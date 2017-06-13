RSS

Milwaukee County Parks

A look back at the design of Milwaukee County’s park system and a guide to the county’s green spaces. more

Jun 13, 2017 5:02 PM News Features 1 Comments

We’ll be clear up front: We believe that the Estabrook Dam should be torn down. That said, we certainly don’t like the plan hatched to tear down the dam and we believe it sets a dangerous precedent for future sales of county-owned land that... more

Oct 25, 2016 4:31 PM Expresso 2 Comments

Historic Lake Park has been thenumber one Milwaukee destination for players of the popular mobile game PokémonGo, but that may soon change.Milwaukee County Parks is reportedlyattempting to temporarily shut down all Poké Stops, Poké Gyms .. more

Aug 24, 2016 7:44 PM Around MKE

The Milwaukee County Parks System is beloved by many, but you could argue that one of its greatest champions is newly retired Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick, who headed the county’s parks committee during some of system’s tough... more

Apr 26, 2016 4:58 PM News Features 2 Comments

Sometimesyou don't have to travel far to discover an oasis within the midst of yourcity. Greenfield Park, one of Milwaukee County's finest, is one suchdestination. It contains a leg of the famous Oak Leaf Trail, and many a bikerand hiker can e.. more

Mar 24, 2016 2:50 PM Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments

There will come a day when Milwaukeeans forget what it was like before the ubiquity of Bublr's big bubbly blue bikes. Bublr Bikes plans on expanding its service to a myriad of new locations throughout the Milwaukee area in the not-to-distant futur.. more

Sep 14, 2015 5:58 PM Around MKE

If you spendmost of your time in the central business district you may not know why MilwaukeeCounty park’s were awarded the 2009 National Gold Medal Award "forexcellence in the field of park and recreation management" by the NationalRecreatio.. more

Jun 16, 2015 7:27 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee county pools are gearing up for a busy summer, ifthe weather ever warms up that is. The Milwaukee County water parks Cool Waters and David F. SchulzAquatic Center will both be adding weekdays to their summer schedulebeginning Monday, .. more

Jun 3, 2015 6:45 PM Around MKE

Thinkstock / Maggie Vaughn / Shepherd Express

One of theperennial questions of philosophy is whether the definition of "moral act" entails that it be done for the right reasons. A utilitarian like John StuartMill thinks not. So long as your action redounds to the greatest happiness forthe .. more

May 13, 2015 3:15 PM Around MKE

Dec 16, 2014 3:50 PM On Music

Jul 2, 2014 8:58 PM Around MKE

It's been a banner summer for free beer. Following the Estabrook Park Beer Garden's ceremonial tapping last week, Shorewood’s Hubbard Park Beer Garden will opentomorrow with a party featuring free beer until it runs out. Located betweenthe Hubba.. more

Jun 23, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Jun 16, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

Whenthe Milwaukee County Parks Department announced a proposal this January for theSt. Francis beer garden to operate a beer garden in Humboldt Park, the hope wasto launch the beer garden in May. One week into the month, however, that timeline .. more

May 7, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

With the Milwaukee County Parks Department looking tocapitalize on the popularity of the Estabrook Park beer garden, more beergardens could be coming to country parks this spring. Last week the Parks Departmentannounced a plan to bring a beer g.. more

Jan 21, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

Dog owners will be able to unleash their dogs at aplanned Bay View off-leash dog exercise area (DEA) at EastLincoln Avenue and South Bay Street. DEAs allow dog owners to give their dogs a chance to run around,socialize with other dogs, and inte.. more

Jul 18, 2013 3:00 PM Around MKE

May 30, 2013 4:00 PM Around MKE

On this week\'s wide-ranging episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE\'s near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we beam about the county park system in the wake of the still on.. more

Aug 22, 2012 9:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee County Parks has released its complete schedule of free summer concerts. The takeaway? There\'s a ton of them, from major, weekly events in Boerner Botanical Gardens, Humboldt Park and Cathedral Square, where the popular Thursday-night J.. more

May 31, 2012 3:00 PM On Music

June features not one, but two free outdoor productions of Shakespearean works. The better known of the two productions is Macbeth, which is being staged by Optimist Theatre. There is little that could be said here about Macbeth that hasn't... more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

