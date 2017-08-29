Milwaukee County
Time to Decriminalize Pot in Wisconsin
Wisconsin has fallen behind other states in revising antiquated laws that turn minor possession of marijuana into a felony. In Milwaukee County, those laws seem to be enforced more stringently against African American males. more
Aug 29, 2017 4:04 PM Gretchen Schuldt Expresso 2 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: We Ask a Lawyer
Pretty often on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, our conversations take us into territory we don't know much about. This week we try to remedy that by bringing in somebody wh.. more
May 25, 2017 7:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Open Milwaukee County Judicial Seat Draws Two Challengers
Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 47 has drawn two challengers for the April 4 general election: attorney and Fox Point Municipal Court Judge Scott Wales and attorney Kashoua “Kristy" Yang. more
Feb 28, 2017 4:46 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
State Supreme Court Protects David Clarke from Public Scrutiny
“If Clarke’s deputies pull over a mother for a broken tail light and detain her for Immigration, the public has no right to know. Her children have no right to know." more
Feb 28, 2017 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 3 Comments
New Help for Those Threatened with Eviction
“There are about 12,000 eviction filings a year in Milwaukee, and a lot of those are against people who are pro se, who don’t have representation," said Raphael Ramos of the Eviction Defense Project. “It’s a tremendous number. It’s an aw... more
Feb 21, 2017 5:12 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Immigrants Push Back on Trump and Clarke’s Hateful Agenda
“I think we can add this one extra thing to a list of reasons why Sheriff Clarke should resign now," Milwaukee County Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde said to wild applause at the rally. more
Feb 14, 2017 2:07 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 7 Comments
Keep Resisting, Milwaukee: It's the Only Way to Preserve our Democracy
Donald Trump isn’t a normal president. more
Jan 31, 2017 2:47 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 2 Comments
The Secret Life of the Mitchell Park Domes
“It’s almost like the facility itself is damaging the plants so much that we want a better facility to grow the plants in,” said the Domes’ lead horticulturalist, Amy Thurner. more
Jan 24, 2017 4:55 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Sheriff David Clarke’s Getting What He Wants—Attention
Although we hate to give Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke the attention he craves and do our best to tune out his immature behavior, newly elected state Rep. David Crowley (D-Milwaukee) isn’t going to put up with Clarke’s nonsense. more
Jan 24, 2017 3:17 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 8 Comments
What’s Next for the Mitchell Park Domes?
“I want Milwaukeeans to be open minded,” said Domes Director Sandy Folaron. more
Jan 10, 2017 4:14 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
State Audit Finds Serious Problems with Milwaukee County’s Mental Health Services
State auditors provided a rare independent, detailed look at the operations and oversight of the county’s behavioral health services and raised critical issues. more
Dec 27, 2016 4:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
What's the Real Value of the Mitchell Park Domes?
What is the real value of the Mitchell Park Domes? What are the Domes worth to Milwaukee? Those are two of the questions Milwaukee County residents will be grappling with as we determine whether o, more
Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Walker and Abele’s New $17 Million Pension Mess
“This is without question administrative error,” said Supervisor James “Luigi” Schmitt, chair of the Personnel Committee. more
Dec 6, 2016 3:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
The Worst Sheriff in America
No one is a more fitting successor to Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio than Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke to fill the opening for the worst sheriff in America. more
Nov 29, 2016 1:22 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 26 Comments
Immigrants Brace for Trump Administration Threats
“I think when you appoint white nationalists to your administration and politicians who don’t represent civil rights or workers’ rights, I think you can say [Trump] is serious and I think he can get it done,” Christine Neumann-Ortiz, exe... more
Nov 22, 2016 4:34 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
The Estabrook Dam Should be Removed but the Current Removal Plan Sets a Terrible Precedent
We’ll be clear up front: We believe that the Estabrook Dam should be torn down. That said, we certainly don’t like the plan hatched to tear down the dam and we believe it sets a dangerous precedent for future sales of county-owned land that... more
Oct 25, 2016 4:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Just Who is Sheriff Clarke Serving?
We’ve all seen and heard Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke give his over-the-top support to the gun rights movement. Now we’re wondering if his position is based on principle or profit. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 12 Comments
Push for Local Roads and Buses in Next Budgets
Local transportation assets are getting a closer look in proposed state and county budgets. But are decision-makers truly serious about addressing the needs of our local roads, bridges and bus systems? And can we afford it? more
Oct 4, 2016 4:42 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Who Bought Héctor Colón?
Whoever or whatever is funding this campaign, Milwaukee Works, like the CRG, set out to bully supervisors and prop up Health and Human Services Director Héctor Colón. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Don’t Be Fooled by the Campaign to Save Héctor Colón’s Job
Reappointments of department heads tend to be routine affairs. But Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s reappointment of Health and Human Services Director Héctor Colón is anything but routine. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments