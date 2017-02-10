RSS

Milwaukee Brewing Company

As a music writer I’m used to being spoiled withfree tickets to concerts, festivals and other events that I’d happily shell outmy own money for. No event makes me feel more pampered, though, thatRadio Milwaukee’s annual SoundBites fundraiser, a.. more

Feb 10, 2017 5:11 PM On Music

A new brewery and taproom, Good City Brewing (2108 N Farwell Ave.), has joined our city’s ranks, and is elaborating on the current trend toward hop-forward brews. Not an IPA fan? Don’t worry; Good City also brews a stout, porter and session... more

Oct 11, 2016 2:25 PM Eat/Drink

If you’re looking for a café with integrity where the food is good, the price reasonable and the atmosphere simple, relaxed and relaxing, the Beerline Café is entirely worth the hunt. This all-,Dining Out more

Jun 21, 2016 4:01 PM Dining Out

Some beers sit on shelves at bottleshops for extended periods of time. Sometimes that time spent idling is justified. (They’re called shelf turds. Look it up.) Others you take for granted, some fly under the radar and there’s always a handful of b.. more

Apr 21, 2015 8:45 PM Eat/Drink

Photo by Dave Zylstra

Over the past several years there have been a lot of changes in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. New restaurants and businesses are replacing many of the vacant, rundown buildings. The Walker’s Point Association and residents are wo... more

Apr 1, 2015 5:00 PM City Guide 1 Comments

Evan Hughes, Pat McQuillan and Brandt Foster share a passion for craft spirits and beers. A night of bourbon-fueled brainstorming late in 2012 led to these friends co-founding Milwaukee’s newest craft distillery, Central Standard (613 S. Se... more

Jul 23, 2014 1:44 AM Dining Preview

Early this month Central Standard Craft Distillery opened the doors of its 1600 square foot space. Joining other unique establishments in the thriving Walker’s Point neighborhood, the distillery will bring handmade craft spirits to the area. Locat.. more

Jul 14, 2014 12:48 PM Around MKE

There are many street festivals in Milwaukee, but Bastille Days may be the biggest and brightest of all. From July 10-13, more than 250,000 visitors will come to Cathedral Square and several streets around it, to celebrate all more

Jul 9, 2014 1:07 AM A&E Feature

With so many craft breweries and brewpubs in our town you may be wondering if there is a way to bring that fresh draught taste home with you. Bottles are easy more

Mar 10, 2014 12:48 AM A&E Feature

As condiments go, mustard is a spicy frontrunner here in Wisconsin. Perhaps it’s because mustard pairs so well with our much-loved German and Polish food legacies. To that end, Sara Wong, owner and mastermind more

Sep 4, 2013 12:30 AM Dining Preview

Summer is almost upon us, which means backyard barbeques, outdoor projects and (hopefully) lots of relaxing in the sun. When the temperatures soar above 80 degrees more

Jun 11, 2013 11:04 PM Dining Preview

Wu-Tang Clan always wanted to take over the world. From the very beginning, the New York rap crew loaded their collective persona with a lot of tribal rhetoric and continually reiterated the idea of building an empire for themselves and not... more

Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

Boisterous, lo-fi garage-pop is in high supply these days, but Mississippi’s burgeoning Unwed Teenage Mothers approach the medium in a way that is more poignant than many might expect. Though they’re set to peppy, up-tempo riffs more

Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Santa Cruz deathcore icons Arsonists Get all the Girls drastically overhauled their lineup between 2007’s The Game of Life and 2009’s Portals , following the death of bassist Patrick Mason, who succumbed to alcohol poisoning more

Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

