Milwaukee County Parks
The Legacy of Milwaukee County Parks
A look back at the design of Milwaukee County’s park system and a guide to the county’s green spaces. more
Jun 13, 2017 5:02 PM Virginia Small News Features 1 Comments
The Estabrook Dam Should be Removed but the Current Removal Plan Sets a Terrible Precedent
We’ll be clear up front: We believe that the Estabrook Dam should be torn down. That said, we certainly don’t like the plan hatched to tear down the dam and we believe it sets a dangerous precedent for future sales of county-owned land that... more
Oct 25, 2016 4:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Is Milwaukee County Parks Shutting Down the City’s Favorite Pokemon Go Destination?
Historic Lake Park has been thenumber one Milwaukee destination for players of the popular mobile game PokémonGo, but that may soon change.Milwaukee County Parks is reportedlyattempting to temporarily shut down all Poké Stops, Poké Gyms .. more
Aug 24, 2016 7:44 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Retired County Board Parks Committee Chair Gerry Broderick Speaks Out
The Milwaukee County Parks System is beloved by many, but you could argue that one of its greatest champions is newly retired Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick, who headed the county’s parks committee during some of system’s tough... more
Apr 26, 2016 4:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Greenfield Park is a Great Milwaukee County Escape
Sometimesyou don't have to travel far to discover an oasis within the midst of yourcity. Greenfield Park, one of Milwaukee County's finest, is one suchdestination. It contains a leg of the famous Oak Leaf Trail, and many a bikerand hiker can e.. more
Mar 24, 2016 2:50 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments
New Bublr Bikes Stations Rolling Into UWM
There will come a day when Milwaukeeans forget what it was like before the ubiquity of Bublr's big bubbly blue bikes. Bublr Bikes plans on expanding its service to a myriad of new locations throughout the Milwaukee area in the not-to-distant futur.. more
Sep 14, 2015 5:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Birds, Bees and Trees Around Milwaukee
If you spendmost of your time in the central business district you may not know why MilwaukeeCounty park’s were awarded the 2009 National Gold Medal Award "forexcellence in the field of park and recreation management" by the NationalRecreatio.. more
Jun 16, 2015 7:27 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Milwaukee County Swimming Pools Are Getting Ready for Summer
Milwaukee county pools are gearing up for a busy summer, ifthe weather ever warms up that is. The Milwaukee County water parks Cool Waters and David F. SchulzAquatic Center will both be adding weekdays to their summer schedulebeginning Monday, .. more
Jun 3, 2015 6:45 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Giving Back Around Milwaukee
One of theperennial questions of philosophy is whether the definition of "moral act" entails that it be done for the right reasons. A utilitarian like John StuartMill thinks not. So long as your action redounds to the greatest happiness forthe .. more
May 13, 2015 3:15 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Here's the Lineup for the Domes' 2015 Music Under Glass Concert Series
Dec 16, 2014 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Wehr Nature Center’s “Fireside Fridays" Programs Are Back this Summer
Jul 2, 2014 8:58 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Shorewood's Hubbard Park Beer Garden Opens Tuesday
It's been a banner summer for free beer. Following the Estabrook Park Beer Garden's ceremonial tapping last week, Shorewood’s Hubbard Park Beer Garden will opentomorrow with a party featuring free beer until it runs out. Located betweenthe Hubba.. more
Jun 23, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 1 Comments
Milwaukee County's Outdoor Pools Are Opening for the Season This Week
Jun 16, 2014 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Bay View's Humboldt Park Beer Garden Hits Delays
Whenthe Milwaukee County Parks Department announced a proposal this January for theSt. Francis beer garden to operate a beer garden in Humboldt Park, the hope wasto launch the beer garden in May. One week into the month, however, that timeline .. more
May 7, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 1 Comments
Bay View's Humboldt Park Could Get a Beer Garden This Spring
With the Milwaukee County Parks Department looking tocapitalize on the popularity of the Estabrook Park beer garden, more beergardens could be coming to country parks this spring. Last week the Parks Departmentannounced a plan to bring a beer g.. more
Jan 21, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Milwaukee County Parks Break Ground on a Bay View Dog Park
Dog owners will be able to unleash their dogs at aplanned Bay View off-leash dog exercise area (DEA) at EastLincoln Avenue and South Bay Street. DEAs allow dog owners to give their dogs a chance to run around,socialize with other dogs, and inte.. more
Jul 18, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Chris Abele Announces Sue Black's Replacement, John Dargle
May 30, 2013 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Milwaukee County Park System
On this week\'s wide-ranging episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE\'s near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we beam about the county park system in the wake of the still on.. more
Aug 22, 2012 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Here's the Complete List of Milwaukee County Parks' 2012 Summer Concerts
Milwaukee County Parks has released its complete schedule of free summer concerts. The takeaway? There\'s a ton of them, from major, weekly events in Boerner Botanical Gardens, Humboldt Park and Cathedral Square, where the popular Thursday-night J.. more
May 31, 2012 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Free, Outdoor Shakespeare in June
June features not one, but two free outdoor productions of Shakespearean works. The better known of the two productions is Macbeth, which is being staged by Optimist Theatre. There is little that could be said here about Macbeth that hasn't... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater