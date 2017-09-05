Milwaukee Art Museum
Art Museums in the 21st Century
As the 21st century accelerates into the future art museums, whose traditional mission has been to preserve the past, obliged to keep abreast? And, if yes, how do they achieve this without diminishing their core objective? more
Sep 5, 2017 3:28 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Figuring the Human Body at Portrait Society
“NOW Figuration" at Portrait Society Gallery is a group exhibition in response to an exhibit held 35 years ago at the Milwaukee Art Museum called “New Figuration in America." The primary question for both is the same—what do represent... more
Aug 22, 2017 2:23 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
CERF+ Aids Wisconsin Artists Affected by Flooding
In light of severe recent flooding in southwestern Wisconsin, CERF+, “the leading nonprofit organization that uniquely focuses on safeguarding artists’ livelihoods nationwide," has offered its services to regional artists in form of larg... more
Aug 8, 2017 1:44 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
A Long History in Wisconsin
An Off the Cuff interview with sculptor and Museum of Wisconsin Art preparatory, August Edward Peter about his past projects and current interests. more
Aug 8, 2017 1:08 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Off the Cuff
The Order, Chaos and 'Joy' of Rashid Johnson at Milwaukee Art Museum
Provocative work by contemporary African-American artist Rashid Johnson is on exhibit at the Milwaukee Art Museum. more
Aug 1, 2017 2:00 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Milwaukee Art and Hope
Milwaukee patron of the arts, Jane Brite, reflects on her life. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:11 PM John Schneider Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Milwaukee Art Museum Offering Weekly Tours of Sculpture Milwaukee Installation
Every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. until Oct. 18, the MilwaukeeArt Museum will be giving narrated trolley tours as part of Sculpture Milwaukee.The 60 min tours will start at the Museum’s main entranceand go down Wisconsin Avenue where the sc.. more
Jul 13, 2017 8:45 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE
Paul Druecke Contemplates Time at Green Gallery and Milwaukee Art Museum
Review of two exhibitions by Milwaukee artist Paul Druecke: “About One Minute" at Green Gallery and “A Social Event Archive" at Milwaukee Art Museum. more
Jun 6, 2017 2:38 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
The Cost of Generosity?
How the threat of funding cutbacks by right-wing philanthropists threatens public discourse. more
May 16, 2017 4:37 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Don't Overlook Milwaukee's 'Little' Museums
Milwaukee has many great and well-known museums, but the city holds other venues dedicated to preserving aspects of our past, too. Here are a few of the lesser-known ones, including a pair of digital museums that dream of becoming brick and... more
Apr 11, 2017 12:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff City Guide
Jaymes Mansfield, a Drag Queen's Story
Paul Masterson interviews “RuPaul’s Drag Race" alum, multidisciplinary artist of note and Milwaukee native Jaymes Mansfield. more
Apr 4, 2017 2:35 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Where to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Milwaukee
Here are some of the parties, drink specials and live music going on at area bars on March 17. more
Mar 15, 2017 1:37 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 2 Comments
'Art AIDS America' and 'Eggs Benedict'
Along with several dozen Milwaukee Art Museum members, ARCW staff and the tour’s sponsor, Joe Pabst, Paul Masterson viewed “Art AIDS America" in Chicago’s Alphawood Gallery. He recounts this recent trip. more
Mar 14, 2017 2:35 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Local Art Collectors Showcase Treasures in 'Milwaukee Collects'
A new exhibition at the Milwaukee Art Museum opens on March 10: “Milwaukee Collects;" two new installations by Rebecca Keller open on March 12 at Carthage College’s H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art: “What Remains is Dust: A Meditation on Obje... more
Mar 7, 2017 2:59 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Reflections on a Divided Nation at the Milwaukee Art Museum
“Eastman Johnson and a Nation Divided” at the Milwaukee Art Museum centers on two of his masterpieces: Negro Life at the South and The Old Stagecoach; “Modern Vejigantes,” featuring ceremonial masks by Jose T. Pischke-Maxwell, is at I... more
Feb 7, 2017 3:18 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Shepherd's 2017 New Year's Eve Guide
Traditionally, New Year’s Eve is a remembrance of the year past with a hopeful eye towards the one to come. But, if you can’t wait for this awful year to end and are dreading whatever is lurking just past the horizon, all the more reason to... more
Dec 26, 2016 4:26 PM Matthew J. Prigge Music Feature 1 Comments
Art and World AIDS Day
On World AIDS Day, Paul Masterson discusses local efforts, past and present, geared toward representing individuals affected by HIV/AIDS in art. more
Nov 29, 2016 2:44 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Off the Cuff with Brandon Ruud, Abert Family Curator of American Art at the Milwaukee Art Museum
File MartinJohnson Heade (1819-1904) under “unjustly forgotten artists.” The Americanpainter wasn’t especially popular during his lifetime, although he is nowrecognized as one of the most gifted artists of the nineteenth century. ButHeade.. more
Nov 22, 2016 2:38 AM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Sustaining the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Future
Getting to know the Milwaukee Art Museum’s new director, Marcelle Polednik more
Nov 18, 2016 2:12 PM David Luhrssen Winter Arts Guide
F. W. Murnau: Gay Filmmaker at MAM
In light of Milwaukee Art Museum’s current exhibition, “Haunted Screens: German Cinema in the 1920s,” Paul Masterson explores the life, work and times of gay filmmaker F.W. Murnau. more
Nov 8, 2016 2:41 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV