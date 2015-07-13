Milwaukee Arts Board
Preserving the Past Around Milwaukee
“Reduce, Reuse,Recycle” is the mantra of the environmentally conscientious. WasteCap ResourceSolutions is doing its part with the opening of its architectural salvage materialswarehouse, which opens to the public on July 15th. But if .. more
Jul 13, 2015 4:57 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
The Sculpture that Vanished from Downtown Milwaukee
Sometime in the first 10 days of February, contractors working for Phoenix Development Partners disassembled the sculpture Peter John from its home outside Blue Cross/Blue Shield’s offices and had its materials recycled. more
Mar 23, 2015 9:30 AM Sebastian Bitticks A&E Feature
Talking with Milwaukee’s Artist of the Year
Evelyn Patricia Terry was recently named Milwaukee Arts Board Artist of the Year, sharing that honor with Barbara Leigh. For nearly half a century, she has made her mark with attention-grabbing subjectsâ€”race, identity, religion and relati... more
Apr 30, 2014 12:44 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Fighting for the Arts
Milwaukee has always had an arts community but finding money to support the arts has often been a challenge. The Milwaukee Artists Resource Network is an organization doing everything it can to keep artists working more
Jun 24, 2013 4:33 PM Max Thiesenhusen Off the Cuff
Here Are the 32 Organizations the Milwaukee Arts Board Approved for Grants This Year
The Milwaukee Arts Board approved grants for 32 non-profit arts and culture organizations at its May 14 meeting, awarding grants totaling $157,500. According to alderman Michael Murphy, who chairs the board, 45 organizations applied for grants thi.. more
May 21, 2013 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Call For Artists Interested In Public Art
WHO: The Milwaukee Public Library, Milwaukee Public Library Foundation, Milwaukee Arts Board and City of Milwaukee presents this call for artists. WHERE: The New Milwaukee Public Library-Villard Square Branch at 35th Street and West.. more
Feb 1, 2011 1:39 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Firestarter Films Ignites Passion for Cinema
Firestarter Films (FSF) provides a unique opportunity for Midwest filmmakers to network with Milwaukee’s film community, showcase their work and receive audience feedback. FSF’s 10th event, taking place Aug. 15 at the Harley-Davidson Museum... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Film Reviews
Annie
In 1977, a musical adaptation of Harold Gray’s comic strip about a bright-eyed (but pupil-less) orphan debuted on Broadway and became an instant hit with audiences looking for a dose of optimism in the face of a nasty recession. Annie won s... more
Dec 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lay of the Land
In the 21st century the term "landscape" has largely outgrown the classical contrivances and picturesque notions of the past. Nevertheless, an exhibit at UW-Milwaukee's School of Architecture and Urban Planning shows that alongside the sign... more
Apr 28, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Visual Arts