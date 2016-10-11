Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra
‘Scheherazade’ and ‘Angels in the Architecture’
A visionary double billing of Scheherazade and Angels in the Architecture opens the new season—as well as starts something of a new era—for the Milwaukee Ballet this October. more
Oct 11, 2016 4:15 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Introducing the Next Generation of Classical Pianists
Ten young pianists—from as far afield as Canada and China; from states coast to coast and from our very own Hartland, Wis.—present their musical skills in several venues and ways for an entire week. The event is the biennial PianoArts North... more
May 17, 2016 3:50 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Milwaukee Ballet Gets Ready for ‘Alice (in wonderland)’
Milwaukee Ballet dancers and costume manager prepare to present Septime Webre’s big-scale ballet Alice (in wonderland). more
May 10, 2016 4:02 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
‘The Nutcracker’: A Gift for One and All
The Milwaukee Ballet offers its beloved annual production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker through Dec. 27. The Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra and Milwaukee Children’s Choir perform the music with a staggering 200 dancers onstage at... more
Dec 15, 2015 7:39 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Michael Pink’s ‘Giselle’
Michael Pink’s Giselle, set in Nazi-era Europe, exemplifies what makes today’s Milwaukee Ballet so extraordinary. more
Mar 31, 2015 8:05 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ Works Like Magic
Milwaukee Ballet’s annual holiday offering, The Nutcracker, choreographed by Michael Pink, is both sturdy and fragile. This year’s production, which runs through Dec. 27, is a sweeping success. more
Dec 16, 2014 6:54 PM John Schneider Classical Music
The Dark Glamour of Snow White
Milwaukee Ballet’s Mirror Mirror is a spectacle of very high order. The darkly glamorous reconstruction of Snow White by choreographer Michael Pink and more
May 21, 2014 2:21 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ is a Match For Shakespeare
Trusting us to silence our mobile devices, Michael Pink replaced his customary preshow speech with jolting thunderbolts and a recording of Shakespeare’s spoken prologue to Romeo and Juliet. Against the dread- more
Nov 6, 2013 12:59 AM John Schneider Classical Music