Milwaukee Ale House
Milwaukee Pretzel Company Offers True Bavarian Pretzels
An interview with Matt and Katie Wessel, owners of Milwaukee Pretzel Company, where some of our area’s finest Bavarian-style soft pretzels are made. more
May 30, 2017 2:49 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink 2 Comments
Dining on Milwaukee's Riverwalk
Great places for dining along Downtown Milwaukee’s Riverwalk. more
May 30, 2017 1:35 PM Matthew J. Prigge Dining Out
Skylight’s Taste of the Wards Celebrates Four Years
Now in its fourth year, Skylight MusicTheatre’s Taste of the Ward sampling event offered a strong showing lastThursday. Fourteen local restaurants, craft brewers and distillers cametogether in the Broadway Theatre Center’s elegant second.. more
Sep 19, 2016 2:29 PM Selena Milewski Around MKE
Taste Of The Ward Comes To The Skylight Music Theatre
Photo Courtesy of Skylight Music TheatreThe Skylight Music Theatre will play host to the Taste ofthe Ward culinary event on Thursday Jan. 14. The event will run from 6 p.m. to8 p.m. Billing itself as “a one-of-a-kind culinary event”, s.. more
Jan 7, 2016 4:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
'Blood, Sweat and Beer'
Blood, Sweat andBeer , a feature documentary about the explosive growth ofthe craft beer industry, follows two start-up breweries while they build theirbusinesses. It will make its Wisconsin premiere April 20 at Brenner Brewing Co. forMilwauke.. more
Apr 16, 2015 10:04 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
This Week's Featured Beer: New Glarus Totally Naked
Pale lagers have been given a bad reputation by fizzy yellow mass marketed beers loaded with adjuncts. Strip that all away and you’re naked. Quite literally.Totally Naked from New Glarus is a beer that’s as naked as its name says—pure and clean,.. more
Apr 13, 2015 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
This Week’s Featured Beer: MobCraft Petrichor
Keeping warm in winter is old hat in Wisconsin. It’s something the vast majority of us has either mastered or learned to deal with, often with aid. Scarf? Sure. Balaclava? Why not. But I had something else in mind: beer.Over the last few years, .. more
Feb 26, 2015 8:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink 2 Comments
Growlers: A New Twist on an Old Tradition
With so many craft breweries and brewpubs in our town you may be wondering if there is a way to bring that fresh draught taste home with you. Bottles are easy more
Mar 10, 2014 12:48 AM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
Milwaukee Ale House Remains a Third Ward Favorite
When the Milwaukee Ale House opened 15 years ago, the Third Ward was a very different place. Many of the buildings were half-occupied and the area wasn’t nearly as vibrant as it is today. In 2012, the Third Ward more
Nov 15, 2012 2:56 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Food & Drink
Ethiopian restaurants offer a unique dining experience: You can ditch the knives and forks and eat your meal along with the plate it’s served on—the crepe-like, slightly tart sourdough called injera. Ethiopian Cottage offers more
Nov 13, 2012 10:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2012
And the First 2013 Marcus Amphitheater Headliner Is...
Summerfest has announced its first 2013 Marcus Amphitheater headliner, and true to form, it's a country act: Jason Aldean. The Macon, Ga., native has been a country mainstay since his single “Hicktown,” a rollicking, irreverent ode to small tow.. more
Nov 12, 2012 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Issue of the Week: Tommy’s Desperate
Desperate people do desperate things.That’s why former Gov. Tommy Thompson has taken so many cheap and untruthful shots at his rival for the U.S. Senate, Democrat Tammy Baldwin. more
Oct 31, 2012 4:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Fast-forwarding Through the Rivals
Another football weekend, another pair of victories for the state to savor. The Badgers marched up and down Ann Arbor, 48-28, and moved one win away from the Rose Bowl. Then the Packers settled things for good with Brett Favre, racing to a ... more
Nov 25, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Sassy Mamas
Playwright Celeste Bedford Walker has won an NAACP Image Award for her sensitive portrayal of African-American characters, and she brings that same delicate touch to her depiction of women of a certain age in her romantic comedy Sassy more
Oct 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bastille Days
Cooking demonstrations, stilt walkers, fire throwers and buskers are among the attractions at Milwaukee’s annual Bastille Days celebration of French culture, which runs through Sunday downtown near Cathedral Square Park—not to mention the more
Jul 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Baby Boomers Get Their Due
For decades, academics and marketing professionals have thoroughly analyzed the baby boomer generation. Next week a sketch comedy show takes its turn with the boomers in a series of humorous vignettes staged in an intimate studio theater, a... more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 2 Comments
The Hangover
Todd Phillips’ Las Vegas comedy The Hangover made a killing at the box office upon its summer 2009 release, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated comedy of all time, making a star of underground comic Zach Galifianakis and spawning a more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Best After-Work Watering Hole and Karaoke Bar
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Best of Milwaukee 2009
Conor Oberst's "Outer South" Not So Good
If Conor Oberst must dedicate himself to a band that isn't Bright Eyes, couldn't he at least reunite Desaparecidos? This Mystic Valley Band that he's spent the last couple years with just isn't cutting it, yet Oberst doesn't seem to be getting the.. more
Mar 4, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Grace and Julian
Grace and Julian, a collaboration between two New York University students, vocalist Grace Weber and pianist Julian Pollack, divide their time between up-tempo jazz pop and sultry adult-contemporary jazz ballads on their self-titled 2007 album. A... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 31 Comments