Milwaukee Children’S Choir
PressureCast Episode Two-Hundred
Sep 26, 2017 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Edo de Waart Ends on a High Note
Review of Edo de Waart’s final concert as music director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. more
May 30, 2017 3:14 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Milwaukee Symphony’s ‘Henry V’ a Triumph
As part of the worldwide celebration of the 400th year death of Shakespeare, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performed the concert version of Henry V last weekend. Earlier on Saturday evening Early Music Now hosted Constantinople, a Montreal-b... more
Mar 22, 2016 4:12 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
‘The Nutcracker’: A Gift for One and All
The Milwaukee Ballet offers its beloved annual production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker through Dec. 27. The Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra and Milwaukee Children’s Choir perform the music with a staggering 200 dancers onstage at... more
Dec 15, 2015 7:39 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Classical Happening: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Andreas Delfs leads the Milwaukee Symphony and Chorus in works by Bruch and Orff. more
Jun 16, 2015 9:19 PM John Jahn Classical Music
This Weekend’s Holiday Festivities
Here’s another expansive dose of holiday cheer! Check outwhat’s happening during the Dec. 12-14 weekend. Stay tuned for next week’s updateson the season’s festivities!Friday, Dec. 12MKEFoodToursMilwaukee Food Tours’ ‘Christmas Lights & Desse.. more
Dec 11, 2014 12:30 AM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Sing Out with Milwaukee Children’s Choir
Milwaukee Children’s Choir (MCC), a nonprofit choral organization touching the lives of nearly 700 children with in-school and afterschool programming, will celebrate 20 years of music making with a concert. Featured will be all of its perf... more
May 27, 2014 12:00 AM Amanda Sullivan Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet’s Holiday Tradition
In the darkness and cold of winter, we draw together for comfort. Holiday traditions help us find our lives again through the rituals we share. As a tuxedoed cabaret crooner, I return to the classic holiday standards every year more
Nov 28, 2012 2:26 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Revising a Classic
A great deal happens both on and beneath the surface of Michael Pink's generous ballet Peter Pan, created for the Milwaukee Ballet in 2010 and revised earlier this year for the Colorado Ballet and again for Milwaukee. With deepened interpr... more
May 14, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Boris and Doris On the Town
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
