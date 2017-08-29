RSS

Milwaukee County

Wisconsin has fallen behind other states in revising antiquated laws that turn minor possession of marijuana into a felony. In Milwaukee County, those laws seem to be enforced more stringently against African American males. more

Aug 29, 2017 4:04 PM Expresso 2 Comments

Pretty often on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, our conversations take us into territory we don't know much about. This week we try to remedy that by bringing in somebody wh.. more

May 25, 2017 7:40 PM On Music

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 47 has drawn two challengers for the April 4 general election: attorney and Fox Point Municipal Court Judge Scott Wales and attorney Kashoua “Kristy" Yang. more

Feb 28, 2017 4:46 PM News Features 1 Comments

“If Clarke’s deputies pull over a mother for a broken tail light and detain her for Immigration, the public has no right to know. Her children have no right to know." more

Feb 28, 2017 4:08 PM Expresso 3 Comments

“There are about 12,000 eviction filings a year in Milwaukee, and a lot of those are against people who are pro se, who don’t have representation," said Raphael Ramos of the Eviction Defense Project. “It’s a tremendous number. It’s an aw... more

Feb 21, 2017 5:12 PM News Features 2 Comments

“I think we can add this one extra thing to a list of reasons why Sheriff Clarke should resign now," Milwaukee County Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde said to wild applause at the rally. more

Feb 14, 2017 2:07 PM Expresso 7 Comments

Donald Trump isn’t a normal president. more

Jan 31, 2017 2:47 PM Expresso 2 Comments

“It’s almost like the facility itself is damaging the plants so much that we want a better facility to grow the plants in,” said the Domes’ lead horticulturalist, Amy Thurner. more

Jan 24, 2017 4:55 PM News Features

Although we hate to give Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke the attention he craves and do our best to tune out his immature behavior, newly elected state Rep. David Crowley (D-Milwaukee) isn’t going to put up with Clarke’s nonsense. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:17 PM Expresso 8 Comments

“I want Milwaukeeans to be open minded,” said Domes Director Sandy Folaron. more

Jan 10, 2017 4:14 PM News Features

State auditors provided a rare independent, detailed look at the operations and oversight of the county’s behavioral health services and raised critical issues. more

Dec 27, 2016 4:00 PM News Features 4 Comments

What is the real value of the Mitchell Park Domes? What are the Domes worth to Milwaukee? Those are two of the questions Milwaukee County residents will be grappling with as we determine whether o, more

Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM News Features 1 Comments

“This is without question administrative error,” said Supervisor James “Luigi” Schmitt, chair of the Personnel Committee. more

Dec 6, 2016 3:03 PM Expresso 5 Comments

No one is a more fitting successor to Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio than Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke to fill the opening for the worst sheriff in America. more

Nov 29, 2016 1:22 PM Taking Liberties 26 Comments

“I think when you appoint white nationalists to your administration and politicians who don’t represent civil rights or workers’ rights, I think you can say [Trump] is serious and I think he can get it done,” Christine Neumann-Ortiz, exe... more

Nov 22, 2016 4:34 PM News Features 7 Comments

We’ll be clear up front: We believe that the Estabrook Dam should be torn down. That said, we certainly don’t like the plan hatched to tear down the dam and we believe it sets a dangerous precedent for future sales of county-owned land that... more

Oct 25, 2016 4:31 PM Expresso 2 Comments

We’ve all seen and heard Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke give his over-the-top support to the gun rights movement. Now we’re wondering if his position is based on principle or profit. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:30 PM Expresso 12 Comments

Local transportation assets are getting a closer look in proposed state and county budgets. But are decision-makers truly serious about addressing the needs of our local roads, bridges and bus systems? And can we afford it? more

Oct 4, 2016 4:42 PM News Features 3 Comments

Whoever or whatever is funding this campaign, Milwaukee Works, like the CRG, set out to bully supervisors and prop up Health and Human Services Director Héctor Colón. more

Sep 27, 2016 3:05 PM Expresso 1 Comments

Reappointments of department heads tend to be routine affairs. But Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s reappointment of Health and Human Services Director Héctor Colón is anything but routine. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:33 PM Expresso 1 Comments

