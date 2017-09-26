Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
A One Night Stand and Something More
Marcella Kearns and Todd Denning play two people sharing an evening together in 1987 as Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Frankie and Johnny in the Clair De Lune. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune (and on Screen)
Terrence McNally wrote thescreenplay for Frankie and Johnny (1991), drawing it from his 1987 off-Broadwayproduction, Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune . With the help of directorGarry Marshall ( Pretty Woman ), McNally transformed a two-.. more
Sep 25, 2017 1:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Coming to a (Live) Theater Near You
A look ahead at a plentiful season of LGBTQ-themed plays in Milwaukee theaters. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:23 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
MCT's 'Deathtrap' is a Non-stop Thrill Ride
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s solid staging of Deathtrap only underscores the fun in being frightened and outwitted just when we think we know what’s going on. more
Aug 15, 2017 1:36 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Great Stories Come to Life at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre launches its new season with Ira Levin’s popular Deathtrap and a new branding campaign that affirms its commitment to storytelling. more
Aug 8, 2017 2:08 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez A&E Feature
Performing Arts Weekly: May 4-10, 2017
Windfall Theatre presents the Milwaukee premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s By Jeeves! Also, theatrical, dance and music shows by the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Youth Theatre, Irish Arts, Milwaukee Entertainment Group, Marquette University an... more
May 2, 2017 1:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Exceeds 'Great Expectations'
Molly Rhode, director of the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Gale Childs Daly’s adaptation of Great Expectations by Charles Dickens, reflected on how much the word “great" ... more
Performing Arts Weekly: April 13-19, 2017
Rep Lab, something of a theater student’s version of boot camp, takes place in the Stiemke Studio Theater April 13-17. Also, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Great Expectations in Gale Childs Daly’s 1993 adaptation in the Cabot Theatre Ap... more
Apr 11, 2017 3:01 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Fast-Paced Production of ‘Great Expectations’
Molly Rhode directs the new Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Great Expectations, a play adapted by Milwaukee’s Gale Childs Daly from the beloved classic by Charles Dickens. The show runs April 13-30 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s C... more
Apr 11, 2017 1:20 PM Keith Schubert A&E Feature
Chamber Theatre's 'The Few' Explores the Disconnect of High-Tech
Samuel D. Hunter’s intimate, 90-minute, no-intermission drama The Few opened last weekend at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre. It’s a beautifully wrought, stark and poignant reminder of the ever-constant need for human contact. more
Feb 28, 2017 1:55 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
UPAF Still Performing After 50 Years
Fifty years ago Milwaukee civic leaders banded together to found the United Performing Arts Fund, which celebrates its annual Campaign Launch on Monday, March 6. more
Feb 21, 2017 1:28 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Feels Like I’m At Work: Security in LOBBY HERO
Dec 1, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s ‘Lobby Hero’
Kenneth Lonergan’s tale of human convolutions of honesty and duty resonate through Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Lobby Hero. more
Nov 29, 2016 4:49 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Two by Kenneth Lonergan in two weeks
Nov 17, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Blue Bullets Staged Reading With Milwaukee Chamber This Month
Most people have a bad day on the job and they might get reprimanded. Police officers have a bad day on the job and people get killed. It’s stressful--the kind of job no one is ever able to live up to 100% of the time. Some are better than other.. more
Oct 5, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Light-handed Exploration of Loneliness
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of a little-known late work by Tennessee Williams, A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, is a masterful study of loneliness, unlikely companionship and “going on” after dreams are shattered. Directed by ... more
Sep 27, 2016 2:45 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 9.15
New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more
Sep 13, 2016 3:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Vanya and Sonia meet Masha and Spike
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Anton Chekhov’s spoof, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, is strong enough to overcome the script’s tedious moments. more
Aug 16, 2016 3:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Chekhov in a Blender
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre performs Christopher Durang’s comedic play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Aug. 11-28, a work that won a Tony Award for Best Play three years ago. more
Kathryn Lounsbery at Next Act This Weekend
Casual variety shows make it to major venues in Milwaukee on a regular basis. There’s something really comfortable about a show that fuses narrative art with perhaps a little comedy and music. Every once in awhile a show comes along that fus.. more
Jul 26, 2016 7:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater