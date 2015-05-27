Milwaukee Brewing
Travel Channel Show to Feature Milwaukee’s Uber Tap Room Tonight
"Man Finds Food," a Travel Channel show starring Adam Richman of "Man v. Food" fame,will feature Milwaukee bar and restaurant UberTap Room on its episode airing tonight, May 27. This will be the third time Richman has brought one of his shows to.. more
May 27, 2015 5:35 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Where to Drink On Milwaukee Day
It's Milwaukee Day and if you're looking to fully embrace the Milwaukee mood, here are five of the most Milwaukee places to enjoy Milwaukee's favorite beverage: beer. So get in your car, roll down your windows, turn on that new Illwaukee mix, look.. more
Apr 14, 2015 8:55 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
This Week's Featured Beer: Milwaukee Brewing Co. Dark Saison
Saisonshave reached their saturation point. Quite frankly, there are too many saisonswith far too much discrepancy between them. Rather than add breadth and depthto the style, the sea of options has watered down the category. At the2004 Great .. more
Mar 31, 2015 7:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
Bacon, Beer, and Valentine's Day
Motor Bar and Restaurant in the Harley-Davidson Museum is teaming up withBrenner Brewing Company for a Valentine's Day dinner centered around bacon andbeer. It will feature four courses plus passed appetizers, all paired withbeer. Menu items in.. more
Feb 5, 2015 5:54 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Garlic Fest Celebrates All Things Garlic
Garlic may not have the glamorous cachet of strawberries or chocolate, both of which have inspired their own southeastern Wisconsin festivals, but it has its share of fanatics, which makes the food a worthy if eccentric theme for Braise's f... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Two Summer Beers With Local Twists
Each season arrives with its own specialty brews, from the light, crisp pilsners of summer to the heavy, robust stouts and double bocks of winter. Many of these seasonal offerings fall into familiar patterns—every beer drinker can expect th... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Fahrenheit 451
The new Milwaukee theater company Bad Example Productions introduces itself with a stage adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s classic 1953 novel, Fahrenheit 451 . The production uses a script adapted years ago by the author, who turns 90 in more
Jul 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers
While “King of the Hill” reruns probably keep royalties flowing to Roger Clyne, who penned the show’s theme song with his ’90s country- rock band, The Refreshments, Clyne has spent the last decade touring with his follow-up outfit more
Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Modest Mouse
One of the more unlikely (yet at the same time, more deserving) indie-rock bands to crack the alternative-rock mainstream last decade, Modest Mouse charmed the country with their ode to optimism “Float On” in 2004, then continued to make th... more
Jul 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Air and Water Show
The annual Milwaukee Air and Water Show ensures that the city will be especially loud this weekend. As always, the free event is topped by the deafening Navy Blue Angels, and features a slew of daredevil aircrafts and helicopters. Two parac... more
Jun 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee