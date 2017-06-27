RSS

Milwaukee Artists

Off the Cuff interviews Milwaukee artist Margaret Muza, who practices tintype photography as part of her tenure as artist-in-residence at the Pfister Hotel. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:47 PM Off the Cuff

Review of two exhibitions by Milwaukee artist Paul Druecke: “About One Minute" at Green Gallery and “A Social Event Archive" at Milwaukee Art Museum. more

Jun 6, 2017 2:38 PM Visual Arts

Artist Mark Mulhern’s current exhibition is aptly titled “The Space Between;” it’s a space occupied by this masterful artist’s works that never shout or proclaim but yet do not lack energy. His exhibition runs through Oct. 15 in the Tory... more

Sep 20, 2016 3:02 PM Visual Arts

“Exhibition of Paintings and Bronze Casts by Michelle Grabner of Wisconsin” continues through Jan. 2 at Green Gallery, celebrating the internationally recognized sculptor-painter’s return to Wisconsin. more

Dec 1, 2015 6:50 PM Visual Arts

Photo by Michael Goeltzer

Unique, handcrafted gift items from numerous local artists will be available for purchase at Hover Craft in the Pritzlaff Building, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Permanent Baggage and the Pfister Hotel. more

Dec 1, 2015 6:45 PM Visual Arts

Crossing the country form Portland, Oregon hoping to find fresh opportunities, Jason Burczyk traveled home to Milwaukee. The 2006 UW-Milwaukee Film and Graphic Design graduate participated in the University's DIVA program, an intensive field of.. more

May 29, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

  Fashion Week started in New York City in 1943 for trade and industry purposes only. Sex and the City ,A&E Feature more

Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM A&E Feature 2 Comments

Ina world where people do everything online, from paying parking ticketsto buying sho Where did you get the idea for ArtMail? ,Off the Cuff more

Aug 6, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

From its modest beginnings as a neighborhood festival with an understated bohemian streak, the annual Locust Street Festival of Music and Art, now in its 32nd year, has blossomed into one of the city&rsquo,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 8, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

