Milwaukee County Executive
My Life with Liz Taylor and Richard Burton
By his own admission, GianniBozzacchi was “a street kid who just got lucky.” The Italian camera bug becamethe photographer to movie stars and other royalty in the dolce vita days of the‘60s and ‘70s. He was the one taking.. more
Jan 13, 2017 1:50 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Humboldt Park Will Host a Global Union-esque Lineup of World Music This Saturday
Sep 12, 2016 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Chris Larson Should be Milwaukee County Executive
In the Tuesday, Feb. 16, primary election the Shepherd Express is endorsing state Sen. Chris Larson for Milwaukee County executive. The Shepherd rarely endorses in nonpartisan primary races, but we are making an exception in this case becau... more
Feb 9, 2016 5:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 5 Comments
Our Own Watergate
So the three-year John Doe criminal investigation some hoped would terminate the political career of Republican Gov. Scott Walker ends not with a bang, but a whimper. more
Mar 5, 2013 10:53 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Is Scott Walker Still County Executive?
Did Milwaukee County voters give Scott Walker an extra term as Milwaukee County executive when they elected Chris Abele in April? That's the question being posed by members of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, who say that Abele..... more
Nov 22, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Laughing with the Little Dog
Douglas Carter Beane’s The Little Dog Laughed is a staggeringly well-balanced contemporary comedy that finds a remarkably well-executed production with Theatrical Tendencies at the Milwaukee Gay Arts Center this month.David J. Franz plays Mitch.. more
Oct 8, 2011 11:15 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Meet Your Next Milwaukee County Executive
Who would want to be Milwaukee County executive?The county's finances are a mess, with an estimated $120 million structural deficit within the next four years. After years of questionable management, the mental health system needs to be utt... more
Mar 23, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Exclusive: Lee Holloway Will Run for Milwaukee County Executive
Milwaukee County Executive and Milwaukee County Board Chair Lee Holloway will run for county executive, he told the Shepherd just hours before he was officially sworn in as county executive on Tuesday.“Am I going to run for county executive... more
Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Who Will Run for Milwaukee County Executive?
While two candidates have made it official and filed with the Milwaukee County Election Commission, the real race to replace Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker is taking place behind the scenes, where potential candidates are jockeying... more
Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 1 Comments
Destroying the County
Ever since Scott Walker became Milwaukee County executive in 2002, he has been systematically working to destroy county government. ,Taking Liberties more
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments
Jim, Beam Me Up
I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So what the fock Enterprise. ,Art for Art's Sake more
May 13, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Scott Walker
Scott Walker Web site: Scott Walker Campaign contact: Contact Scott Blo Abominations ,Elections more
Nov 29, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Elections 1 Comments
Lena Taylor
LENA TAYLOR Web site: Lena Taylor Campaign contact: Contact Lena Vi Abominations ,Elections more
Nov 28, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Elections 6 Comments
No Country For Old Men
No Country for Old Men New Territory for the Coens? November 26, 2007 | 07:42 AM Joel and Ethan Coen have been off-stride in recent years, proffering a charmless remake of The Lady Killers and all-quirks-and-tics films such as The Man W.. more
Nov 26, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood