And Milwaukee Domes Art Festival
Boris and Doris On the Town
Masterful: The red carpet rolled out at the Broadway Theatre Center celebrating the opening of Master Class, followed by a VIP 40th anniversary celebration in the more
Aug 19, 2014 10:02 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Shelby Keefe: Time to Say Adieu from the Pfister
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Mar 31, 2012 11:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Son Volt
Rising from the ashes of Uncle Tupelo (the same seminal alt-country group that gave rise to Wilco), Son Volt is the brainchild of guitarist-songwriter Jay Farrar. After a three-album run in the 1990s, Farrar shelved the group to focus on so... more
Sep 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee