Milwaukee County Executive

By his own admission, GianniBozzacchi was “a street kid who just got lucky.” The Italian camera bug becamethe photographer to movie stars and other royalty in the dolce vita days of the‘60s and ‘70s. He was the one taking.. more

Jan 13, 2017 1:50 PM I Hate Hollywood

Sep 12, 2016 9:00 PM On Music

In the Tuesday, Feb. 16, primary election the Shepherd Express is endorsing state Sen. Chris Larson for Milwaukee County executive. The Shepherd rarely endorses in nonpartisan primary races, but we are making an exception in this case becau... more

Feb 9, 2016 5:19 PM News 5 Comments

So the three-year John Doe criminal investigation some hoped would terminate the political career of Republican Gov. Scott Walker ends not with a bang, but a whimper. more

Mar 5, 2013 10:53 PM Taking Liberties

Did Milwaukee County voters give Scott Walker an extra term as Milwaukee County executive when they elected Chris Abele in April? That's the question being posed by members of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, who say that Abele..... more

Nov 22, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

Douglas Carter Beane’s The Little Dog Laughed is a staggeringly well-balanced contemporary comedy that finds a remarkably well-executed production with Theatrical Tendencies at the Milwaukee Gay Arts Center this month.David J. Franz plays Mitch.. more

Oct 8, 2011 11:15 AM Theater

Who would want to be Milwaukee County executive?The county's finances are a mess, with an estimated $120 million structural deficit within the next four years. After years of questionable management, the mental health system needs to be utt... more

Mar 23, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

Milwaukee County Executive and Milwaukee County Board Chair Lee Holloway will run for county executive, he told the Shepherd just hours before he was officially sworn in as county executive on Tuesday.“Am I going to run for county executive... more

Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

While two candidates have made it official and filed with the Milwaukee County Election Commission, the real race to replace Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker is taking place behind the scenes, where potential candidates are jockeying... more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

Ever since Scott Walker became Milwaukee County executive in 2002, he has been systematically working to destroy county government. ,Taking Liberties more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So what the fock Enterprise. ,Art for Art's Sake more

May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

Scott Walker Web site: Scott Walker Campaign contact: Contact Scott Blo Abominations ,Elections more

Nov 29, 2007 12:00 AM Elections 1 Comments

LENA TAYLOR Web site: Lena Taylor Campaign contact: Contact Lena Vi Abominations ,Elections more

Nov 28, 2007 12:00 AM Elections 6 Comments

No Country for Old Men New Territory for the Coens? November 26, 2007 | 07:42 AM Joel and Ethan Coen have been off-stride in recent years, proffering a charmless remake of The Lady Killers and all-quirks-and-tics films such as The Man W.. more

Nov 26, 2007 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

