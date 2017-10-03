RSS

Milwaukee Brewers

Stearns made some solid moves in his first year as GM, but it is his second year where he has really made his name as one of the best GMs in the game. more

Oct 3, 2017 10:12 AM Milwaukee Brewers

The fact that the Brewers were even in position to make a late-season push marks a significant change from where this team and organization were six months ago. more

Oct 2, 2017 10:05 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

Just nine of the 44 players that appeared in a game for the 2008 Brewers are still playing. By this time a year from now this list could be much shorter. more

Sep 25, 2017 9:28 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

If there's one thing we don't like in Milwaukee, it's change. This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we explore the city's unwillingness to say goodbye to relics of the pas.. more

Sep 21, 2017 5:13 PM On Music

How the Milwaukee Brewers rebuild came quicker than we ever could have thought. more

Sep 18, 2017 10:04 AM Milwaukee Brewers

We talk to Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Eric Sogard about the team's pennant race and his future with the organization. more

Sep 18, 2017 9:40 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

Though Miami has had bigger things to worry about in the wake of Hurricane Irma, for the past few days the talk around baseball has been whether the Miami Marlins would be able to host this weekend's scheduled series against the Milwaukee Brewers... more

Sep 13, 2017 8:32 PM Around MKE

It’s true that if pitchers didn’t hit, they wouldn’t face this risk of injury. If baseball eliminated the DH and taught young pitchers to hit and run the bases, however, perhaps sending them to the plate wouldn’t be so risky. more

Sep 11, 2017 9:14 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

If the Milwaukee Brewers are going to reach the postseason this year, they have some work to do against their own division: NL Central opponents make up 22 of their final 25 games. more

Sep 5, 2017 9:40 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

After the 1983 season proved to be a huge letdown for theBrewers, 1984 was seen as a year of possibility. For the first time in ahalf-decade, an influx of young talent mixed the club’s established veterans. Teamofficials saw the season as a .. more

Aug 28, 2017 4:07 PM Brew Crew Confidential

While the Brewers have been pretty good against bad teams over the years, they’ve largely gotten their lunch money stolen from them by dominant ones. more

Aug 28, 2017 11:35 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

The future looks bright for the Brewers right now, thanks inlarge part to a number of breakout seasons from players who were not exactlyexpected to break out. For players like Jimmy Nelson, Chase Anderson and TravisShaw, the expectations wil.. more

Aug 21, 2017 5:42 PM Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments

The suddenly streaky Milwaukee Brewers went 4-1 over the last week and, in so doing, passed a minor milestone on the path to contention. more

Aug 21, 2017 11:47 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

Despite the low expectations of a rebuild, a brutal post-All Star Break slump, a shrugged-off trade deadline and what felt like 300 utterly excruciating Nick Franklin plate appearances, fan excitement for the Milwaukee Brewers has been high this y.. more

Aug 16, 2017 10:44 PM Around MKE

August 25, 26 and 27, is “Player’s Weekend" across Major League Baseball. The main attraction of Player’s Weekend will be the special uniforms worn by players, each of which will feature a nickname or other “statement" on the back ... more

Aug 14, 2017 3:40 PM Brew Crew Confidential

The Brewers are just 2-6 in their last eight games, but that’s not Ryan Braun’s fault. more

Aug 14, 2017 9:52 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

This past Sunday, as Jimmy Nelson was finishing up his(ultimately wasted) eight-inning gem against the Rays, Disciples of Ueckerblogger Ryan Topp asked Twitter, “Jimmy Nelson is having the best season for a #Brewersstarter since when? [Y.. more

Aug 8, 2017 2:55 PM Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments

Once again the Brewers and Twins face off with somewhat parallel seasons, but once again the Brewers are on slightly better footing. more

Aug 7, 2017 9:28 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

Milwaukee’s own Bud Selig was inducted in the NationalBaseball Hall of Fame this past weekend, largely for his contributions to thegame as commissioner. Over the past week, a million stories have been toldabout Selig, some complimentary, oth.. more

Jul 31, 2017 4:12 PM Brew Crew Confidential

MLB’s non-waiver trade deadline was moved back from June 15 to the end of July in 1986, so the current system has been in place for 31 years now. During that time the Brewers have taken the opportunity to sell off assets at the last minute ... more

Jul 31, 2017 9:54 AM Brewers On Deck Circle 1 Comments

