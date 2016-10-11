RSS

Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra

scheharazzad.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

A visionary double billing of Scheherazade and Angels in the Architecture opens the new season—as well as starts something of a new era—for the Milwaukee Ballet this October. more

Oct 11, 2016 4:15 PM A&E Feature

aegateway_pianoarts_a.jpg.jpe

Ten young pianists—from as far afield as Canada and China; from states coast to coast and from our very own Hartland, Wis.—present their musical skills in several venues and ways for an entire week. The event is the biennial PianoArts North... more

May 17, 2016 3:50 PM A&E Feature

a+egateway_milwballet_b_(bytomdavenport).jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Ballet dancers and costume manager prepare to present Septime Webre’s big-scale ballet Alice (in wonderland). more

May 10, 2016 4:02 PM A&E Feature

ae.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Ballet offers its beloved annual production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker through Dec. 27. The Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra and Milwaukee Children’s Choir perform the music with a staggering 200 dancers onstage at... more

Dec 15, 2015 7:39 PM A&E Feature

dancereview_milwballet_bymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

Michael Pink’s Giselle, set in Nazi-era Europe, exemplifies what makes today’s Milwaukee Ballet so extraordinary. more

Mar 31, 2015 8:05 PM Classical Music

dancereview_nutcracker_(bymarkfrohna).jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Ballet’s annual holiday offering, The Nutcracker, choreographed by Michael Pink, is both sturdy and fragile. This year’s production, which runs through Dec. 27, is a sweeping success. more

Dec 16, 2014 6:54 PM Classical Music

dance.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Ballet’s Mirror Mirror is a spectacle of very high order. The darkly glamorous reconstruction of Snow White by choreographer Michael Pink and more

May 21, 2014 2:21 AM Classical Music

rom.jpg.jpe

Trusting us to silence our mobile devices, Michael Pink replaced his customary preshow speech with jolting thunderbolts and a recording of Shakespeare’s spoken prologue to Romeo and Juliet. Against the dread- more

Nov 6, 2013 12:59 AM Classical Music

