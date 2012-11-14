RSS

Milwaukee Chamber

In collaboration with Madison's Forward Theater Company, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre unveils Donald Margulies’ drama Collected Stories. Milwaukee Chamber previously staged Margulies’ fascinating drama more

Nov 14, 2012 4:46 PM Theater

Vern and Wally, adult brothers who haven’t lived together in years, return to cohabitate in their childhood home following their mother’s death. Outside, the neighborhood is falling apart, despite appearances of gentrification... more

Oct 4, 2012 5:01 PM Theater

William Inge's classic Bus Stop is a fun ensemble piece. It's light enough that one doesn't have to over-think it, but also deep enough to offer complexity for those interested in a bit more. The challenge for any production is to juggle th more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its commitment to working with area university theater programs as it opens William Inge's Bus Stop in collaboration with UW-Parkside. Bus Stop is a mid-'50s comedy perhaps best known... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Strange and compelling stories have sprung from the basic setup of two actors and a park bench on a stage. Richard Lyons Conlon takes this premise in an interesting direction in the drama One Time. In a world premiere developed in part... more

Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

I felt as though I was attending Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s season openerJeeves Intervenes in partial costume. There was a classic black eye patch over my right eye. Due to my having sustained a blow to the left eyean un unwanted gift from someo.. more

Aug 15, 2010 10:58 PM Theater

Looking ahead beyond the next two months, you can almost see the summer theatre season approaching. One of the best things about summer theatre in Wisconsin is the opening of the American Players Theatre season. Though the snow is still melting on.. more

Apr 2, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

"I'm nobody, who are you? Are you nobody, too?" These are perhaps the most famo I'm nobody, who are you? Are you nobody, too?" ,Theater more

Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

There is an inherently social aspect to the theatre that is often (for good reason) obscured in the process of production in the interest of telling a story. The audience’s tenuous social connection with characters being manifest through actors.. more

Feb 22, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

Trading his fratty trucker hat in for a more classically suave fedora, and borrowing the r Tonight, Not Again ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It’s always reassuring to see local arts groups linking up with other nonprofits to help support them. Soulstice Theatre, for instance, always donates a portion of its ticket sales to a charity associated in some way with the production it’s stagi.. more

Nov 10, 2008 5:00 AM Theater

Donkey ,Letters more

Jul 31, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

Milwaukee’s hard-working, hard-networking alternative-pop duo Fever Marlene does an 8 p.m. performance at the U.S. Cellular Arena tonight. Fever Marlene’s last album, Civil War, earned considerable local airplay on FM 102.1 for the single “Red Fi... more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Humphrey Imax Dome Theater’s newest presentation, Grand Canyon Adventure, lives Grand Canyon Adventure ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues a really good season with its latesta production of William Inge’s Moon Over The Brewerya highly accessible contemporary comedy about a woman her daughter and her daughter’s imaginary friend. Direted by Angela .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

