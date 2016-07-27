Milwaukee Comedy
Voyager Comedy at Club Garibaldi This Weekend
Milwaukee Comedy presents a sort of a kind of a semi-fusion between stand-up and improv comedy this Friday night as it presents Voyager: A Comedy Show. The idea is this: comics arrive prior to 10:00 p.m. for a later-in-the-evening comedy sho.. more
Jul 27, 2016 1:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Comedian Andy Kindler to Perform @ Club Garibaldi
Mar 29, 2016 6:04 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
Sexpress Podcast: Wedding Woes
This time on the Sexpress Podcast: Is it a huge red flag for your significant other to take someone other than you as a date to a friend's wedding? Want more Sexpress Podcast? Check out the archive here.Would you like to hear your question.. more
Aug 19, 2015 4:06 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Long Distance Judo
This time on the Sexpress Podcast- Advice on how to maintain a long distance relationship, and whether to drop a martial arts night class. Plus, figure out why Liz says "I'm gonna give the worst advice ever." Want to have one of your relation.. more
Aug 5, 2015 4:03 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Movie Madness and Hubby Trouble
This week on the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about differences in taste, and how to manage a struggling marriage.To hear your question answered on a future episode, send it to sexpress@shepex.com, or in the comment sect.. more
Jul 22, 2015 4:24 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Exes and In-Laws
This time on the Sexpress podcast: Dating a girl who still hangs out with her exes, and the red flags of an unstable potential mother in-law.Also: A very good Ray Romano impression. Do you have a question for Tyler and Liz? Submit it in the c.. more
Jul 10, 2015 7:06 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Blog Probs
This time on the Sexpress- He Said She Said Podcast: Liz and Tyler talk secret porn blogs, commitmentphobes, and what to do when "just keeping it casual" takes a turn towards relationship town. Do you want to hear your relationship question .. more
Jun 26, 2015 7:56 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Milwaukee Comedy Festival Announces 10th Anniversary Lineup
Every yearin August, Milwaukee is treated to the largest comedy festival in the state,the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, and this year is the 10thanniversary! This year the festival takes place at Next Act Theater and TurnerHall, from August 6-9,.. more
Jun 26, 2015 2:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Nick Vatterott @ The Underground Collaborative
This past Friday I had the opportunity to go down toThe Underground Collaborative to see Nick Vatterott perform his very unique styleof stand-up comedy. I was treated to not only an amazing show by Nick, but got to enjoy fantastic sets by two lo.. more
May 18, 2015 6:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
The Comic Piano of Matt Griffo This Weekend
It takes a lot to make a big impression at Milwaukee Comedy Fest. There’s an overwhelming tidal wave of people who are working very, very hard to be very, very funny. Matt Griffo has managed the tricky business of being funny in a way that feels s.. more
Apr 25, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sexpress Podcast: Ryan
Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about how to make his wedding night special, and one of the worst bad date stories you've ever heard from local comedian Greg Bach.Want to hear your question answered on a future episode? Send it to .. more
Apr 14, 2015 2:39 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Improv Comedy Workshop in Mid-March
Feb 23, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Ragtime Variety Hour
I’mactually kind of proud of myself for not understanding the joke at first. It’sa stand-up comedy, sketch and variety show produced by women. (Lisan Wood andLiza Marie to be precise.) And it’s called The Ragtime Variety Hour.Took me a while t.. more
Sep 8, 2014 9:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Retro Comedy at The Next Act Theatre on the 21st
I’d taken to watching an obscure sitcom from the early 1980’s on the occasional late night. Tom Hanks and Peer Scolari remain remarkably witty in an ad agency thanks to some decent scriptwriting, but somehow it all looks a lot older than it did .. more
Jan 5, 2012 12:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Marquette’s ‘Stratagem’ Finds Its Mark
Gambling. Drink. Seduction. Money. Thievery. Sounds much like headlines from the 21st century. But, in this case, try the early 18th century, in the form of the Restoration comedy The Beaux’ Stratagem, which arrived with a history of its ow... more
Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Admirals vs. Heat
The Milwaukee Admirals face off against the Abbotsford Heat at a 7 p.m. game tonight. more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Edward R. Schmitt
Fifty years after Robert Kennedy’s landmark book The Enemy Within , UW-Parkside associate professor of history Edward R. Schmitt has published his own book about Kennedy, President of the Other America: Robert Kennedy and the more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble
Celebrity cellist Yo-Yo Ma returns to the Pabst Theater tonight with his Silk Road Ensemble, a project that draws on Ma’s own background as a Chinese-American and fuses the sounds oof Eastern and Western classical music together. more
Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pieces: In My Own Voice
It’s tough to talk about mental illness, whether it’s post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), attention deficit disorder (ADD), schizophrenia, suicidal thoughts or bipolar. But “Pieces: In My Own Voice,” a new play written and more
Aug 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Scarring Party’s Macabre Nods to Yesteryear
With their old-fashioned aesthetic, based on a quick glance at their MySpace page or a press photo, it’s perilously easy to misread Milwaukee’s doom-and-gloom purveyors The Scarring Party as traditional early folk revivalists, a mistake tha... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music