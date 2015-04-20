RSS

Milwaukee Arts

vgad_pressurecast74.jpg.jpe

Guitar Hero lives! But should it? GameStop wants your N64! Will this hurt the Retro Market? Plus Colin discusses the problems with Grand Theft Auto V ’s PC launch and Steve explains Detroit’s fascination with prune donuts.Let us know what you .. more

Apr 20, 2015 3:30 PM Video Games are Dumb

There’s just so much white on UWM’s main stage. Sandra J. Strawn’s set is a big, gauzy winter affair with long, tattered white sheets. It may have been a bit cold last night, but the set made it feel substantially colder. I was there for UWM’s pr.. more

Oct 28, 2010 11:26 PM Theater

blogimage11528.jpe

In 2005, two years before his death, world-famous stuntman Evel Knievel promoted his last motorcycle ride at a Milwaukee Harley-Davidson dealership. Now the Harley-Davidson Museum pays tribute to the death-defying icon with the largest more

Jul 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The text of the e-mail is below:Dearest patrons of Paper Boat,As of May 31st Paper Bo Dearest patrons of Paper Boat,As of May 31st Paper Boat Boutique & Gallery will be closi,None more

Mar 28, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage2257.jpe

Dec 29, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage2257.jpe

  VanMorrison's explorations into Americanacontinue on Keep It Simple, afollow-up Keep It Simple ,CD Reviews more

May 26, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES