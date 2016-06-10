RSS

Milwaukee Brewfest

wibeerloversfest.jpg.jpe

If there's two things Wisconsinites love, it's drinking andfestivals. Whoever decided to put the two together into brew fests was agenius. Here are five local beer festivals beer fans shouldn't miss.Wisconsin BeerLovers Festival, June .. more

Jun 10, 2016 2:02 PM Brew City Booze

twim_oktoberfest.jpg.jpe

Oktoberfest, Ryan Adams, Jerry Seinfeld and more! more

Oct 8, 2014 12:35 AM This Week in Milwaukee

564384_525355927481133_1933256271_n.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s long association with beer has given rise to many events that offer the opportunity to sample and learn about beer. One such event, Milwaukee Brewfest more

Jul 24, 2013 12:56 AM Dining Preview

blogimage12855.jpe

Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer Jonathan more

Nov 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES