RSS

Milwaukee Comedy

13528932_1207734822571394_6550843517230031097_n.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Comedy presents a sort of a kind of a semi-fusion between stand-up and improv comedy this Friday night as it presents Voyager: A Comedy Show. The idea is this: comics arrive prior to 10:00 p.m. for a later-in-the-evening comedy sho.. more

Jul 27, 2016 1:14 PM Theater

andykindler.jpg.jpe

Mar 29, 2016 6:04 PM Around MKE

sexpress mr.widea.jpg.jpe

This time on the Sexpress Podcast: Is it a huge red flag for your significant other to take someone other than you as a date to a friend's wedding?      Want more Sexpress Podcast? Check out the archive here.Would you like to hear your question.. more

Aug 19, 2015 4:06 PM , Sexpress

sexpress mr.widea.jpg.jpe

This time on the Sexpress Podcast- Advice on how to maintain a long distance relationship, and whether to drop a martial arts night class.  Plus, figure out why Liz says "I'm gonna give the worst advice ever."  Want to have one of your relation.. more

Aug 5, 2015 4:03 PM , Sexpress

sexpress mr.widea.jpg.jpe

This week on the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about differences in taste, and how to manage a struggling marriage.To hear your question answered on a future episode, send it to sexpress@shepex.com, or in the comment sect.. more

Jul 22, 2015 4:24 PM , Sexpress

sexpress mr.jpg.jpe

This time on the Sexpress podcast: Dating a girl who still hangs out with her exes, and the red flags of an unstable potential mother in-law.Also: A very good Ray Romano impression. Do you have a question for Tyler and Liz? Submit it in the c.. more

Jul 10, 2015 7:06 PM , Sexpress

sexpress mr.jpg.jpe

This time on the Sexpress- He Said She Said Podcast: Liz and Tyler talk secret porn blogs, commitmentphobes, and what to do when "just keeping it casual" takes a turn towards relationship town. Do you want to hear your relationship question .. more

Jun 26, 2015 7:56 PM , Sexpress

mcf-800x600.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Comedy

 Every yearin August, Milwaukee is treated to the largest comedy festival in the state,the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, and this year is the 10thanniversary! This year the festival takes place at Next Act Theater and TurnerHall, from August 6-9,.. more

Jun 26, 2015 2:40 PM Comedy

curtains_foramusementonly.jpg.jpe

This past Friday I had the opportunity to go down toThe Underground Collaborative to see Nick Vatterott perform his very unique styleof stand-up comedy. I was treated to not only an amazing show by Nick, but got to enjoy fantastic sets by two lo.. more

May 18, 2015 6:45 PM Comedy

It takes a lot to make a big impression at Milwaukee Comedy Fest. There’s an overwhelming tidal wave of people who are working very, very hard to be very, very funny. Matt Griffo has managed the tricky business of being funny in a way that feels s.. more

Apr 25, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

sexpress mr.widea.jpg.jpe

Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about how to make his wedding night special, and one of the worst bad date stories you've ever heard from local comedian Greg Bach.Want to hear your question answered on a future episode? Send it to .. more

Apr 14, 2015 2:39 PM , Sexpress

curtains_improvcomedyworkshop.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Feb 23, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

ragtime.jpg.jpe

I’mactually kind of proud of myself for not understanding the joke at first. It’sa stand-up comedy, sketch and variety show produced by women. (Lisan Wood andLiza Marie to be precise.) And it’s called The Ragtime Variety Hour.Took me a while t.. more

Sep 8, 2014 9:00 AM Theater

I’d taken to watching an obscure sitcom from the early 1980’s on the occasional late night. Tom Hanks and Peer Scolari remain remarkably witty in an ad agency thanks to some decent scriptwriting, but somehow it all looks a lot older than it did .. more

Jan 5, 2012 12:49 PM Theater

Gambling. Drink. Seduction. Money. Thievery. Sounds much like headlines from the 21st century. But, in this case, try the early 18th century, in the form of the Restoration comedy The Beaux’ Stratagem, which arrived with a history of its ow... more

Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage12636.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals face off against the Abbotsford Heat at a 7 p.m. game tonight. more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11977.jpe

Fifty years after Robert Kennedy’s landmark book The Enemy Within , UW-Parkside associate professor of history Edward R. Schmitt has published his own book about Kennedy, President of the Other America: Robert Kennedy and the more

Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11929.jpe

Celebrity cellist Yo-Yo Ma returns to the Pabst Theater tonight with his Silk Road Ensemble, a project that draws on Ma’s own background as a Chinese-American and fuses the sounds oof Eastern and Western classical music together. more

Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11874.jpe

It’s tough to talk about mental illness, whether it’s post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), attention deficit disorder (ADD), schizophrenia, suicidal thoughts or bipolar. But “Pieces: In My Own Voice,” a new play written and more

Aug 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11834.jpe

With their old-fashioned aesthetic, based on a quick glance at their MySpace page or a press photo, it’s perilously easy to misread Milwaukee’s doom-and-gloom purveyors The Scarring Party as traditional early folk revivalists, a mistake tha... more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES