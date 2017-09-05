RSS

Milwaukee Art Museum



As the 21st century accelerates into the future art museums, whose traditional mission has been to preserve the past, obliged to keep abreast? And, if yes, how do they achieve this without diminishing their core objective? more

Sep 5, 2017 3:28 PM A&E Feature

artreview_portraitsociety_a.jpg.jpe

“NOW Figuration" at Portrait Society Gallery is a group exhibition in response to an exhibit held 35 years ago at the Milwaukee Art Museum called “New Figuration in America." The primary question for both is the same—what do represent... more

Aug 22, 2017 2:23 PM Visual Arts

morningglorybooths.jpg.jpe

In light of severe recent flooding in southwestern Wisconsin, CERF+, “the leading nonprofit organization that uniquely focuses on safeguarding artists’ livelihoods nationwide," has offered its services to regional artists in form of larg... more

Aug 8, 2017 1:44 PM Visual Arts

augustedwardpeter.jpg.jpe

An Off the Cuff interview with sculptor and Museum of Wisconsin Art preparatory, August Edward Peter about his past projects and current interests. more

Aug 8, 2017 1:08 PM Off the Cuff

mamrashid.jpg.jpe

Provocative work by contemporary African-American artist Rashid Johnson is on exhibit at the Milwaukee Art Museum. more

Aug 1, 2017 2:00 PM Visual Arts

offthecuff_janebrite_byjean-gabrielfernandez.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee patron of the arts, Jane Brite, reflects on her life. more

Jul 25, 2017 2:11 PM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

wisconsinave.jpg.jpe

Every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. until Oct. 18, the MilwaukeeArt Museum will be giving narrated trolley tours as part of Sculpture Milwaukee.The 60 min tours will start at the Museum’s main entranceand go down Wisconsin Avenue where the sc.. more

Jul 13, 2017 8:45 PM Around MKE

pauldrueckemam.jpg.jpe

Review of two exhibitions by Milwaukee artist Paul Druecke: “About One Minute" at Green Gallery and “A Social Event Archive" at Milwaukee Art Museum. more

Jun 6, 2017 2:38 PM Visual Arts

milwaukee-art-museumbyinfinitedecay.jpg.jpe

How the threat of funding cutbacks by right-wing philanthropists threatens public discourse. more

May 16, 2017 4:37 PM My LGBTQ POV

microphonemuseum.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee has many great and well-known museums, but the city holds other venues dedicated to preserving aspects of our past, too. Here are a few of the lesser-known ones, including a pair of digital museums that dream of becoming brick and... more

Apr 11, 2017 12:04 AM City Guide

mylgbtpovjaymesmansfield.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson interviews “RuPaul’s Drag Race" alum, multidisciplinary artist of note and Milwaukee native Jaymes Mansfield. more

Apr 4, 2017 2:35 PM My LGBTQ POV

mosirishpub.jpg.jpe

Here are some of the parties, drink specials and live music going on at area bars on March 17. more

Mar 15, 2017 1:37 PM Brew City Booze 2 Comments

artaidsamerica.jpg.jpe

Along with several dozen Milwaukee Art Museum members, ARCW staff and the tour’s sponsor, Joe Pabst, Paul Masterson viewed “Art AIDS America" in Chicago’s Alphawood Gallery. He recounts this recent trip. more

Mar 14, 2017 2:35 PM My LGBTQ POV

artpreview_mam_b.jpg.jpe

A new exhibition at the Milwaukee Art Museum opens on March 10: “Milwaukee Collects;" two new installations by Rebecca Keller open on March 12 at Carthage College’s H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art: “What Remains is Dust: A Meditation on Obje... more

Mar 7, 2017 2:59 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_mam.jpg.jpe

“Eastman Johnson and a Nation Divided” at the Milwaukee Art Museum centers on two of his masterpieces: Negro Life at the South and The Old Stagecoach; “Modern Vejigantes,” featuring ceremonial masks by Jose T. Pischke-Maxwell, is at I... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:18 PM Visual Arts

nye2017.jpg.jpe

Traditionally, New Year’s Eve is a remembrance of the year past with a hopeful eye towards the one to come. But, if you can’t wait for this awful year to end and are dreading whatever is lurking just past the horizon, all the more reason to... more

Dec 26, 2016 4:26 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

1327054222lgbt flag.jpg.jpe

On World AIDS Day, Paul Masterson discusses local efforts, past and present, geared toward representing individuals affected by HIV/AIDS in art. more

Nov 29, 2016 2:44 PM My LGBTQ POV

heade-magnolia-grandiflora.jpg.jpe

Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

File MartinJohnson Heade (1819-1904) under “unjustly forgotten artists.” The Americanpainter wasn’t especially popular during his lifetime, although he is nowrecognized as one of the most gifted artists of the nineteenth century. ButHeade.. more

Nov 22, 2016 2:38 AM Around MKE

mam_marcella.jpg.jpe

Getting to know the Milwaukee Art Museum’s new director, Marcelle Polednik more

Nov 18, 2016 2:12 PM Winter Arts Guide

In light of Milwaukee Art Museum’s current exhibition, “Haunted Screens: German Cinema in the 1920s,” Paul Masterson explores the life, work and times of gay filmmaker F.W. Murnau. more

Nov 8, 2016 2:41 PM My LGBTQ POV

