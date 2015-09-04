RSS

Milwaukee Boat Line

soul low.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's Soul Low have a gift for twisty, tangly indie-rock, but they showcased a more immediate side on their latest release, this spring's Sweet Pea EP. This week they released a live video for one of the album's rawest tracks, "I Want To Die.. more

Sep 4, 2015 2:15 PM On Music

iroq night.jpg.jpe

Courtesy Milwaukee Boat Line.

This week, I go back to work as a tour guide with the Milwaukee Boat Line. Through the end of October, I’ll be leading tours aboard the Vista King talking about the sights and history of Milwaukee from the rivers and the lake. This is my fifth yea.. more

May 4, 2015 5:30 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments

blogimage12022.jpe

Around the 600 block, National Avenue is home to some of the city’s most popular Mexican restaurants, but just several miles west the scenery changes considerably, and the street displays one of Milwaukee’s richest deposit of more

Aug 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11581.jpe

The hit Broadway musical Wicked whizzes into town this week, and brings with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other backstage support. more

Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES