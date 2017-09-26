RSS

Milwaukee Children'S Choir

Sep 26, 2017 4:10 PM Video Games are Dumb

Review of Edo de Waart’s final concert as music director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. more

May 30, 2017 3:14 PM Classical Music

As part of the worldwide celebration of the 400th year death of Shakespeare, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performed the concert version of Henry V last weekend. Earlier on Saturday evening Early Music Now hosted Constantinople, a Montreal-b... more

Mar 22, 2016 4:12 PM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Ballet offers its beloved annual production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker through Dec. 27. The Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra and Milwaukee Children’s Choir perform the music with a staggering 200 dancers onstage at... more

Dec 15, 2015 7:39 PM A&E Feature

Andreas Delfs leads the Milwaukee Symphony and Chorus in works by Bruch and Orff. more

Jun 16, 2015 9:19 PM Classical Music

Here’s another expansive dose of holiday cheer! Check outwhat’s happening during the Dec. 12-14 weekend. Stay tuned for next week’s updateson the season’s festivities!Friday, Dec. 12MKEFoodToursMilwaukee Food Tours’ ‘Christmas Lights & Desse.. more

Dec 11, 2014 12:30 AM Around MKE

Milwaukee Children’s Choir (MCC), a nonprofit choral organization touching the lives of nearly 700 children with in-school and afterschool programming, will celebrate 20 years of music making with a concert. Featured will be all of its perf... more

May 27, 2014 12:00 AM Classical Music

In the darkness and cold of winter, we draw together for comfort. Holiday traditions help us find our lives again through the rituals we share. As a tuxedoed cabaret crooner, I return to the classic holiday standards every year more

Nov 28, 2012 2:26 PM A&E Feature

A great deal happens both on and beneath the surface of Michael Pink's generous ballet Peter Pan, created for the Milwaukee Ballet in 2010 and revised earlier this year for the Colorado Ballet and again for Milwaukee. With deepened interpr... more

May 14, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

Web Kudos: The Shepherd's second annual Best of Milwaukee Web Awards, celebrating expressmilwaukee.com readers' picks for the best websites, blogs... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

A perp wanted on an arrest warrant has a powerful incentive to lie about his or her true identity if stopped by police, and sometimes bluffing with a bogus name works. However, twice in January, in Dallas and in Great Falls, Mont., perps ga... more

Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

Should Republicans re-think their rush to prevent federal health care reform provisions from being implemented in Wisconsin?Both GOP gubernatorial candidates oppose the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which President Obama signe... more

May 26, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

