Navy Blue Angels, and features a slew of daredevil aircrafts and helicopters. more

Jun 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

