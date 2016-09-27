RSS

Milwaukee County Zoo

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes on Pokemon, while Adam Conover ruins everything. more

Sep 27, 2016 3:39 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Zoo is giving back to the community in two ways this June. more

Jun 14, 2016 2:30 PM Expresso

Kohl’s Wild Theater begins its sixth season providing shows for the whole family at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Memorial Day weekend. Theatrical shows run through Labor Day weekend, with miniature stage performances as well as exhibit-speci... more

May 24, 2016 4:21 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

The 1943 Pulitzer Prize winning play The Skin of Our Teeth by Thornton Wilder opens for a three-weekend run April 1 at Inspiration Studios.Performances are at 7:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays from April 1 to April16.  A Sunday matinee is sc.. more

Mar 23, 2016 3:50 PM Around MKE

Dear Ruthie offers tips on how to throw a great holiday party and plugs exciting events including Depeche Mode vs. Duran Duran at Mad Planet, Dec. 26, and Free Week at the Milwaukee County Zoo, Dec. 26- 31. more

Dec 22, 2015 7:46 PM Hear Me Out

Earlier today the Journal Sentinel reported that there may be a mountain lion roaming the north side of Milwaukee. The news came with reactions of fear, disbelief and of course hilarious tweets. We rounded up some of the best reactions to the news.. more

Jul 21, 2015 6:25 PM Around MKE

Perhaps realizing that it was doomed before the full Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, the proposed contract to privatize the Milwaukee County Zoo’s food, catering and concessions services was sent back to committee for further revisio... more

Apr 28, 2015 9:46 PM News Features 2 Comments

Dr. Steven Koenig, a corneal specialist, of Froedtert & the Medical College ofWisconsin has been voted 'Best Doctors of America' since 1996. Dr. Koenig istrusted by many doctors themselves and their families for his clinicaljudgment, unbiased m.. more

Feb 11, 2015 9:53 PM Sponsored Content

Oscar’son a Roll debuted a few weeks ago at Mexican Fiesta and Milwaukee’s newest foodtruck hit the streets last week. For husband and wife team Oscar Castaneda andElisabeth Stoeger, the truck is an extension of their much-loved Oscar's Puband.. more

Sep 9, 2014 3:16 PM Around MKE

With no public discussion, the Milwaukee County Zoo offered a request for proposals (RFP) to operate and manage its lucrative food service, catering and retail operations more

Aug 20, 2014 1:18 AM News Features 1 Comments

The Milwaukee County Zoo reported today that its male polar bear Wilhem has died. The veterinary staff euthanized him this morning after several days of illness; he had stopped eating and was no longer able to stand. The zoo will conduct an animal.. more

Oct 22, 2013 5:00 PM Around MKE

For the third consecutive summer, the Milwaukee County Zoo is running daily summer theatrical performances through Labor Day. Kohl’s Wild Theater (wildtheater.org) more

Jul 3, 2013 4:41 PM Off the Cuff

As its oldest regulars can attest, Jake’s Deli hasn’t changed much since the ’50s. The business has changed hands a few times over the decades, and new managing partner Gary Plassmeyer brought with him some fresh signage more

Jan 16, 2013 3:13 PM Dining Preview

Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! These and many other species of animals can be found at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Growing from humble beginnings, the Milwaukee County Zoo has been a delight... more

Sep 27, 2012 11:49 AM Around MKE

<div align=\"left\"> </div> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>Not sure who\'s on the ballot on Nov. 6? </p> <p>Here\'s a roundup of the <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://gab.wi.gov/sites/default/files/page/candi.. more

Sep 4, 2012 7:29 PM Daily Dose

<p> Andy Rooney and Jerry Seinfeld both had fun with the story of an old woman who sued McDonald's for $2.9 million, alleging injuries from spilling hot coffee on herself. For almost everyone in America the suit became an example of trial lawyers.. more

Dec 18, 2011 3:28 PM I Hate Hollywood

  Some time ago, Kohl’s Department Stores donated $1 million to the Milwaukee County Zoo with the idea of developing a live, family-friendly theater that would promote conservation and environmentalism through drama, puppetry, games and songs. .. more

Jun 26, 2011 2:48 AM Theater

From sweets to spooks, the Milwaukee County Zoo will offer a hauntingly good time during Halloween weekend. Enjoy safe and kid-friendly trick-or-treating with treat stops throughout the park. On Saturday, march in the 2 p.m. costume pa... more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

“Rock ’n’ Roller Remote Controller” is a colorful, low-budget show airing at erratic hours on Milwaukee Public Television and featuring performances from local garage-rock bands. The show recently completed its third episode, which more

Aug 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

How wonderful when ways can be found to get the under-appreciated art of poetry across to the general public. In past years, poems have appeared among the ads that ran along the insides of buses. And now, poems have been put on permanent di... more

Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Books

