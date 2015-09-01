RSS
Milwaukee County Board Of Supervisors
The New County Mental Health Board is Beginning to Assert Itself
The state legislation creating an appointed Mental Health Board to oversee Milwaukee County’s Behavioral Health Division (BHD) set a low bar for public transparency and involvement. But that will change in 2016 as members voted Thursday to ... more
Sep 1, 2015 8:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Marina Dimitrijevic Will Run for Assembly
Milwaukee County Board Chair Marina Dimitrijevic will run for the East Side state Assembly seat being vacated by longtime Democratic state Rep. Jon Richards as he runs for state attorney more
Nov 20, 2013 12:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
UWM Student Election In Doubt
If this is how UW-Milwaukeestudents are learning how democracy works in the real world, w Journal Sentinel). ,Expresso more
Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
