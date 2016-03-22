RSS
Milwaukee Bar Association
Two Milwaukee County Circuit Court Benches on the April 5 Ballot
On Tuesday, April 5, Milwaukee County residents will be able to vote on two contested races for circuit court judge. In both races, a recent judicial appointee of Gov. Scott Walker will face an attorney in private practice in elections for ... more
Mar 22, 2016 4:46 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Ethics at Stake in State Supreme Court Election
The three candidates vying for a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court differ sharply on ethical standards for the state’s judges and justices. more
Feb 2, 2016 3:28 PM Lisa Kaiser News 6 Comments
Two Court Commissioners Vie for Circuit Court Seat in April 1 Election
On April 1, Milwaukee County voters will cast a ballot for two highly qualified candidates for Circuit Court Judge Branch 32—Cedric Cornwall and Laura Gramling Perez. more
Mar 10, 2014 5:46 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!