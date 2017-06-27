Milwaukee Artists
Making Photos at the Pfister Hotel
Off the Cuff interviews Milwaukee artist Margaret Muza, who practices tintype photography as part of her tenure as artist-in-residence at the Pfister Hotel. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:47 PM Morgan Hughes Off the Cuff
Paul Druecke Contemplates Time at Green Gallery and Milwaukee Art Museum
Review of two exhibitions by Milwaukee artist Paul Druecke: “About One Minute" at Green Gallery and “A Social Event Archive" at Milwaukee Art Museum. more
Jun 6, 2017 2:38 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
When the Quiet Man Speaks
Artist Mark Mulhern’s current exhibition is aptly titled “The Space Between;” it’s a space occupied by this masterful artist’s works that never shout or proclaim but yet do not lack energy. His exhibition runs through Oct. 15 in the Tory... more
Sep 20, 2016 3:02 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Michelle Grabner’s Subtle Disruptions
“Exhibition of Paintings and Bronze Casts by Michelle Grabner of Wisconsin” continues through Jan. 2 at Green Gallery, celebrating the internationally recognized sculptor-painter’s return to Wisconsin. more
Dec 1, 2015 6:50 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Shop Local This Holiday Season
Unique, handcrafted gift items from numerous local artists will be available for purchase at Hover Craft in the Pritzlaff Building, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Permanent Baggage and the Pfister Hotel. more
Dec 1, 2015 6:45 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Interview: Art, Film, Music, Fashion @Sweet 16 Party
Crossing the country form Portland, Oregon hoping to find fresh opportunities, Jason Burczyk traveled home to Milwaukee. The 2006 UW-Milwaukee Film and Graphic Design graduate participated in the University's DIVA program, an intensive field of.. more
May 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Joining the Style Circuit
Fashion Week started in New York City in 1943 for trade and industry purposes only. Sex and the City ,A&E Feature more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Sanya Fareed A&E Feature 2 Comments
Internet Art
Ina world where people do everything online, from paying parking ticketsto buying sho Where did you get the idea for ArtMail? ,Off the Cuff more
Aug 6, 2008 12:00 AM Mollie Boutell-Butler Off the Cuff
Locust Street Festival of Music and Art
From its modest beginnings as a neighborhood festival with an understated bohemian streak, the annual Locust Street Festival of Music and Art, now in its 32nd year, has blossomed into one of the city&rsquo,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments