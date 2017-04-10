Milwaukee Day
Milwaukee Day, Back Again for 2017
It’s that time of year again: the Brewers are back in town, the weather is ever-so-slowly getting nicer, and tax day is perilously close. And, of course, this Friday is April 14 – 4/14 – better known around here as Milwaukee Day or, according to W.. more
Apr 10, 2017
Milwaukee Day Concert w/ Jaill, Def Harmonic, Midnight Reruns, Lex Allen and Space Raft @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Thursday’s supersized Milwaukee Day concert felt like several months’ worth of local shows stuffed into one. more
Apr 15, 2016
This Week in Milwaukee: April 14-20
Milwaukee celebrates Record Store Day and big local album release shows from Lorde Fredd33, Heat Death and Eagle Trace. more
Apr 12, 2016
Space Raft Get Existential on ‘Rubicon’
For their sophomore LP “Rubicon,” Space Raft crafted an infectious album about sleepless nights and self-doubts. more
Apr 12, 2016
Milwaukee Day Wasn’t Always on April 14: The Depression-Era Predecessor to the City’s Day of Celebration
This Thursday will mark the sixth annual Milwaukee Day. Theholiday was born in 2010, stemming from a text message Brent Gohde got on April14 (or 4/14) from a friend saying that the day should be “Milwaukee Day.” Alogo and website led .. more
Apr 11, 2016
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Shifting Nature of Milwaukee Pride
Milwaukee pride is at an all-time high. This week's Milwaukee Day celebration certainly hit that home, but does it sometimes seem like all the cheerleading surrounding the city seems a little... generic? This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly .. more
Apr 16, 2015
Milwaukee Day 2015 w/ Hugh Bob and the Hustle, Greatest Lakes and WebsterX @ Turner Hall Ballroom
An eclectic trio of Milwaukee acts anchored Milwaukee Day's flagship concert at Turner Hall. more
Apr 15, 2015
Celebrate 25 Years of Milwaukee Rap With Dope Folks' "Illwaukee" Mix
Apr 14, 2015
Watch Maritime Toast the City in their "Milwaukee" Video
Milwaukee indie-rock veterans Maritime are putting the finishing touches on their upcoming album, a follow-up to 2011's Human Hearts, and today they released a video for a single that may or may not make that record's final cut. Fittingly timed to.. more
Apr 14, 2015
This Week on The Disclaimer: Marketing Milwaukee
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, in the wake of this Monday's big Milwaukee Day celebration, we consider why the city someti.. more
Apr 18, 2014
2014 Milwaukee Day Concert w/ Decibully, Juniper Tar and Whips @ Turner Hall Ballroom
For a city that’s continually stacking itself up against other metropolises, Milwaukee can often turn its own inferiority complex into greater cultural output through a hard-nosed competitive nat,Concert Reviews more
Apr 15, 2014
Decibully and Juniper Tar Will Reunite for Milwaukee Day
It's a Milwaukee Day miracle! The late, great indie-rock band Decibully, which played their last show in 2011, and the rootsy rock band Juniper Tar, which went on hiatus last year after singer-guitarist Jason Mohr moved away, will reunite for "one.. more
Feb 21, 2014
Milwaukee Day 2013
Milwaukee Day, Brewers, Mayor Barrett more
Apr 15, 2013
Every Day is Milwaukee Day, but April 14 is When We Celebrate Milwaukee Day
Several years ago a group of friends were discussing the date April 14 when one of them commented that the date (4/14) is the same as Milwaukee’s area code (414). From that casual observation, an,A&E Feature more
Apr 11, 2013
Milwaukee Day Celebrates Milwaukee's Milwaukeeness
As holiday origin stories go, Milwaukee Day's beginning is hardly the pilgrims feasting with the American Indians... more
Apr 11, 2012
Crumbs from the Table of Joy
