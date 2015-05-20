RSS
Milwaukee Bike-In Movie Series
Outdoor Movie Madness
Despite the death of drive-in theaters, outdoor moviegoing flourishes in southeastern Wisconsin. more
May 20, 2015 11:40 AM Colleen DuVall Summer Guide
The Bike-In Movie Series Returns for a Season of Dinosaurs, Nazi Killers and Baseball
Jun 20, 2014 6:25 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
California Company Town
Lee Anne Schmitt’s 2008 documentary California Company Town examines the ruins of 14 frontier towns in California that once thrived with industry, but collapsed after a changing economy and corporate employers left them behind. more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
