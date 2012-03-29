Milwaukee Color
Meryl Streep and the Mouse
<p> Many Hollywood stars love working off camera, whether as voices in animated films or as narrtors for the children\'s stories in the Scholastic Storybook Treasures DVD series. On the title movie from the newly released animated set \"Chrysant.. more
Fresh Food Manifesto
Addicted to convenience and consumption, Americans gorged themselves on the prepackaged, shrink-wrapped products of the supermarket for several generations without giving much thought to the increasingly strange process by which food is produced. .. more
Vietnam Uncensored
<p> Vietnam was, famously, the first televised war, and perhaps America's final conflict where the images flowed freely to networks without tight military controls. Even so, most of the footage shot on mobile cameras was never or seldom shown. Th.. more
Surgeons in Heat Stream Debut EP
Surgeons in Heat's self-titled debut EP, posted for free streaming and $6 download on the trio's Bandcamp site yesterday, is a bit of a surprise coming from a band that had been picking up a reputation for direct power-pop. Its opening songs are t.. more
A Man Called Horse
In the western film genre, the long and twisted trail from Indians-as-barbarians to Dancing with Wolves made a stop along the way at A Man Called Horse. The 1970 film, out now on Blu-ray, starred Richard Harris as Lord John, a British aristocrat o.. more
It Takes a Village
Milwaukee’s Serbian community, numbering about 2,500 prior to World War I, gained in population after World War II. Serbian villagers and political refugees found shelter here through fraternal benevolent lodges formed to aid fellow country... more
The National Soldiers Home Historic District
Despite its central location in Milwaukee County, many locals aren’t aware of the historic and architectural treasure trove that is the National Soldiers Home Historic District. Situated in the shadow of Miller Park on the grounds of the Za... more
A Dog’s Work
The domestic dog, a descendant of the gray wolf, has been the working and companion animal most closely tied to humans, a relationship that dates back 15,000 years. According to professor Jean Aigner, former chair of the University of Alask... more
Liberace: A Simple Boy From Milwaukee
Wladziu Valentino Liberace’s entrance into the world foreshadowed a career renowned for dramatic entrances. On May 16, 1919, in West Allis, Frances Zuchowski, a Polish-speaking young woman from Menasha, and her husband, Salvatore Liberace, ... more
Port of Call
In the era when Milwaukee was little more than a trading post in the wilderness, nearly everything and everyone traveled by water. The future belonged to settlements with good harbors, and Milwaukee, with the largest bay and deepest river o... more
The Cornerstone of St. Mary’s Hospital
When Columbia St. Mary’s debuted its new state-of-the-art hospital in October, it was a momentous step in its 160-year history of providing health care to the people of Milwaukee. When the hospital first began caring for patients, Milwaukee... more
Mitchell Continues Its Leather Legacy
If you ask, you’ll find that Milwaukee abounds with compelling immigrant histories. Many people are eager to share stories of how they or their ancestors came to live in Milwaukee, as well as what the city was like and how it treated them w... more
The Roots of Northwestern Mutual
If you’ve ever had to provide someone with employment that includes job security, a competitive salary, health insurance and a retirement plan, you have to appreciate that Northwestern Mutual has been providing jobs—really good jobs, with p... more
Amund Dietzel: Milwaukee’s Tattooing Legend
Milwaukee has been home to a number of trailblazing artists, but none of them walked the line between obscurity and worldwide acclaim that Amund Dietzel did. When he began tattooing in 1907 it was an art form that existed on the periphery o... more
The History of Cathedral Square
Cathedral Square, the green gathering space in the heart of Downtown Milwaukee, serves as a point of convergence for popular events like Bastille Days, the East Town Market and the city’s favorite Thursday night tradition, Jazz in the Park.... more
Pre-Pro Beer
This year Milwaukee was one of five cities chosen by brewing behemoth MillerCoors as a test market for its new beer, Batch 19 Pre-Prohibition Style Lager.“Back in 2004 there was a small flood in our archives in the basement of the Coors Bre... more
George Watts & Son Celebrates 140 Years
Keeping a small, independent specialty store open for a year of business is commendable; keeping one open for 140 is extraordinary. George Watts & Son, purveyors of rare, valuable serving ware and home décor, has been in business since 1870... more
Bay View Observatory Points to Brighter Future
For a country that pledged to leave no child behind, America continues to do so at an alarming rate. According to Stanford University professor emeritus of psychology Philip Zimbardo, on average one child drops out of school every nine seco... more
Topping Brought The Beatles
Saturday, Sept. 4, is the 46th anniversary of the day The Beatles performed their one and only show for Milwaukee. The Fab Four made it to our city because of Nick Topping, a local activist and promoter, who brought them here during their 2... more
The Times Cinema: A Vintage Movie House
Media is more accessible to us than ever with conveniences like Video on Demand, DVD rental-by-mail services and the sale of inexpensive movies at big-box stores, but in watching movies on our computers or even on a stunning 65-inch HD 1080... more
