Milwaukee Blues Festival
This Week in Milwaukee: March 9-15, 2017
Any week that two of the most influential comedians of all time swing through Milwaukee is a good week. more
Mar 7, 2017 1:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Media, Messages and Emotions
Loveand hate, it’s always been the same, right? Not necessarily, according to theauthors of Doing Emotions History (University of Illinois Press). As pointed out by the editors of the essaycollection, Susan J. Matt and P.. more
Apr 2, 2014 9:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Have You Voted Yet?
Polls are open until 8 p.m. so you've got plenty of time to vote. To find out where your polling is, go here. more
Sep 14, 2010 7:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Danger Man
Patrick McGoohan’s famous starring role in “The Prisoner” was predicated on his background as the spy who eventually tired of all the duplicity. The creators of “The Prisoner” almost certainly referenced McGoohan’s previous stint in a British te.. more
Sep 13, 2010 4:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee Blues Festival
For better or worse, because of Milwaukee’s proximity to Chicago, our city’s blues festivals are dominated by shredding, electric-blues guitarists, but the lineup at the Milwaukee Blues Festival bucks that trend, prioritizing soul more
Mar 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Blues Festival
For better or worse, in part because of Milwaukee’s proximity to Chicago, the city’s blues festivals are dominated by shredding, electric-blues guitarists, but the lineup at this gem of a festival prioritizes soul over volume. At 79, headli... more
Mar 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mar. 12 - Mar. 18
A Braves New World @ Discovery World, 7 p.m. Justin time for the spring baseball season, this month sees the release ofWilliam Povletich’s Mil,This Week in Milwaukee more
Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments