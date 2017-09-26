RSS

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

Marcella Kearns and Todd Denning play two people sharing an evening together in 1987 as Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Frankie and Johnny in the Clair De Lune. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Theater

Terrence McNally wrote thescreenplay for Frankie and Johnny (1991), drawing it from his 1987 off-Broadwayproduction, Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune . With the help of directorGarry Marshall ( Pretty Woman ), McNally transformed a two-.. more

Sep 25, 2017 1:42 PM I Hate Hollywood

A look ahead at a plentiful season of LGBTQ-themed plays in Milwaukee theaters. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:23 PM My LGBTQ POV

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s solid staging of Deathtrap only underscores the fun in being frightened and outwitted just when we think we know what’s going on. more

Aug 15, 2017 1:36 PM Theater

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre launches its new season with Ira Levin’s popular Deathtrap and a new branding campaign that affirms its commitment to storytelling. more

Aug 8, 2017 2:08 PM A&E Feature

Windfall Theatre presents the Milwaukee premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s By Jeeves! Also, theatrical, dance and music shows by the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Youth Theatre, Irish Arts, Milwaukee Entertainment Group, Marquette University an... more

May 2, 2017 1:09 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Molly Rhode, director of the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Gale Childs Daly’s adaptation of Great Expectations by Charles Dickens, reflected on how much the word “great" ... more

Apr 18, 2017 3:20 PM Theater

Rep Lab, something of a theater student’s version of boot camp, takes place in the Stiemke Studio Theater April 13-17. Also, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Great Expectations in Gale Childs Daly’s 1993 adaptation in the Cabot Theatre Ap... more

Apr 11, 2017 3:01 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Molly Rhode directs the new Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Great Expectations, a play adapted by Milwaukee’s Gale Childs Daly from the beloved classic by Charles Dickens. The show runs April 13-30 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s C... more

Apr 11, 2017 1:20 PM A&E Feature

Samuel D. Hunter’s intimate, 90-minute, no-intermission drama The Few opened last weekend at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre. It’s a beautifully wrought, stark and poignant reminder of the ever-constant need for human contact. more

Feb 28, 2017 1:55 PM Theater

Fifty years ago Milwaukee civic leaders banded together to found the United Performing Arts Fund, which celebrates its annual Campaign Launch on Monday, March 6. more

Feb 21, 2017 1:28 PM A&E Feature

Dec 1, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Kenneth Lonergan’s tale of human convolutions of honesty and duty resonate through Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Lobby Hero. more

Nov 29, 2016 4:49 PM Theater

Nov 17, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Most people have a bad day on the job and they might get reprimanded. Police officers have a bad day on the job and people get killed. It’s stressful--the kind of job no one is ever able to live up to 100% of the time. Some are better than other.. more

Oct 5, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of a little-known late work by Tennessee Williams, A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, is a masterful study of loneliness, unlikely companionship and “going on” after dreams are shattered. Directed by ... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:45 PM Theater

New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:31 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Anton Chekhov’s spoof, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, is strong enough to overcome the script’s tedious moments. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:20 PM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre performs Christopher Durang’s comedic play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Aug. 11-28, a work that won a Tony Award for Best Play three years ago. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:55 PM Theater

Casual variety shows make it to major venues in Milwaukee on a regular basis. There’s something really comfortable about a show that fuses narrative art with perhaps a little comedy and music. Every once in awhile a show comes along that fus.. more

Jul 26, 2016 7:14 PM Theater

