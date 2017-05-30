RSS

Milwaukee Ale House

An interview with Matt and Katie Wessel, owners of Milwaukee Pretzel Company, where some of our area’s finest Bavarian-style soft pretzels are made. more

May 30, 2017 2:49 PM Eat/Drink 2 Comments

Great places for dining along Downtown Milwaukee’s Riverwalk. more

May 30, 2017 1:35 PM Dining Out

Now in its fourth year, Skylight MusicTheatre’s Taste of the Ward sampling event offered a strong showing lastThursday. Fourteen local restaurants, craft brewers and distillers cametogether in the Broadway Theatre Center’s elegant second.. more

Sep 19, 2016 2:29 PM Around MKE

Photo Courtesy of Skylight Music TheatreThe Skylight Music Theatre will play host to the Taste ofthe Ward culinary event on Thursday Jan. 14. The event will run from 6 p.m. to8 p.m. Billing itself as “a one-of-a-kind culinary event”, s.. more

Jan 7, 2016 4:23 PM Around MKE

Blood, Sweat andBeer , a feature documentary about the explosive growth ofthe craft beer industry, follows two start-up breweries while they build theirbusinesses. It will make its Wisconsin premiere April 20 at Brenner Brewing Co. forMilwauke.. more

Apr 16, 2015 10:04 PM Around MKE

Pale lagers have been given a bad reputation by fizzy yellow mass marketed beers loaded with adjuncts. Strip that all away and you’re naked. Quite literally.Totally Naked from New Glarus is a beer that’s as naked as its name says—pure and clean,.. more

Apr 13, 2015 8:00 PM Eat/Drink

Keeping warm in winter is old hat in Wisconsin. It’s something the vast majority of us has either mastered or learned to deal with, often with aid. Scarf? Sure. Balaclava? Why not. But I had something else in mind: beer.Over the last few years, .. more

Feb 26, 2015 8:38 PM Eat/Drink 2 Comments

With so many craft breweries and brewpubs in our town you may be wondering if there is a way to bring that fresh draught taste home with you. Bottles are easy more

Mar 10, 2014 12:48 AM A&E Feature

When the Milwaukee Ale House opened 15 years ago, the Third Ward was a very different place. Many of the buildings were half-occupied and the area wasn’t nearly as vibrant as it is today. In 2012, the Third Ward more

Nov 15, 2012 2:56 PM Dining Preview

Ethiopian restaurants offer a unique dining experience: You can ditch the knives and forks and eat your meal along with the plate it’s served on—the crepe-like, slightly tart sourdough called injera. Ethiopian Cottage offers more

Nov 13, 2012 10:02 PM Best of Milwaukee 2012

Summerfest has announced its first 2013 Marcus Amphitheater headliner, and true to form, it's a country act: Jason Aldean. The Macon, Ga., native has been a country mainstay since his single “Hicktown,” a rollicking, irreverent ode to small tow.. more

Nov 12, 2012 3:00 PM On Music

Desperate people do desperate things.That’s why former Gov. Tommy Thompson has taken so many cheap and untruthful shots at his rival for the U.S. Senate, Democrat Tammy Baldwin. more

Oct 31, 2012 4:53 PM Expresso

Another football weekend, another pair of victories for the state to savor. The Badgers marched up and down Ann Arbor, 48-28, and moved one win away from the Rose Bowl. Then the Packers settled things for good with Brett Favre, racing to a ... more

Nov 25, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

Playwright Celeste Bedford Walker has won an NAACP Image Award for her sensitive portrayal of African-American characters, and she brings that same delicate touch to her depiction of women of a certain age in her romantic comedy Sassy more

Oct 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Cooking demonstrations, stilt walkers, fire throwers and buskers are among the attractions at Milwaukee’s annual Bastille Days celebration of French culture, which runs through Sunday downtown near Cathedral Square Park—not to mention the more

Jul 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For decades, academics and marketing professionals have thoroughly analyzed the baby boomer generation. Next week a sketch comedy show takes its turn with the boomers in a series of humorous vignettes staged in an intimate studio theater, a... more

Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Theater 2 Comments

Todd Phillips’ Las Vegas comedy The Hangover made a killing at the box office upon its summer 2009 release, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated comedy of all time, making a star of underground comic Zach Galifianakis and spawning a more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

If Conor Oberst must dedicate himself to a band that isn't Bright Eyes, couldn't he at least reunite Desaparecidos? This Mystic Valley Band that he's spent the last couple years with just isn't cutting it, yet Oberst doesn't seem to be getting the.. more

Mar 4, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Grace and Julian, a collaboration between two New York University students, vocalist Grace Weber and pianist Julian Pollack, divide their time between up-tempo jazz pop and sultry adult-contemporary jazz ballads on their self-titled 2007 album. A... more

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 31 Comments

