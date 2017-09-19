Milwaukee Athletic Club
Pumpkin Spiced Milwaukee
Dear Ruthie shares her social calendar for the week of Sept. 20-27. Events include: a transgener community meeting at Diverse & Resiliant, Sept. 20; Milwaukee Fahsion Week at Milwaukee Athletic Club, Sept. 21-23; and Drag Story Time at Milw... more
Sep 19, 2017 2:53 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
This Week in Milwaukee: July 13-19, 2017
Summerfest may be over, but there’s no shortage of outdoor music events this weekend. more
Jul 11, 2017 1:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s 2016 New Year’s Eve Guide
Milwaukee will usher in 2016 with these parties, concerts, galas and blowouts. more
Dec 22, 2015 7:55 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Milwaukee Athletic Club To Hold Weekly Rooftop Parties This Summer
Many people know Milwaukee Athletic Club as a country club for the wealthy. The free rooftop parties will rebrand their image as a nightlife hangout for the early 20s and young professional crowds. The Koss Lunar music series will be held there on.. more
Jun 21, 2013 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Bravo! Next Act: Celebrating Next Act Theatre's first anniversary in its beautiful new theater space, the company's fans poured into the sold-out “Bravo, Next Act” event. The retro-summer theme encouraged '50s attire, with Laura more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Milwaukee Holiday Lights
For the 11th year Milwaukee’s downtown will be lit up this December by thousands of lights as part of the city’s annual holiday display, which includes dozens of light-animated characters and lit rooflines and wreaths distrusted along Wisco... more
Dec 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Unions Protest Karl Rove and WMC
The conservative lobbying groupWisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) invited former Bush aideKarl Rove to tell local businesses how to best treat their workers. TheTuesday morning meeting about,News Features more
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments