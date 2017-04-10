RSS

Milwaukee Day

It’s that time of year again: the Brewers are back in town, the weather is ever-so-slowly getting nicer, and tax day is perilously close. And, of course, this Friday is April 14 – 4/14 – better known around here as Milwaukee Day or, according to W.. more

Apr 10, 2017 3:22 PM Around MKE

Photo credit: Chelsie Layman

Thursday’s supersized Milwaukee Day concert felt like several months’ worth of local shows stuffed into one. more

Apr 15, 2016 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

Milwaukee celebrates Record Store Day and big local album release shows from Lorde Fredd33, Heat Death and Eagle Trace. more

Apr 12, 2016 4:22 PM This Week in Milwaukee

For their sophomore LP “Rubicon,” Space Raft crafted an infectious album about sleepless nights and self-doubts. more

Apr 12, 2016 1:54 PM Music Feature

This Thursday will mark the sixth annual Milwaukee Day. Theholiday was born in 2010, stemming from a text message Brent Gohde got on April14 (or 4/14) from a friend saying that the day should be “Milwaukee Day.” Alogo and website led .. more

Apr 11, 2016 3:22 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Milwaukee pride is at an all-time high. This week's Milwaukee Day celebration certainly hit that home, but does it sometimes seem like all the cheerleading surrounding the city seems a little... generic? This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly .. more

Apr 16, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

Photo Credit: Benjamin Wick

An eclectic trio of Milwaukee acts anchored Milwaukee Day's flagship concert at Turner Hall. more

Apr 15, 2015 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

Dope Folks Records

Apr 14, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

"Milwaukee"

Milwaukee indie-rock veterans Maritime are putting the finishing touches on their upcoming album, a follow-up to 2011's Human Hearts, and today they released a video for a single that may or may not make that record's final cut. Fittingly timed to.. more

Apr 14, 2015 4:35 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, in the wake of this Monday's big Milwaukee Day celebration, we consider why the city someti.. more

Apr 18, 2014 12:00 PM On Music

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

For a city that’s continually stacking itself up against other metropolises, Milwaukee can often turn its own inferiority complex into greater cultural output through a hard-nosed competitive nat,Concert Reviews more

Apr 15, 2014 10:01 AM Concert Reviews

It's a Milwaukee Day miracle! The late, great indie-rock band Decibully, which played their last show in 2011, and the rootsy rock band Juniper Tar, which went on hiatus last year after singer-guitarist Jason Mohr moved away, will reunite for "one.. more

Feb 21, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee Day, Brewers, Mayor Barrett more

Apr 15, 2013 6:57 PM A&E Feature

Several years ago a group of friends were discussing the date April 14 when one of them commented that the date (4/14) is the same as Milwaukee’s area code (414). From that casual observation, an,A&E Feature more

Apr 11, 2013 11:57 AM A&E Feature

As holiday origin stories go, Milwaukee Day's beginning is hardly the pilgrims feasting with the American Indians... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama Crumbs more

Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Oh so high, oh so low. That was the weekend for the state's football fans. Saturday night the Wisconsin Badgers fulfilled their potential with a 31-18 smashdown of top-ranked Ohio State in Madison. About 18 hours later the injury-riddled Pa... more

Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

After an often-brutal four-game series against the San Francisco Giants, the Milwaukee Brewers hope to rebuild some of their confidence with some easy wins against the Pittsburgh Pirates. more

Jul 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The St. Paul Fish Co. (400 N. Water St., inside the Milwaukee Public Market) combines a retail operation with table service and an oyster bar named Karen Jean’s. The oysters are always fine and the selection changes frequently. The well-kno... more

Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Once again downtown Milwaukee’s four-day Bastille Days celebration commences with the “Storming of the Bastille” 5k run, and once again the health benefits of all that exercise will be summarily undone for many by copious consumption of more

Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

