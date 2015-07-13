RSS

Milwaukee Arts Board

WasteCap Resource Solutions

“Reduce, Reuse,Recycle” is the mantra of the environmentally conscientious. WasteCap ResourceSolutions is doing its part with the opening of its architectural salvage materialswarehouse, which opens to the public on July 15th. But if .. more

Jul 13, 2015 4:57 PM Around MKE

Sometime in the first 10 days of February, contractors working for Phoenix Development Partners disassembled the sculpture Peter John from its home outside Blue Cross/Blue Shield’s offices and had its materials recycled. more

Mar 23, 2015 9:30 AM A&E Feature

Evelyn Patricia Terry was recently named Milwaukee Arts Board Artist of the Year, sharing that honor with Barbara Leigh. For nearly half a century, she has made her mark with attention-grabbing subjectsâ€”race, identity, religion and relati... more

Apr 30, 2014 12:44 AM Off the Cuff

Milwaukee has always had an arts community but finding money to support the arts has often been a challenge. The Milwaukee Artists Resource Network is an organization doing everything it can to keep artists working more

Jun 24, 2013 4:33 PM Off the Cuff

The Milwaukee Arts Board approved grants for 32 non-profit arts and culture organizations at its May 14 meeting, awarding grants totaling $157,500. According to alderman Michael Murphy, who chairs the board, 45 organizations applied for grants thi.. more

May 21, 2013 4:00 PM Around MKE

WHO:  The Milwaukee Public Library, Milwaukee Public Library Foundation, Milwaukee Arts Board and City of Milwaukee presents this call for artists. WHERE: The New Milwaukee Public Library-Villard Square Branch at 35th Street and West.. more

Feb 1, 2011 1:39 AM Visual Arts

Firestarter Films (FSF) provides a unique opportunity for Midwest filmmakers to network with Milwaukee’s film community, showcase their work and receive audience feedback. FSF’s 10th event, taking place Aug. 15 at the Harley-Davidson Museum... more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

In 1977, a musical adaptation of Harold Gray’s comic strip about a bright-eyed (but pupil-less) orphan debuted on Broadway and became an instant hit with audiences looking for a dose of optimism in the face of a nasty recession. Annie won s... more

Dec 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In the 21st century the term "landscape" has largely outgrown the classical contrivances and picturesque notions of the past. Nevertheless, an exhibit at UW-Milwaukee's School of Architecture and Urban Planning shows that alongside the sign... more

Apr 28, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

