RSS

Milwaukee Choral Artists

vgad_pressurecast 200 a.jpg.jpe

Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Sep 26, 2017 4:10 PM Video Games are Dumb

The Early Music Now December concert has become a wonderful local tradition. An audience of 600 gathered Saturday evening in the acoustically pleasing St. Joseph Center Chapel to hear The Boston Camerata, joined more

Dec 14, 2012 3:10 PM Classical Music

classicalpreview_bostoncamerata.jpg.jpe

Early Music Now marks the holiday season with “A Medieval Christmas” featuring the Boston Camerata and the Milwaukee Choral Artists. The concert traces the transformation of the Christmas story from the 10th through more

Dec 5, 2012 11:25 AM Classical Music

a&e.jpg.jpe

Early Music Now (EMN) begins its 26th season with the spicy dance rhythms of Ensemble Caprice’s “Salsa Baroque,” a program of music by Latin American and Spanish Baroque composers... more

Oct 2, 2012 9:55 AM A&E Feature

A perp wanted on an arrest warrant has a powerful incentive to lie about his or her true identity if stopped by police, and sometimes bluffing with a bogus name works. However, twice in January, in Dallas and in Great Falls, Mont., perps ga... more

Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES