Milwaukee Comedy Festival

Ruthie answers a letter from a reader wondering if it’s too soon to take serious steps with a boyfriend who has to finish college out of state in the fall. Exciting upcoming events include: Milwaukee Comedy Festival, Aug. 1-6; Rugby 101 wit... more

Aug 1, 2017 12:32 PM Dear Ruthie

Laughter will ring through the city as the Milwaukee Comedy Festival returns next week. DanceMKE brings a three-week dance competition to Downtown Milwaukee’s Peck Pavilion, while Danceworks DanceLAB presents Ignite! A Hip Hop Experience, t... more

Jul 25, 2017 2:04 PM Performing Arts Weekly

The Milwaukee ComedyFestival recently announced MichaelIan Black as this year’s festival headliner. The Wet Hot American Summerstar will close out the festival with a Sunday, August 6 show at Turner HallBallroom.Also announced were 40.. more

Jun 26, 2017 5:53 PM Around MKE

We caught up with Kirkman ahead of her headlining show at this year’s Milwaukee Comedy Festival and discussed her start in comedy, new material and her writing career. more

Aug 3, 2016 10:18 AM Off the Cuff

The Milwaukee Comedy Festival keeps the laughs coming during a busy week featuring Center Street Daze and NEWaukee’s Urban Island Beach Party. more

Aug 2, 2016 3:02 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Matt Kemple discusses the founding of the Milwaukee Comedy Festival. more

Jul 19, 2016 1:27 PM Off the Cuff

MilwaukeeComedy Festival has announced this year’s full lineup, as well as akick-off event at Lakefront Brewery on Wednesday, August 3. The festival will run from Aug. 4-7 and feature its usualmix of local and national stand up, sketch and.. more

Jul 6, 2016 4:22 PM Around MKE

Former Milwaukee resident and nationally touring comedianDamon Millard will be recording his debut comedy album, “Shame, Pain, and Love”February 26th and 27th at The Underground Collaborative in Milwaukee. The albumis a milestone in Mil.. more

Feb 17, 2016 3:50 PM Around MKE

Image via Milwaukee Fringe Fest FacebookMilwaukee Fringe Festivalis the newest citywide art event. The festival is a two-day performance andvisual art showcase, celebrating Milwaukee’s vibrant and diverse arts scene.The no.. more

Feb 1, 2016 4:26 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

The Milwaukee Comedy Festival (MCF)was last weekend, and now I’mtasked with reviewing it.  I am here totell you about the acts, and why you should go next time it comes around andwhy you should support more comedy in Milwaukee. The MCF spanned .. more

Aug 13, 2015 10:22 PM Comedy

Two major events are starting within the next week aroundhere, the Wisconsin State Fair anthe PGA Championship atWhistling Straits in Kohler.Hopefully you're in the mood for cream puffs, corndogs,porkchop sandwiches and grilled cheese, becau.. more

Aug 6, 2015 3:30 PM Brew City Booze

This year marks the Milwaukee Comedy Festival’s 10th anniversary and it’s fair to say that since its start in 2006 it has provided the helium for Milwaukee’s ballooning comedy scene. This year’s festival runs Aug. 5-9 at Next Act Theatre, w... more

Aug 4, 2015 5:38 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

Jul 23, 2015 10:18 PM Comedy

Photo credit: Weston Rich

This January Milwaukee rapper Klassik raised eyebrows when he announced his intentions of releasing four EPs ahead of a new album. Damn if he isn't a man of his word: This week Klassik released the fourth and final installment of that seasonally t.. more

Jun 15, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

I’m just happy that there’s a show with the title Methuselah’s Guide to Online Dating for Those With Reading Glasses. That fact that it’s also billed as a “Comediatric Musical Improvity” that is making its world premiere in Sturgeon Bay o.. more

Jun 12, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

On Saturday June 20th DRAFT Magazine willpartner with the WisconsinBrewers Guild, the City of Glendale, WI, and the Bayshore Town Center tohost The Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival, thepremier beer and food pairing event of the summer. The event.. more

Jun 10, 2015 6:41 PM Sponsored Content

Boris, Arab World Festival, Milwaukee Comedy Festival and more! more

Aug 5, 2014 11:05 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Onceagain, this year The Milwaukee Comedy Festival  makes another appearance to signal thebeginning of the end of summer with some funny. Celebrating nine years inexistence, the festival makes its way to the Next Act Theatre space on 255 S.Wat.. more

Aug 1, 2014 8:26 AM Theater

If you want to see lots of great comedians, there’s an easy solution: Visit Next Act Theatre sometime between August 7 and 10 for the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, which will bring in the most talented performers and groups from the area and s... more

Jul 29, 2014 1:26 AM Comedy

The well-known Milwaukee choreographer enjoys drinking Spotted Cow at this popular Irish pub and restaurant close to the Danceworks Studio. The dancers go as a group after rehearsals or performances more

Sep 25, 2013 1:26 AM A&E Feature

