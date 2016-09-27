Milwaukee County Zoo
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 29-Oct. 5
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes on Pokemon, while Adam Conover ruins everything. more
Sep 27, 2016
Milwaukee County Zoo Honoring First Responders and 11th Annual Blood Drive
The Milwaukee County Zoo is giving back to the community in two ways this June. more
Jun 14, 2016
Learning and Conserving with Kohl’s Wild Theater
Kohl’s Wild Theater begins its sixth season providing shows for the whole family at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Memorial Day weekend. Theatrical shows run through Labor Day weekend, with miniature stage performances as well as exhibit-speci... more
May 24, 2016
Village Playhouse Announces 'The Skin of Our Teeth' at Inspiration Studios
The 1943 Pulitzer Prize winning play The Skin of Our Teeth by Thornton Wilder opens for a three-weekend run April 1 at Inspiration Studios.Performances are at 7:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays from April 1 to April16. A Sunday matinee is sc.. more
Mar 23, 2016
Happy Holidaze!
Dear Ruthie offers tips on how to throw a great holiday party and plugs exciting events including Depeche Mode vs. Duran Duran at Mad Planet, Dec. 26, and Free Week at the Milwaukee County Zoo, Dec. 26- 31. more
Dec 22, 2015
Milwaukee Reacts to Reports of Mountain Lion On the Loose
Earlier today the Journal Sentinel reported that there may be a mountain lion roaming the north side of Milwaukee. The news came with reactions of fear, disbelief and of course hilarious tweets. We rounded up some of the best reactions to the news.. more
Jul 21, 2015
Zoo Services Privatization Goes Back to the Drawing Board
Perhaps realizing that it was doomed before the full Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, the proposed contract to privatize the Milwaukee County Zoo’s food, catering and concessions services was sent back to committee for further revisio... more
Apr 28, 2015
Trust the Doctor that Doctors Trust for iLASIK
Dr. Steven Koenig, a corneal specialist, of Froedtert & the Medical College ofWisconsin has been voted 'Best Doctors of America' since 1996. Dr. Koenig istrusted by many doctors themselves and their families for his clinicaljudgment, unbiased m.. more
Feb 11, 2015
Great Burgers on Milwaukee’s Streets
Oscar’son a Roll debuted a few weeks ago at Mexican Fiesta and Milwaukee’s newest foodtruck hit the streets last week. For husband and wife team Oscar Castaneda andElisabeth Stoeger, the truck is an extension of their much-loved Oscar's Puband.. more
Sep 9, 2014
Exclusive: Milwaukee County Zoo Food, Catering and Retail Concessions May Be Privatized
With no public discussion, the Milwaukee County Zoo offered a request for proposals (RFP) to operate and manage its lucrative food service, catering and retail operations more
Aug 20, 2014
R.I.P. Wilhem, the Milwaukee County Zoo Polar Bear
The Milwaukee County Zoo reported today that its male polar bear Wilhem has died. The veterinary staff euthanized him this morning after several days of illness; he had stopped eating and was no longer able to stand. The zoo will conduct an animal.. more
Oct 22, 2013
Zoo Theater
For the third consecutive summer, the Milwaukee County Zoo is running daily summer theatrical performances through Labor Day. Kohl’s Wild Theater (wildtheater.org) more
Jul 3, 2013
Jake’s Deli Branches Out
As its oldest regulars can attest, Jake’s Deli hasn’t changed much since the ’50s. The business has changed hands a few times over the decades, and new managing partner Gary Plassmeyer brought with him some fresh signage more
Jan 16, 2013
It’s a Jungle Out There: The Milwaukee County Zoo
Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! These and many other species of animals can be found at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Growing from humble beginnings, the Milwaukee County Zoo has been a delight... more
Sep 27, 2012
The November Ballot
<div align=\"left\"> </div> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>Not sure who\'s on the ballot on Nov. 6? </p> <p>Here\'s a roundup of the <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://gab.wi.gov/sites/default/files/page/candi.. more
Sep 4, 2012
Corrupted Legal System
<p> Andy Rooney and Jerry Seinfeld both had fun with the story of an old woman who sued McDonald's for $2.9 million, alleging injuries from spilling hot coffee on herself. For almost everyone in America the suit became an example of trial lawyers.. more
Dec 18, 2011
Wild Theater At The Zoo
Some time ago, Kohl’s Department Stores donated $1 million to the Milwaukee County Zoo with the idea of developing a live, family-friendly theater that would promote conservation and environmentalism through drama, puppetry, games and songs. .. more
Jun 26, 2011
Halloween Trick-or-Treat Spooktacular 2010
From sweets to spooks, the Milwaukee County Zoo will offer a hauntingly good time during Halloween weekend. Enjoy safe and kid-friendly trick-or-treating with treat stops throughout the park. On Saturday, march in the 2 p.m. costume pa... more
Oct 19, 2010
Rock ’n’ Roller Remote Controller
“Rock ’n’ Roller Remote Controller” is a colorful, low-budget show airing at erratic hours on Milwaukee Public Television and featuring performances from local garage-rock bands. The show recently completed its third episode, which more
Aug 13, 2010
A Poetry Menagerie at Milwaukee County Zoo
How wonderful when ways can be found to get the under-appreciated art of poetry across to the general public. In past years, poems have appeared among the ads that ran along the insides of buses. And now, poems have been put on permanent di... more
Jun 14, 2010