Milwaukee Braves
The 2017 Brewers First-Half Awards: The Top Players of a Surprising Season
The Brewers cruise into the All-Star break with a 50-41record and a five and half game lead on the second place Cubs. With thepossible exception of the Cubs themselves, on pace for one of the biggest letdownseasons in recent memory, the Brew.. more
Jul 10, 2017 2:52 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
The County Stadium Scoreboard: Big, Ugly and Misunderstood
Milwaukee County Stadium’s scoreboard, 1995. (Photo courtesy flickr userclare_and_ben) Of every word thatmight come to mind when thinking of the old scoreboard at Milwaukee County Stadium,“dynamic” might not be among the first, oh, few thous.. more
Sep 26, 2016 4:05 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 8 Comments
Caps, Clocks and Bobbles: A Brief History of Milwaukee Brewers Giveaway Items
Matthew J. Prigge traces the history of stadium giveaways in Milwaukee, from plastic coffee mugs and seat cushions to Beanie Babies and bobbleheads. more
Mar 15, 2016 1:38 PM Matthew J. Prigge A&E Feature
The Story of Barack Obama
One of the most anticipated political books of recent memory is an exhaustively reported, absorbing biography that sheds a real-life look on our current president. Drawing from hundreds of interviews, including with President Obama himself.... more
Jul 10, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Brewers name Johnny Narron as Hitting Coach
If that name makes you do a double take, its because his brother is already the Brewers Bench Coach (he of the calligraphy lineup cards).The hitting coach spot was vacated when Dale Sveum was hired to be the manager of the Chicago Cubs. Johnny.. more
Nov 28, 2011 11:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
‘For Milwaukee Braves Fans Only!’
Baseball salvation was granted to our city in 1953, when the Boston Braves moved to Milwaukee and became an instant hit with the fans. The Milwaukee Braves soon astounded America and solidified a place in history by winning the 1957 World S... more
Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Tom Hammer Books
Milwaukee Holiday Lights
Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more
Dec 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Danger Man
Patrick McGoohan’s famous starring role in “The Prisoner” was predicated on his background as the spy who eventually tired of all the duplicity. The creators of “The Prisoner” almost certainly referenced McGoohan’s previous stint in a British te.. more
Sep 13, 2010 4:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Home of the Braves
The monument goes mostly unnoticedas baseball fans stream toward Miller Park. The thre Milwaukee Color is brought to you by WMSE 91.7 ,Milwaukee Color more
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines Around MKE 1 Comments
Mar. 12 - Mar. 18
A Braves New World @ Discovery World, 7 p.m. Justin time for the spring baseball season, this month sees the release ofWilliam Povletich’s Mil,This Week in Milwaukee more
Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments