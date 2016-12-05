RSS

Milwaukee County Executive Race

While the city mourned the end of the Alverno Presents presenting arts series this year, it didn't take too long for one of the series' most popular programs to find a new home. The David Ravel-produced Uncovered series, where Milwaukee artists ha.. more

Dec 5, 2016 12:48 PM On Music

Last Tuesday, Milwaukee voters showed they are not being fooled by Chris Abele’s expensive campaign, favoring Chris Larson in the primary race for Milwaukee County executive. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s level of coverage minimized this... more

Feb 23, 2016 3:08 PM News

With just one week left before candidates can begin circulating nomination papers on Dec. 28, the race for Milwaukee County executive is still up in the air.This much we know: Republican state Rep. Jeff Stone is in. Although he is seen as s... more

Dec 23, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

