Milwaukee County Executive Race
Alverno's Uncovered Series Returns with Celebrations of A Tribe Called Quest and Stevie Wonder
While the city mourned the end of the Alverno Presents presenting arts series this year, it didn't take too long for one of the series' most popular programs to find a new home. The David Ravel-produced Uncovered series, where Milwaukee artists ha.. more
Dec 5, 2016 12:48 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Next Six Weeks Should be Interesting
Last Tuesday, Milwaukee voters showed they are not being fooled by Chris Abele’s expensive campaign, favoring Chris Larson in the primary race for Milwaukee County executive. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s level of coverage minimized this... more
Feb 23, 2016 3:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Milwaukee County Executive Race Still Unsettled
With just one week left before candidates can begin circulating nomination papers on Dec. 28, the race for Milwaukee County executive is still up in the air.This much we know: Republican state Rep. Jeff Stone is in. Although he is seen as s... more
Dec 23, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features