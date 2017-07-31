Milwaukee County Stadium
The Prison and the Ball Park: Bud Selig’s Fight Against the Centerfield Penitentiary
Milwaukee’s own Bud Selig was inducted in the NationalBaseball Hall of Fame this past weekend, largely for his contributions to thegame as commissioner. Over the past week, a million stories have been toldabout Selig, some complimentary, oth.. more
Jul 31, 2017 4:12 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Stars Over Milwaukee! The Brewers Hit the Big Time with the 1975 MLB All-Star Game
It’s All-Star week for the Brewers and Major LeagueBaseball. The Miami Marlins will host this year’s game, the first time the gamehas ever been played in the state of Florida. The Marlins had to wait nearly aquarter century to host the game... more
Jul 10, 2017 3:05 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Canadian Football in Milwaukee? It Almost Happened
Pictured Above: Milwaukee County Stadium infootball mode in 1994. Just a few weeksafter Brett Favre made a frantic headfirst dive into the County Stadium endzone to beat the AtlantaFalcons and close the book on the Packers playing in Milw.. more
Oct 10, 2016 4:40 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Caps, Clocks and Bobbles: A Brief History of Milwaukee Brewers Giveaway Items
Matthew J. Prigge traces the history of stadium giveaways in Milwaukee, from plastic coffee mugs and seat cushions to Beanie Babies and bobbleheads. more
Mar 15, 2016 1:38 PM Matthew J. Prigge A&E Feature
Riverdance
From its beginnings as a seven-minute dance interval performed at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, the Irish step-dancing act Riverdance quickly developed into an international sensation as the popular, critically acclaimed production more
Feb 4, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Visit From the Goon Squad (Alfred A. Knopf), by Jennifer Egan
Jennifer Egan’s novel A Visit From the Goon Squad falls in that range between brilliant and overreaching. The plot and narrative intricacies are as challenging as William Faulkner’s The Sound and the Fury. She has a myriad of well-developed... more
Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Neville Books 2 Comments
Billboard Calls Attention to Israel’s Occupation of Palestine
Can one billboard on Milwaukee’s North Side bring peace to the Middle East?Not likely, but that’s not the sponsors’ intention.Sister Virgine Lawinger, a Racine Dominican nun and the chair of Friends of Palestine, said the group hopes more
Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 44 Comments