Milwaukee Concerts
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2014 Winter/Spring Milwaukee Concert Preview
This week on the Disclaimer, winter has Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I feeling beat down, so we cheer ourselves up by looking forward to upcoming concerts this winter and spring. Among our many picks: St. Vincent, Wye Oak, The Men, Burnhearts' M.. more
Jan 29, 2014 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Best Of All Possible Goats & Monkeys
The ReadingThe usual type of crowd had shown-up for the latest Goats & Monkeys reading, It was a mix of different people in the local theatre business. The energy was a bit muted. It was a Monday night reading. A talented group of actors stood .. more
Feb 8, 2011 6:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The New Pornographers @ The Pabst Theater, June 12
Mar 23, 2010 12:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Broadminded: Confessions
Paving the way as Milwaukee’s only all-female sketch comedy ensemble, Broadminded divulges the clandestine tales that women keep tucked away and tells stories of common lies and confessions in its latest program, Confessions more
Feb 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Flight of the Conchords w/ Eugene Mirman @ The Riverside Theater
Flight of the Conchords took to the stage in homemade robot costumes, grinding to the Daft Funk electro-house of “Too Many Dicks on the Dancefloor,” but within a song the New Zealand comedy duo had taken their rightful stool perches, hav... more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Comedy 1 Comments
Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson @ The Marcus Amphitheater, July 1
Now that's what we're talking about: Summerfest has announced Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson as the latest Marcus Amphitheater headliners; the two will split a July 1 bill that, with any luck, will find time for plenty of duets and collaborations. Ti.. more
Apr 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lykke Li @ The Pabst Theater, August 6
Last year young Swedish singer Lykke Li teamed up with Björn Yttling of Peter, Björn and John to release her debut album, Youth Novels, an unlikely collection of sweet yet sophisticated electro-pop at times as catchy and immediate as anything on p.. more
Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Syleena Johnson @ Club 618 Tonight
I'm not sure how this slid below my radar, but one of my favorite contemporary R&B singers, Syleena Johnson, is in town tonight for a 9 p.m. concert at Club 618 (618. N. Water St.) Tickets are $20, or $50 for the VIP treatment. Johnson's first .. more
Mar 5, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Indigo Girls @ The Pabst Theater, April 23
Feb 27, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Summerfest to Bring Concerts to Miller Park
Feb 26, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Mogwai @ Turner Hall Ballroom, May 9
Scottish post-rock pioneers Mogwai, whose crashing, crescendoing guitar-based instrumentals have inspired modern groups like Explosions in the Sky, have included a May 9 stop at the Turner Hall Ballroom on their latest tour behind their sixth albu.. more
Feb 25, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
No Doubt @ Marcus Amphitheater, July 2
Five years after No Doubt went on hiatus while Gwen Stefani launched a larger-than-life solo career, the group has re-banded for a summer tour slated to stop at Summerfest for a July 2 headlining gig at the Marcus Amphitheater. No stranger to No D.. more
Feb 25, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
M. Ward @ The Pabst Theater, April 24
"World Cafe" favorite M. Ward returns to Milwaukee for the fifth time in about as many years for another return performance at the Pabst Theater on Friday, April 24. A longtime critical favorite, Ward raised his commercial profile considerably las.. more
Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Wilco @ The Pabst Theater, April 14 and 15
No ticket details on this one yet, just the bare-bone basics: Perennial draws Wilco will return to the Pabst Theater for a pair of shows in April. The alt-country pioneers will perform on Tuesday, April 14 and Wednesday, April 15. more
Feb 16, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kenny Chesney @ Marcus Amphitheater, July 3
Summerfest has announced its second Marcus Amphitheater headliner for 2009 and it's... another country act. Kenny Chesney, the former Mr. Renee Zellweger and proud, oft-shirtless singer of the you-can't-make-this-up C&W hit "She Thinks My Tractor'.. more
Feb 11, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Chris Cornell @ The Pabst Theater, April 17
Feb 9, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Los Campesinos! @ Turner Hall Ballroom, April 3
Feb 9, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Decemberists @ The Riverside Theater, May 29
Feb 9, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Ben Folds @ The Rave, March 19
The Rave brings cult-favorite piano-rocker Ben Folds, who is touring behind his 2008 disc Way to Normal, back to Milwaukee for a Thursday, March 19 performance with openers Jukebox the Ghost (sounds scary). Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 13 at 10.. more
Feb 6, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Concerned Concert-goers
Feb 3, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music